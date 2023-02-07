CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A father detained a suspected burglar in his own garage.His wife and two-year-old daughter are inside the house as this all happened. He is speaking exclusively with CBS 2's Sabrina Franza, reporting from Wrigleyville."Went into the garage and I just followed him into the garage."Niko Kara was the only person standing between, he said, a suspected burglar and his family. His two-year-old daughter was sound asleep upstairs when Kara said a man broke into the garage."It happened quick. I just followed the guy. I didn't want him to cause anymore harm."Kara first learned the man...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO