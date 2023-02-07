ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters: Reader expresses thanks to Dunnavant

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 5 days ago
As a member of the Richmond Area Chapter of Virginia Organizing, I would like to express our gratitude towards Senator Siobhan Dunnavant for voting against the 15 week abortion ban bill, which would have severely restricted access to healthcare for women in our community. I was personally relieved to see her vote because I have contacted her office many times to implore her to consider the human rights of people in need of medical care. Back in June after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Governor Youngkin asked four lawmakers, including Dunnavant, to draft a 15-week abortion ban. Despite being a part of the drafting process, Dunnavant voted against the proposed legislation and said she would have supported the bill “if we had an exception for severe fetal anomalies.”

Dunnavant voted alongside the Democratic majority in the committee to defeat this restrictive bill. Given how partisan the issue of abortion rights has been, we are encouraged by this vote. While we appreciate that she voted to defeat a very restrictive piece of legislation, we do still urge Senator Dunnavant to continue to vote against bills that restrict abortion access and leave these extremely personal decisions in the hands of pregnant people and their providers. It is important that her constituents and residents across the Commonwealth have reproductive freedom.

Sincerely,

Delilah Alexander

