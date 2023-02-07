Read full article on original website
psychreg.org
NIH Scientists Discover a Rare Neurological Disease Involving Cellular Recycling
Scientists from NIH’s National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) and Undiagnosed Diseases Program (UDP) identified three children with the condition, two siblings and an unrelated child. The three children all had issues with motor coordination and speech, and one child had abnormalities in the cerebellum, the part of the brain involved in complex movement among other functions. Additionally, the children all had mutations in both copies of the ATG4D gene. The findings were published in the journal NPJ Genomic Medicine.
This Is the Worst Habit for Heart Health, According to Cardiologists
Yep, you're definitely going to want to avoid this one.
Which vitamins may help combat fatigue and boost energy, according to dietitians
Certain vitamins, like B vitamins or vitamin D, may be able to help alleviate feeling tired or fatigued, especially for those who are deficient.
TODAY.com
Norovirus, aka stomach flu, is spreading across the US: What to know about symptoms, and treatment
It's officially stomach flu season in the United States. If you've ever experienced a gut-wrenching bout of gastrointestinal illness, you know how miserable it can be. What we know as the "stomach flu" or "stomach bug" is typically a case of norovirus, a highly contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. Despite its nickname, norovirus is not related to influenza.
A 28-year-old woman thought an old shoulder injury was flaring up. She was actually having mini-strokes due to a rare brain condition.
Jia Wu first noticed symptoms of stroke, like a floppy wrist and numbness in one arm, while stationed on a base in Qatar in 2020.
MedicalXpress
Trigger for world's most common liver disease identified
University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers have discovered a key trigger for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, a mysterious condition that causes fat to build up in the liver for no clear reason. The new insights help explain the condition in younger people and could lead to the first treatment for the most common liver disease in the world.
psychreg.org
CAR-T Cell Cancer Immunotherapy Gets Personal
New adoptive T cell therapies – in which T cells, the immune system’s natural hunters patrolling the body for foreign adversaries, are retrieved from cancer-riddled patients, super-charged and amplified outside the body, and then infused back into the same patient – are changing the prospects of cancer patients. Since 2017, when CAR (chimeric antigen receptor)-T cells were green-lighted as the first modified therapeutic cells by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) to treat leukaemia, five similar products have since been approved and more than 20,000 people have been treated with this game-changing immunotherapy.
psychreg.org
Scientists on Mission to Beat Rare Cancers: More Targets on Tumour Cell Surface for Optimised Radionuclide Therapy
Only 1 in 100,000 people suffer from pheochromocytoma, a tumour of the adrenal gland. If the tumour has already metastasised, a radioactive compound can be used to detect malignant cells that have spread to other parts of the body and to irradiate them from the inside. However, the preparation containing the beta emitter Lutetium-177 can only bind to the tumour if it has sufficient target molecules, which is not always the case. Then the radiation dose is often insufficient to control cancer. By administering two drugs prior to therapy, a research group at the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf – HZDR, an independent German research centre, has succeeded in increasing the number of target molecules for radionuclide therapy in a mouse model, delaying tumour growth.
MedicalXpress
Researchers find that certain social factors can predict early death in older adults
Social factors affect an individual's future health, but there's currently no practical way to summarize their prognostic impact. Investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the University of California, San Francisco recently took a comprehensive inventory of older adults' social attributes and distilled it into a short survey that can predict longevity.
psychreg.org
Diet and Lifestyle Determines Dementia Risk According to New Study
A hugely significant study, published in the British Medical Journal, into age-related cognitive decline and dementia has stated that changing your diet and lifestyle from bad to good cuts your future risk of developing dementia by a massive nine times. The study also shows, significantly, that whether or not you...
Medical News Today
Dementia only causes about 41% of cognitive decline: Study identifies other predictors
Cognitive decline naturally occurs as we age, with a common belief that dementia is the cause in most cases. Researchers at the Ohio State University say there are more factors causing cognitive decline than we once thought. Socioeconomic factors, physical health measures, and behaviors, including exercise and smoking, accounted for...
psychreg.org
Disrupted Flow of Brain Fluid May Underlie Neurodevelopmental Disorders
The brain floats in a sea of fluid that cushions it against injury, supplies it with nutrients and carries away waste. Disruptions to the normal ebb and flow of the fluid have been linked to neurological conditions including Alzheimer’s disease and hydrocephalus, a disorder involving excess fluid around the brain.
psychreg.org
Breakthrough Study Unveils New Clues to the Origins of Life
The origin of life is indeed one of the biggest mysteries of science, and it’s been the subject of intense research and speculation for many centuries. The abiotic synthesis of amino acids is widely believed to have been one of the critical steps in the formation of life, as these compounds serve as the building blocks for proteins, which are essential components of living cells.
psychreg.org
New Study Confirms Pancreatic Cancer Rates Rising Faster in Women Than Men
In a large-scale nationwide study, investigators from Cedars-Sinai Cancer have confirmed that rates of pancreatic cancer are rising – and are rising faster among younger women, particularly Black women, than among men of the same age. The findings were published in the journal Gastroenterology. “We can tell that the...
psychreg.org
Latest Trial Reduces Covid Hospitalisation Risk with Single Injection
A team led by McMaster University researchers Gilmar Reis and Edward Mills has discovered that a single injection of pegylated interferon lambda (lambda) can successfully treat Covid in people early in the disease. They say that one dose of lambda injected under a patient’s skin was more effective than any...
psychreg.org
Remote Dietary Intervention Feasible; May Reduce Chronic Fatigue for Lymphoma Survivors
Intentional modifications to the diet are being investigated as a strategy to reduce chronic cancer-related fatigue, according to new data published in the journal Nutrition & Cancer by researchers with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
