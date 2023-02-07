ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Dental Association notices uptick in ‘COVID Cavities’

By Brandon Carwile
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qAeVl_0kfBFMwk00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — February is Children’s Dental Health Month, and the Virginia Dental Association is encouraging parents to schedule an appointment for their kids after an uptick in “COVID Cavities.”

The Virginia Dental Association recently analyzed data from the National Survey of Children’s Health and found that decayed teeth and cavities are up an estimated 44% among Virginia kids. The findings showed that approximately 130,237 Virginia children experienced decayed teeth or cavities from 2018-2019. However, that number jumped to 187,762 from 2020-2021.

Leaders say the dramatic spike is the result of delayed dental care during the early part of the pandemic.

“Many of our children’s dental hygiene visits were disrupted at the onset of the pandemic,” said Virginia Dental Association President, Cynthia Southern, DDS, MS.

Data from the Journal of the American Dental Association revealed that the likelihood of a child visiting the dentist in 2020 was 27% lower than in 2019. Meanwhile, children in 2020 were 75% more likely to have poor dental health than in 2019.

Virginia to name Chincoteague Pony official state pony

The trend was noticed among lower-income families as well. Virginia’s Smiles for Kids Medicaid program is experiencing similar declines as the percentage of youth utilizing dental benefits decreased from about 56% in 2019 to 48% in 2022.

Experts warn that failing to prioritize dental care at an early age may lead to tooth decay, which affects about half of U.S. children by the time they enter school. Luckily, there are a couple of ways to stop it, according to Virginia Academy of Pediatric Dentistry President Elizabeth Berry, DDS, MSD, MPH.

USDA: Stuffed chicken product sold in Virginia may be undercooked

“There are two essential ways to prevent tooth decay: One is to brush your child’s teeth twice a day. The second is to establish a dental home with a dentist for your child no later than one year of age. Prevention is key to preventing this disease,” Berry said.

Southern also stressed the importance of parents taking their kids to the dentist as soon as possible, as waiting can contribute to the negative statistics we are seeing now.

“When you start the habit of seeing the dentist regularly as a child, you build trust and positive associations with taking care of your oral health and smiling with confidence,” she said. “A cavity won’t get better on its own without treatment. And we’re seeing many ‘COVID cavities’ today. This February and beyond, we’re urging all caregivers to not delay dental visits for their children.”

Virginia residents can find a local dentist at https://findadentist.ada.org/ .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Senator Fetterman discharged from hospital, no signs of stroke or seizure

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman has been released from the George Washington University Hospital after being admitted on Wednesday after feeling lightheaded. According to Fetterman’s Communications Director, Joe Calvello, Fetterman was discharged on Friday evening after multiple tests ruled out both a stroke and seizure. “John is looking forward to spending some time […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Panel scolds Wisconsin justice for remarks in Trump case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judicial oversight commission has dismissed a complaint against a liberal-leaning Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who accused an attorney for former President Donald Trump of making racist contentions and trying to protect his “king” in a case challenging the 2020 election results in the battleground state.
WISCONSIN STATE
WAVY News 10

US shoots down another ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska

The U.S. military on Friday took down an object flying over Alaskan airspace days after shooting down a Chinese spy balloon along the South Carolina coast, the White House confirmed. John Kirby, a national security spokesperson for the White House, said the Defense Department was tracking a “high-altitude object” over Alaska at 40,000 feet that […]
ALASKA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Competing Republican views about ‘election integrity’ yield dozens of bills

Political rhetoric about election integrity has translated into a cascade of election-related bills from feuding factions of South Dakota’s Republican Party. Republican legislative leaders announced a package of election-related bills they want to adopt during this year’s 38-day legislative session in Pierre, which began last month and continues until March. Meanwhile, a subset of Republican […] The post Competing Republican views about ‘election integrity’ yield dozens of bills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
WAVY News 10

Haley makes risky bet as she prepares to take on Trump

Nikki Haley is poised to take a leap into the unknown next week when she becomes the first Republican to challenge former President Trump for the GOP’s 2024 nod. It’s a role that few other Republicans are eager to fill, given Trump’s penchant for trying to humiliate any of his political opponents, real or perceived. But Haley’s allies say that she has a unique lane in a potentially crowded GOP primary field that could help her cut through the noise, especially at a time when many Republicans are wavering on Trump’s candidacy.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WAVY News 10

Classified document discovered during search at Pence’s home, spokesman says

CARMEL, Ind. — Federal authorities found an additional document with classified markings at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence during a Friday search. That’s according to a spokesperson for Pence. Investigators spent about five hours at the former vice president’s Indiana home to look for any potential classified documents at the location. […]
CARMEL, IN
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

57K+
Followers
25K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy