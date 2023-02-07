ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance

Take a bow, Rihanna.  The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Halftime Announcement

Andy Reid reportedly did not speak with Erin Andrews at halftime of the Super Bowl. According to the Fox Sports sideline reporter, the Chiefs have a policy, in which the head coach doesn't speak at halftime if his team is trailing. The Chiefs were trailing the Eagles, 24-14, at halftime of the ...
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

2023 Super Bowl: Time, date, TV channel, how to watch, live stream Super Bowl LVII, odds for Chiefs vs. Eagles

The game of the year is finally here and is about to kick off. Will you be watching Super Bowl LVII? Chances are good that you will when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs take the field -- whether you tune in for the actual game, the halftime show or the commercials. The most viewed television broadcast in 2022 was Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, attracting 99.2 million viewers. That is just under a third of the United States population.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Deebo Samuel says 49ers would've smashed Super Bowl-bound Eagles by double digits if QB had stayed healthy

PHOENIX -- If there's been one common theme in Phoenix this week, it's that 49ers players clearly believe they should be playing in Super Bowl LVII and not the Eagles. Over the past week, we've heard from Brandon Aiyuk, who said he would bet everything he owns on the Chiefs if he were allowed to gamble on the Super Bowl. We've also heard from Christian McCaffrey, who said that it felt like the NFC title game was "stolen" from the 49ers because they didn't have a healthy quarterback.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys get Dak Prescott another weapon; Bears trade back twice as AFC teams secure QBs

Mock drafts over the next two months will likely feature various requirements that Chicago has to get out of the No. 1 overall selection. The list of teams potentially in the market for an upgrade at the position -- Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle, Detroit, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Carolina, etc. -- is much longer than the list of prospects available: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson. The reality is that not all of those teams will be able to draft a quarterback. High demand and low supply leads to a seller's market and an urgency to complete a sale.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Sports

Derek Carr expected to be released: Multiple NFC South teams among best fits for Raiders QB in 2023

Derek Carr's days as the Raiders' quarterback are quickly dwindling. That's what both he and the team have indicated ever since the veteran's abrupt demotion at the end of the 2022 NFL season. A trade is off the table, NFL Media reported Sunday, as Carr informed the team that he would not accept one to any team. As a result, the Raiders are expected to release him, making him one of the top free agents.
CBS Sports

Why is it called the Super Bowl? Name of NFL championship game berthed by child's toy and Lamar Hunt's wit

When it comes to the greatest spectacle in professional sports, who would've thought that a child's toy would've been the inspiration for the name? It's safe to say that not even Lamar Hunt, the man who is credited with coining the "Super Bowl" name, could have thought that his idea -- let alone the game itself -- would become the cultural phenomenon that it is today.
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Patrick Mahomes on surpassing Tom Brady as GOAT says 'ask me when I'm like 38 years old'

Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed just about as perfect of a start to an NFL career as you can ask for. The Chiefs quarterback is set to play in his third Super Bowl and just claimed the second MVP award of his career on Thursday night at the NFL Honors. Considering just how impressive Mahomes' burst onto the scene has been, there is the natural question of where all this could ultimately take him, and possibly one day have him leaping over Tom Brady as the greatest of all time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Eagles' Greg Ward: Elevated from practice squad

Ward was elevated to the active roster Saturday. Ward will now be eligible to play in the Super Bowl despite not appearing in a game all season. The 27-year-old should not be expected to play a big role on offense, but he could potentially serve as the punt returner if Britain Covey (hamstring) is unable to play.

