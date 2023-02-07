Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Related
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance
Take a bow, Rihanna. The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Halftime Announcement
Andy Reid reportedly did not speak with Erin Andrews at halftime of the Super Bowl. According to the Fox Sports sideline reporter, the Chiefs have a policy, in which the head coach doesn't speak at halftime if his team is trailing. The Chiefs were trailing the Eagles, 24-14, at halftime of the ...
CBS Sports
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever, but does believe this 49ers great is
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs' Frank Clark says Eagles have 'done nothing but earn' the title of best O-line in NFL
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- The Philadelphia Eagles offensive line has earned the title of the best offensive line in the NFL. Just ask Frank Clark, who will be seeing plenty of what the Eagles have to offer in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs' star defensive end wore his sunglasses and went...
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Time, date, TV channel, how to watch, live stream Super Bowl LVII, odds for Chiefs vs. Eagles
The game of the year is finally here and is about to kick off. Will you be watching Super Bowl LVII? Chances are good that you will when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs take the field -- whether you tune in for the actual game, the halftime show or the commercials. The most viewed television broadcast in 2022 was Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, attracting 99.2 million viewers. That is just under a third of the United States population.
CBS Sports
Deebo Samuel says 49ers would've smashed Super Bowl-bound Eagles by double digits if QB had stayed healthy
PHOENIX -- If there's been one common theme in Phoenix this week, it's that 49ers players clearly believe they should be playing in Super Bowl LVII and not the Eagles. Over the past week, we've heard from Brandon Aiyuk, who said he would bet everything he owns on the Chiefs if he were allowed to gamble on the Super Bowl. We've also heard from Christian McCaffrey, who said that it felt like the NFC title game was "stolen" from the 49ers because they didn't have a healthy quarterback.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys get Dak Prescott another weapon; Bears trade back twice as AFC teams secure QBs
Mock drafts over the next two months will likely feature various requirements that Chicago has to get out of the No. 1 overall selection. The list of teams potentially in the market for an upgrade at the position -- Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle, Detroit, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Carolina, etc. -- is much longer than the list of prospects available: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson. The reality is that not all of those teams will be able to draft a quarterback. High demand and low supply leads to a seller's market and an urgency to complete a sale.
CBS Sports
Derek Carr expected to be released: Multiple NFC South teams among best fits for Raiders QB in 2023
Derek Carr's days as the Raiders' quarterback are quickly dwindling. That's what both he and the team have indicated ever since the veteran's abrupt demotion at the end of the 2022 NFL season. A trade is off the table, NFL Media reported Sunday, as Carr informed the team that he would not accept one to any team. As a result, the Raiders are expected to release him, making him one of the top free agents.
CBS Sports
Tua Tagovailoa reveals whether Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was vaping during playoff game vs. Bills
Did Mike McDaniel just hit his vape? That was the question everyone was asking during the Miami Dolphins' first-round playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. Luckily, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has provided some clarity. A viral video of McDaniel circulated on social media during the game because it looked like...
CBS Sports
Lamar Jackson contract: Von Miller, Mark Andrews believe Ravens QB is worth more than Aaron Rodgers
Quarterback Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens is currently up in the air, with his current contract expiring. In 2022, Jackson played under the fifth-year option since the two parties did not agree to a long-term deal in the offseason. Jackson's future is a major topic heading into the...
CBS Sports
Bracketology Bubble Watch: Michigan State has chance for Quad-1 win, Memphis can't afford more bad losses
There were a lot of bad results for teams on the bubble this weekend. The good news is that the NCAA Tournament will still have 68 teams, so you cannot overreact to one loss four weeks away from Selection Sunday. Every team that lost this weekend is not necessarily irrevocably out of the field.
CBS Sports
Why is it called the Super Bowl? Name of NFL championship game berthed by child's toy and Lamar Hunt's wit
When it comes to the greatest spectacle in professional sports, who would've thought that a child's toy would've been the inspiration for the name? It's safe to say that not even Lamar Hunt, the man who is credited with coining the "Super Bowl" name, could have thought that his idea -- let alone the game itself -- would become the cultural phenomenon that it is today.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Patrick Mahomes on surpassing Tom Brady as GOAT says 'ask me when I'm like 38 years old'
Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed just about as perfect of a start to an NFL career as you can ask for. The Chiefs quarterback is set to play in his third Super Bowl and just claimed the second MVP award of his career on Thursday night at the NFL Honors. Considering just how impressive Mahomes' burst onto the scene has been, there is the natural question of where all this could ultimately take him, and possibly one day have him leaping over Tom Brady as the greatest of all time.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes reinjures ankle late in second quarter vs. Eagles
One of the major storylines heading into Super Bowl LVII was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' ankle. The star signal-caller injured his right ankle while being taken down during the divisional-round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and while he missed just one drive in that game, he was clearly not 100 percent.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Greg Ward: Elevated from practice squad
Ward was elevated to the active roster Saturday. Ward will now be eligible to play in the Super Bowl despite not appearing in a game all season. The 27-year-old should not be expected to play a big role on offense, but he could potentially serve as the punt returner if Britain Covey (hamstring) is unable to play.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade back as C.J. Stroud goes No. 1; Bucs stay put, still find Brady replacement
With the NFL season wrapping up this weekend with the Super Bowl -- have you heard of it? -- it seems as good a time as any for my first NFL mock draft for 2023, and while I've always loved this time of year, this season's draft takes on a bit of added significance for me.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Dak Prescott booed by Eagles fans upon accepting Walter Payton Man of the Year award
Philadelphia Eagles fans descended upon State Farm Stadium with hopes of cheering on their team to victory. But they also stayed true to form in booing a member of their biggest rival. Eagles fans made their presence felt just before kickoff, when they booed Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who was...
Comments / 1