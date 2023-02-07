ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Powerball: Winning numbers drawn for Monday’s $747M jackpot

By Addy Bink
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t4Wzo_0kfBFFlf00

(NEXSTAR) – A Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $747 million was up for grabs Monday night after no ticket was able to match the numbers drawn on Saturday. If your ticket matches the latest numbers drawn, seen below, you’ll have won the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history .

The jackpot hasn’t been won since November 19, giving way for the prize to grow to be the ninth-largest lottery prize in history . Powerball officials say the jackpot has a cash value of $403.1 million.

Here are the winning numbers for Monday, February 6: 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and Powerball 7. The Power Play was 2X.

Without a winner Monday, the Powerball jackpot could become the fourth-largest in game history , edging out a prize won in Massachusetts in 2017. Surpassing that prize (it’s roughly $12 million shy of doing so) would also make the current jackpot the eighth-largest in U.S. history .

The most recent record-setting Powerball jackpot – worth $2.04 billion – was hit in early November. It currently holds the record as the largest national lottery jackpot in the world, according to Powerball officials . While we know the winning ticket was sold in California, it’s unclear if the ticketholder has claimed their prize .

Whether the Powerball jackpot rolls again or is won Monday night, the next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET Wednesday. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Jackson police officer fired after man dies in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police officer, who was placed on administrative leave following the death of a man in custody, was fired. City officials said Kenya McCarty was terminated and was no longer with the Jackson Police Department (JPD). McCarty was placed on administrative leave in early January, along with Avery Willis and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Escaped Hinds County detainee found dead in Texas

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detainee, who escaped on December 25, 2022, was found dead in Texas on Tuesday, February 7. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31 were missing at headcount the day they escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center. Investigators believe one […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Witness heard 30 shots in fatal Jackson shooting on Ridgeway Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emotions remain high in Jackson after a man was shot and killed inside a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said 34-year-old Nikita Bennett’s two-year-old son was inside the vehicle when the shooting happened on Ridgeway Street. He was not injured. A witness said he heard nearly 30 shots at the time of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Dive team searches river for worker’s body in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A private dive team was hired to search for a worker’s body in the Mississippi River after he fell into the water. The Natchez Democrat reported Buzzi Unicern employee, 50-year-old Donny Mitchell, went into the water around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7. Witnesses said he was climbing a ladder from […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Storm damage reported in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The National Weather Service is reporting storm damage in Tangipahoa Parish. Two mobile homes and a service station were reportedly damaged when a line of storms made its way through the area. That area of Tangipahoa Parish was under a tornado warning at that time. On Tangipahoa Road, a mobile […]
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in West Point

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 25 drawings, a lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing! The player won an estimated $905,168 in the record-breaking jackpot run. This is the highest jackpot since the Mississippi Match 5 game launched in April 2021. The previous record amount of $665,000 was in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Films lead to investigation of Jones County Sheriff’s Department

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigations are underway into the alleged misuse of Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) equipment and personnel in two movies. A 2016 movie, “The Hollow,” was filmed in various locations around Mississippi. The investigation alleges that an on-duty JCSD deputy, a member of the command staff, JCSD vehicles and equipment were […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Possible tornado touchdown in St. Landry Parish

MORROW, La. (KLFY) — The National Weather Service will assess on Thursday whether a tornado touched down late Wednesday in the St. Landry Parish community of Morrow. Officials said a barn was destroyed on Highway 107. St. Landry Parish Director of Emergency Preparedness Van Reed said government officials, sheriff deputies, Acadian Ambulance and fire district […]
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

One injured in shooting on Queen Mary Lane in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured during a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened on Queen Mary Lane in Jackson. Officer Sam Brown said one person was injured in the shooting and taken to a local hospital. Police have not released any additional information about the suspect.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Four wanted after two early morning carjackings in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find four suspects after two carjackings happened early Wednesday morning. Officer Sam Brown said one of the carjackings happened in the 3200 block of Edwards Avenue. A blue Honda Accord was stolen during the incident. According to Brown, the other carjacking happened in the 400 block […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Family speaks out after loved ones killed in drunk driving crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Heartache, rage, anger and disbelief are some of the emotions a grieving family is experiencing after a crash took the life of their loved ones. “You know, it’s a really hard time right now. You know, me and my family really, really going through a lot mentally and emotionally,” said Kayloebe […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jeffries hits 5 3s, Mississippi St. extends LSU’s skid to 11

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — D.J. Jeffries hit a career-high five 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 18 points, Shakeel Moore scored nine of his 13 in the second half and Mississippi State beat LSU 64-53 Wednesday night, handing the Tigers their 11th consecutive loss. Jeffries, who also had seven rebounds and four assists, now has […]
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi doctor gets 5-year sentence in hospice fraud

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi physician has been sentenced to five years in prison for healthcare fraud connected to hospice operations in the state’s impoverished Delta region. Federal prosecutors said Dr. Scott E. Nelson, 58, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was medical director for several fraudulent hospice operations. A jury convicted him last April. Evidence presented during the […]
CLEVELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for 2017 homicide outside Vicksburg apartment complex

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to a 2017 homicide that happened outside a Vicksburg apartment complex. Police said 25-year-old DeAnthony Smith, of Vicksburg, was arrested on Friday, February 3 in connection to the shooting death of 36-year-old Antonio Henderson. Smith was extradited from Texas after his arrest. According to investigators, […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

51K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy