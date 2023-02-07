Ask a dozen cooks how to boil eggs and you’ll get a dozen different answers. But, ask a dozen cooks how to peel boiled eggs, and you’ll get tales of frustration. For a food that seems so foolproof (it’s just eggs + water!), boiled eggs can be utterly infuriating—especially when it comes to peeling. You’ve been there: All that’s standing between you and egg korma or egg salad is a dozen eggs straight from the stovetop, but it’s taking you 15 minutes to peel each one, and you’re removing huge gashes of egg white with every tiny shard of the stubborn shell. It’s enough to drive you mad, even if you aren’t already very, very hungry.

4 DAYS AGO