ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

CPD: Woman shot in the head at party in Garfield Park

CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the head early Saturday morning at a party in Garfield Park, according to information from the Chicago Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue. When they arrived, they found the woman, 27, with a graze wound to […]
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Newberry Library’s Newest Collection Chronicles Black Life In Chicago And Beyond During The Great Migration

NEAR NORTH SIDE — A rare collection of images depicting Black life in the early 20th century is now available for public viewing at the Newberry Library. The collection features 44 glass slides chronicling the first wave of the Great Migration. It was recently acquired by the library, 60 W. Walton St., and it tells a visual story of how Black Americans traveled to northern cities in search of a better life.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 59, stabbed in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man was stabbed early Friday morning in Marquette Park on Chicago's Southwest Side. Police say the victim was in the 6900 block of South Western Avenue when two men pulled up to him in a black sedan, got out and stabbed him with a sharp object.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at Park Ridge hospital

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at a Park Ridge hospital last week. Ehab Allababidi, 26, faces four counts of aggravated battery. At about 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 2, Allababidi was at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. While in a hospital room, he allegedly became physically violent and punched the attending nurse multiple times with a closed fist, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man catches suspected burglar in his home, as wife and child were inside

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A father detained a suspected burglar in his own garage.His wife and two-year-old daughter are inside the house as this all happened. He is speaking exclusively with CBS 2's Sabrina Franza, reporting from Wrigleyville."Went into the garage and I just followed him into the garage."Niko Kara was the only person standing between, he said, a suspected burglar and his family. His two-year-old daughter was sound asleep upstairs when Kara said a man broke into the garage."It happened quick. I just followed the guy. I didn't want him to cause anymore harm."Kara first learned the man...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Boy, 16, robbed women inside downtown parking garages, Chicago police say

A 16-year-old boy is charged with mugging three women during separate robberies inside downtown Chicago parking garages, according to Chicago police. We first told you about the robbery pattern last week. Now, CPD says they arrested the teenager on Thursday afternoon to face charges. He is accused of punching, pepper-spraying,...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Target security detained man who mugged 81-year-old shopper in the Loop, prosecutors say

Chicago — Security guards are being credited with catching a man who mugged an 81-year-old victim inside a downtown Chicago store on Tuesday. Prosecutors said the octogenarian was targeted as he walked out of the restroom at Target, 1 South State, around 5:40 p.m. As he was walking, 20-year-old Tarrese Dunmore ran up behind him and grabbed a bag he was carrying, prosecutor Lorraine Scaduto said.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy