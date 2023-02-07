Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Legal Weed Week: Alcohol comparison and uncertain future
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s Amendment 3, in a lot of ways, put marijuana use in the same category as alcohol. You have to be 21, and you’re encouraged to use it responsibly. But there are differences between the two. While Missouri has state laws and even...
KFVS12
Murder/Suicide investigation in Jackson, Mo
Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the influence. As we celebrate Black History Month, we look at how Black culture is presented through hairstyles. Jefferson County sheriff public meeting. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Jefferson County sheriff answered questions...
kbsi23.com
2 Advance residents arrested on meth charges
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two Advance resident face drug charges. Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner reports the arrest of David Throgmorton, 28, and Lorri Throgmorton, 55, both of Advance. Lori Throgmorton faces a possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge. She was taken to the Stoddard County Jail on...
KFVS12
New Madrid County hit with M3.1 earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - February is Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month, and it focuses on the importance of being prepared for the natural disaster. And just last night, an earthquake was detected in the Heartland that registered as a 3.1 in magnitude. According to Emergency Management officials, it’s important to...
KFVS12
Legal Weed Week: K-9s and your vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One of the questions we’ve been asked most often as we looked into your rights and Missouri’s Amendment 3 - what about police K-9s? Finding illegal drugs during a traffic stop in Cape Girardeau often falls to one of the department’s four K-9 teams.
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County rape and burglary suspect arrested in Hickman County
A Calloway County rape and burglary suspect was arrested Tuesday in Hickman County. Deputies from Hickman, Carlisle, and Graves Counties arrested 40-year-old Justin Riley late Tuesday night for an incident that occurred last month. Graves County deputies received information of a possible location Riley was hiding out in rural eastern...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with multiple western Ky. thefts
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in connection with multiple thefts in western Kentucky is now in custody. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s...
Kait 8
Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9. Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no...
KFVS12
Jackson man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. According to a release from the Jackson Police Department, they received a call around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7 for a well-being check at a home in the 1800 block of Lewis Drive. The reporting party told officers they...
KFVS12
New details about standoff in Sikeston
He said here in the Heartland we should prepare for something like this to happen. Recreational marijuana in Missouri. Valentine's Day events coming up in Sikeston | Sikeston This Week 2/7/23. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Valentine's Day events approaching in Sikeston. Stream our digital channel at kfvs12.com/llivestream. MSHP investigates...
KFVS12
Heartland Pets @ 4PM on 2/10 feat. Neymar & Elsa
You can adopt Widow from the Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau, Mo. "Macaroni" is up for adoption, and Jenn Farmer's in Cape Girardeau to show him off in our 4 PM edition of Heartland Pets. Heartland Pets feat. Hot Dog and Disco 2/3. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:00...
Wichita Eagle
School nurse raped student at motel and kissed him in her office, Missouri cops say
A high school nurse raped a 15-year-old student repeatedly and kissed him in her office, Missouri police say. The nurse, 26-year-old Candice Elizabeth Johnson, is accused of raping the student 12 times over the course of four months, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Kennett Police Department. The...
KFVS12
Investigation into Sikeston woman’s disappearance continues 2 years later
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety continues its investigation into the case of missing woman Shyann Brooke Morrison. Morrison was 21 years old when she went missing. She is described as being between 5-feet, 5-inches and 5-feet, 9-inches tall and between 120 and 140 pounds. She has red/auburn hair and brown eyes.
When an earthquake caused the Mississippi River to flow backwards
On February 7, 1812, one of the strongest quakes to hit the U.S. struck Missouri and caused the Mississippi River to run backwards for several hours.
KFVS12
Archery tournament at Immaculate Conception brings over 180 competitors to Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Immaculate Conception School hosted an archery tournament in Jackson on Saturday. Over 180 athletes competed in the tournament put together by IC Archery Coach Ellen Koeper. The event lasted for seven hours with archers competing in multiple rounds.
KFVS12
Jackson High School names new head football coach
Lamad Cross of Dunklin County admitted selling 7 devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully automatic weapons. Illinois assault weapons ban triggers anger, lawsuits. Many gun story owners are not happy with Governor JB Pritzker's new assault weapons law in Illinois. The Breakfast Show headlines 1/12. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023...
Kait 8
Earthquake reported Thursday night
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday night just outside the Missouri Bootheel. According to the USGS, the 2.0 magnitude quake occurred at 10:07 p.m. Feb. 2. It was centered about 4 miles south-southeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and about 32 miles northeast of Blytheville.
KFVS12
Dexter’s Nichols sets all-time scoring record against Kennett
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Dexter Senior guard Cole Nichols set the Bearcats all-time scoring record Friday night at home against Kennett. Nichols scored 22 first half points and broke the record of 1.812 points held by Brett Hale on a free throw. Nichols finished the game with 41 points. Dexter...
Comments / 1