Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Walmart Closing 3 More Stores in Chicago, Local Shoppers Are UpsetBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Two hearts, one love: A story of second chances and crossed destiniesBassey BYChicago, IL
A one-time payment of $500 can be yours if you apply now with new programJake WellsChicago, IL
Experts Say This Illinois City is One of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenIllinois State
Related
Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot inside vehicle in Little Italy, police say
A man was killed in a West Side shooting, Chicago police said.
‘Breaks my heart’: Loved ones mourn business owner fatally shot on South Side
No one is in custody.
32-year-old man fatally shot in the head while sitting in car
A man was shot to death while sitting in his car in Little Italy on the Near West Side. The man, 32, was in his car about 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Morgan Street when two men walked up to him and one opened fire, Chicago police said.
CPD: Woman shot in the head at party in Garfield Park
CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the head early Saturday morning at a party in Garfield Park, according to information from the Chicago Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue. When they arrived, they found the woman, 27, with a graze wound to […]
Chicago crime: Police release images of 5 suspects in robbery, attack on CTA Red Line platform
Police have released the pictures of five people wanted for attacking and robbing a man at a CTA Red Line station.
16-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Shooting Outside Pilsen’s Benito Juarez School That Killed 2 Boys
PILSEN — A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting outside a Southwest Side school in December that killed two boys and wounded two other teens, police said Friday. The boy is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and several felony gun charges in connection to the...
Norwood Park 3rd grader Molly Morris dies of cancer
Molly Morris died at age 8 after a battle with kidney cancer.
Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot in Chatham alley, police say
A man was shot and killed in a South Side alley, Chicago police said.
Newberry Library’s Newest Collection Chronicles Black Life In Chicago And Beyond During The Great Migration
NEAR NORTH SIDE — A rare collection of images depicting Black life in the early 20th century is now available for public viewing at the Newberry Library. The collection features 44 glass slides chronicling the first wave of the Great Migration. It was recently acquired by the library, 60 W. Walton St., and it tells a visual story of how Black Americans traveled to northern cities in search of a better life.
Chicago shootings: 9 shot, 1 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say
At least nine people have been shot, one fatally, in gun violence across Chicago this weekend, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 59, stabbed in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man was stabbed early Friday morning in Marquette Park on Chicago's Southwest Side. Police say the victim was in the 6900 block of South Western Avenue when two men pulled up to him in a black sedan, got out and stabbed him with a sharp object.
fox32chicago.com
7-Eleven to pay $91 million to suburban man who lost both legs in storefront crash
BENSENVILLE, Ill. - A 57-year-old suburban man who became a double amputee after a car pinned his legs against the front of a Bensenville 7-Eleven will receive a $91 million payout from the convenience store chain. The 2017 crash was one of the thousands of similar incidents identified in discovery...
cwbchicago.com
Former special forces soldier fights back after being slashed by a stranger near his Loop hotel
Chicago — A 60-year-old man from out of town was slashed by a knife-wielding man near his Loop hotel on Tuesday evening, according to a Chicago police report. But the attacker may have bit off more than he could chew because the victim is a former U.S. military special forces member.
Edgewater stabbing: Person in custody after man killed trying to break up argument
Chicago police said a female suspect attacked 2 others before the man intervened. A person is now in custody and charges are pending, according to CPD.
Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at Park Ridge hospital
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at a Park Ridge hospital last week. Ehab Allababidi, 26, faces four counts of aggravated battery. At about 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 2, Allababidi was at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. While in a hospital room, he allegedly became physically violent and punched the attending nurse multiple times with a closed fist, police said.
‘Healing’ Vigil Honoring Life Of Tyre Nichols To Be Held Friday At Grant Skate Park
DOWNTOWN — FroSkate, a skateboarding collective that centers queer people of color, is hosting a vigil Friday for Tyre Nichols and other victims of police brutality. The candlelight vigil will start about 5 p.m. at Grant Skate Park, 1135 S. Michigan Ave. Attendees are encouraged to dress warm and...
Chicago man catches suspected burglar in his home, as wife and child were inside
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A father detained a suspected burglar in his own garage.His wife and two-year-old daughter are inside the house as this all happened. He is speaking exclusively with CBS 2's Sabrina Franza, reporting from Wrigleyville."Went into the garage and I just followed him into the garage."Niko Kara was the only person standing between, he said, a suspected burglar and his family. His two-year-old daughter was sound asleep upstairs when Kara said a man broke into the garage."It happened quick. I just followed the guy. I didn't want him to cause anymore harm."Kara first learned the man...
cwbchicago.com
Boy, 16, robbed women inside downtown parking garages, Chicago police say
A 16-year-old boy is charged with mugging three women during separate robberies inside downtown Chicago parking garages, according to Chicago police. We first told you about the robbery pattern last week. Now, CPD says they arrested the teenager on Thursday afternoon to face charges. He is accused of punching, pepper-spraying,...
cwbchicago.com
Target security detained man who mugged 81-year-old shopper in the Loop, prosecutors say
Chicago — Security guards are being credited with catching a man who mugged an 81-year-old victim inside a downtown Chicago store on Tuesday. Prosecutors said the octogenarian was targeted as he walked out of the restroom at Target, 1 South State, around 5:40 p.m. As he was walking, 20-year-old Tarrese Dunmore ran up behind him and grabbed a bag he was carrying, prosecutor Lorraine Scaduto said.
cwbchicago.com
Boys, ages 15 and 16, had a rifle and a pistol on the Red Line downtown, Chicago police say
Chicago — Two juvenile boys, riding the Red Line in downtown Chicago at 1 a.m., were carrying a rifle and a pistol when Chicago police officers stopped them for smoking on a train car, according to CPD. The cops were patrolling the State-Lake platform early Thursday when they saw...
Block Club Chicago
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1