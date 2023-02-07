ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

KNWA Today: Formal wear drive for HS students

By Crystal Martinez
 5 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You might want to get a head start on your spring cleaning and consider donating gently used formal attire.

Future School of Fort Smith is in need of formal dresses and suits. Their goal is to provide students at the school who need a dress for their upcoming homecoming dance and prom.

You can contact lrollinson@fsfuture.org if you have any dresses, suits, or shoes you’d like to donate.

You can also check out your school district’s social media page to see if it needs any donations.

