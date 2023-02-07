Only 1 in 100,000 people suffer from pheochromocytoma, a tumour of the adrenal gland. If the tumour has already metastasised, a radioactive compound can be used to detect malignant cells that have spread to other parts of the body and to irradiate them from the inside. However, the preparation containing the beta emitter Lutetium-177 can only bind to the tumour if it has sufficient target molecules, which is not always the case. Then the radiation dose is often insufficient to control cancer. By administering two drugs prior to therapy, a research group at the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf – HZDR, an independent German research centre, has succeeded in increasing the number of target molecules for radionuclide therapy in a mouse model, delaying tumour growth.

