WIBW
K-State mourns loss of legacy rancher, leader
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is mourning the loss of a legacy rancher and leader in the community, John K. Vanier. The family of John K. “Jack” Vanier, 94, announced on Saturday, Feb. 11, that the ranching king and Kansas State University alumni passed away on Friday.
WIBW
K-State OC Collin Klein turns down job opening, plans to stay
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State football Offensive Coordinator Collin Klein has decided to stay in Manhattan next season. After interviewing this week with Notre Dame for an opening at the offensive coordinator position, the former K-State QB and current offensive coordinator decided to turn down the job and stay at his alma mater.
WIBW
10 days into her new role, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek explores potential changes to improve educational opportunities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just 10 days on the job, and the new Washburn University president, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, is talking about bold moves on campus to enhance and consolidate programs and operations. Dr. Mazachek started her tenure on Feb. 1 as the 15th president of Washburn University. Mazachek spent...
WIBW
$8.9 million gift makes scholarship available for Catholic students in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gift of $8.9 million from a late pair of alumni has made a new scholarship opportunity available for Catholic students in Topeka to further their education. The Hayden Catholic High School Foundation announced on Friday, Feb. 10, that it has launched a new Topeka Catholic...
WIBW
Washburn splits, upsets Central Oklahoma
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Ichabods basketball teams were in action Saturday. The women fell to Central Oklahoma 73-62. The men upset the 6th-ranked Bronchos 75-55. The women’s matchup was close after three quarters, with the Bronchos leading 55-51, but the Ichabods trailed heavy late en route to the loss.
WIBW
No. 12 Kansas State upset on the road against Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Tex. (WIBW) - The 12th-ranked K-State Wildcats fall to Texas Tech in a stunning upset in Lubbock 71-63. The game started back and forth between the two teams, with Texas Tech having the lead at halftime 33-26. In the second half, Kansas State cut it to within one point...
WIBW
Broadband Roadshow looks to tackle digital inequities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Office of Broadband Development is going on the road. On February 10, Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced the “Kansas Broadband Roadshow.”. The Broadband Office staff will travel throughout the state to meet and learn directly from Kansas residents about...
WIBW
City council to vote on annex ordinance for USD 437 land
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn school district, USD 437, is looking to the city to clear the way for its new school building. The Topeka City Council’s next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, will include a vote to annex a site at 29th and Auburn for a new middle school. USD 437 voters approved a $145 million bond in April 2022, including the $64 million needed to build the new school.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. plans hiring fair, touts Events Center improvements
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is headed into a busy season of events, and they’re looking for people to join their team. Commissioner Kevin Cook visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss those topics. He said the county is looking to hire in a variety of departments, from seasonal workers for Parks and Rec, to public works, the courts, health department and more.
WIBW
Nominations open for next Shawnee Co. district judge
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations have opened for residents of Shawnee Co. to vie to fill a district judge seat that will soon be vacant. Kansas Courts says that the Third Judicial District Nominating Commission has opened nominations to fill a district judge vacancy that will be left by the swearing-in of Judge Rachel Pickering to the Kansas Court of Appeals. The Third Judicial District covers Shawnee Co.
WIBW
Axe the Ex aims to give singles some Valentine’s fun
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Who says Valentine’s Day isn’t for singles? Axe and Ale has an event to chop down that attitude!. Co-owners Ashlee Spring and Chelsea Huston visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details on their Axe the Ex event. Singles - or couples! - can book a slot for some axe-throwing fun, and along with some special drink offerings.
WIBW
Missouri man killed in Riley County crash
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 60-year-old Missouri man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on I-70 near Junction City. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Brian Butts, 60, of Bridgeton, Missouri, was travelling west on I-70 when, for an unknown reason, he crossed the center median and went through the eastbound lanes. The driver’s vehicle struck a concrete culvert and was launched into the air before landing overturned its front end.
WIBW
Topeka auto repair shop celebrates 40 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka auto-repair shop is celebrating four decades in business. The Greater Topeka Partnership helped Frye’s Auto Repair put on a ribbon cutting for its 40th anniversary. Owner Joseph Tanner says it’s really about the community they serve. “It’s a mom-and-pop shop, that way...
WIBW
Sam has been at Helping Hands for 100 days, and thinks a family would be super!
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands’ current longest-term resident paid a visit to Eye on NE Kansas to show off his super spirit. Sam is a two-year-old pit bull mix who donned a Chiefs jersey for his TV time. Sam just passed 100 days at the shelter. His adoption fee is fully sponsored, meaning it would be free to make him part of a fur-ever home.
WIBW
Axtell Community Store held its grand opening
AXTELL, Kan. (WIBW) - As many small towns across the state don’t have the access to shop at a local grocery store that isn’t the case anymore for the small town of Axtell in Northeast Kansas. Axtell Community Grocery held a soft opening on January 18th but today held its grand opening.
WIBW
Countryside United Methodist Church welcomes first indigenous bishop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family, friends and the community witnessed a historical moment after the first indigenous bishop was formally installed. Bishop David Wilson was installed on Saturday morning at Countryside United Methodist Church. Cheers and claps filled the church as Wilson accepted the appointment. Wilson said it’s a huge honor to serve the church and his people.
WIBW
Manhattan officials search for information in possible hit-and-run
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are looking for information after a man was left with serious injuries following a suspected hit-and-run over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department announced on Sunday, Feb. 12, that officials are in search of information about a suspected hit-and-run that happened overnight which left a 30-year-old man in critical condition.
WIBW
Car crashes early Friday after pair of police chases in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Two people were taken into custody after a pair of police chases ended with a car crash early Friday in central Topeka. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. Friday near S.W. 17th and Mulvane. The car appeared to have crashed into a tree and light pole...
Missouri man arrested in Kansas after I-70 traffic stop nets marijuana, mushrooms
A 49-year-old Missouri man was arrested following a traffic stop and drug search on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.
