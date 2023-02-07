Read full article on original website
BOOTS & BANGLES KICKS OFF BRENHAM HERITAGE MUSEUM’S PHASE 2 FUNDRAISING
The Brenham Heritage Museum hosted a dance last week to celebrate its opening in November and raise funds for the second phase of exhibits. The Boots & Bangles Barn Dance was held on February 4th at La Bahia Hall, treating guests to food catered by Adams 205 and LJ’s BBQ. They also danced to live music from the Braydon Zink Band and played games for door prizes.
VALENTINE’S WINE & CHOCOLATE STROLL SATURDAY IN CHAPPELL HILL
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce invites everyone and their sweethearts to its Valentine’s Wine & Chocolate Stroll tomorrow (Saturday). Businesses along Main Street in Chappell Hill will have various wines and chocolates to sample from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dale Ramey, a member of the event committee,...
SEATS STILL OPEN FOR SWEET BABY JAMES VALENTINE EVENT SATURDAY AT THE BARNHILL CENTER
Tickets are still available for tomorrow’s (Saturday) Sweet Valentine Event at The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. The event starts at 7 p.m. with hand-crafted Sweet Valentine Treats along with champagne or coffee. After that, Bill Griese, known as “Sweet Baby James” will entertain guests with the music of...
BRENHAM PREGNANCY CENTER TO HOLD 21ST ANNUAL GALA
The Brenham Pregnancy Center is getting ready to host their 21st Annual Fundraising Gala. The gala is going to be held on Thursday, March 2, at Deep in the Heart Farms on Highway 105 just outside of Brenham. The Pregnancy Center is a non-profit organization founded in 2002 with a...
LA FIEBRE TO REPLACE RICK TREVINO AT TEXAS BIRTHDAY BASH
There has been a lineup change for the musical entertainment at the Texas Birthday Bash in downtown Navasota. The City of Navasota says La Fiebre will replace Rick Trevino on Friday, March 3rd, after the city learned late last week that Trevino had been double booked and would be unable to perform.
CEDAR FRAME REAL ESTATE TO AWARD STUDENT-ATHLETE SCHOLARSHIPS
A real estate agency in Brenham invites student-athletes to apply for scholarship funds. Cedar Frame Real Estate will award four $500 scholarships, open to any area senior student-athlete. Students will need to submit an essay on why they should receive the scholarship, along with two letters of recommendation and a...
DR. MICHAEL ALTMAN RUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION TO BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD
A Brenham dentist is seeking his third term on the Brenham School Board. Dr. Michael Altman was first elected as a trustee in 2015. He and his wife, Sabrina, started Altman Dentistry in 1994. His school board race is contested, as he is facing Archer Archer for the position. Dr....
BLINN THUMPS PARIS 10-2 AT BRAZOS VALLEY INVITATIONAL
The Blinn College baseball team opened the Brazos Valley Tournament with a 10-2 victory over Paris Junior College on Thursday at Nutralbolt Stadium in Bryan, Texas. The Buccaneers earned the win in eight innings and improved to 6-2 overall. Blinn did a chunk of its damage early with a four-run...
BRENHAM CUBS EARN ANOTHER DISTRICT VICTORY FRIDAY NIGHT
The Brenham Cubs will wrap up the season on the road Tuesday night at A&M Consolidated. Tip-off is set for 6:30.
CUBS GOLF WINS WALLER INVITATIONAL
The BHS boy’s golf team won first place at the Waller Invitational Tournament at Mustang Cat Golf Course on Thursday, February 9. Dalton Winkelmann was the overall champion, shooting a 76. Grant Chisholm shot an 86 to take 3rd place overall. The rest of the winning team’s score are: Ashton Behrens-91, Michael Jozwiak-86, Jake Forland-98, Matthew Black-100, Jackson Van Dyke-127.
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD TO EVALUATE SUPT., CONSIDER ADMIN CONTRACTS
The Burton School Board will review several administrative positions at its meeting Monday. Trustees will perform the annual evaluation of Superintendent Dr. Edna Kennedy in executive session and discuss her contract and salary. They will also discuss the contracts for the elementary and high school principals, assistant principal, counselor and athletic director.
RUTH J. SIMMONS TO RESIGN EARLY AS PVAMU PRESIDENT
Prairie View A&M University President Ruth J. Simmons has announced she will step down from her position at the end of the month, four months sooner than anticipated. In a letter today (Friday) to the university community, Simmons said she was recently informed that she could only continue as president with “limited presidential authority.” She intended to resign June 1st.
FOUR SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT
Four people pleaded guilty and were sentenced on Thursday in 21st District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. 24-year-old Tredarien Daion Shepard of Brenham was sentenced to four years in prison on each of three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 35-year-old Alfredo Pena of Brenham received 5 years’...
CUB BASKETBALL PLAYS FINAL ROAD GAME AT MAGNOLIA
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team is down to their final two games of the season, and they are looking to finish the season on a positive note. The Cubs visit the Magnolia Bulldogs for a 6:30pm start time. Also this (Friday) evening, Montgomery at Bryan Rudder, Magnolia West at A&M...
TWO ARRESTED FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION
Two people were arrested on marijuana charges Thursday in Brenham. Around 3:15 p.m., Brenham Police Cpl. Jose Perez stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 1700 block of East Tom Green Street. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, 19-year-old Jermain Drelen Johnson of Brenham, and noted a strong odor...
BURTON LADY PANTHER PLAYOFF BASKETBALL SET
The Burton Lady Panthers secured 3rd place in District 26-2A on Friday night and they have set their Bi-District matchup. The Lady Panthers will face Evadale on Tuesday night (2/14) in Willis. Tip Off is set for 8:00p and the pregame will begin at 7:45 on KWHI AM-1280, FM-101.7, and KWHI.com.
ONE GAME PLAYOFF: BURTON VS. IOLA
The Burton Lady Panthers and the Iola Lady Bulldogs will cross paths once again this season. Both teams have qualified for the playoffs, but now they are playing to determine seedings for the playoffs. The Lady Panthers and the Lady Bulldogs finished tied for third with identical 5-5 district records.
