TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations have opened for residents of Shawnee Co. to vie to fill a district judge seat that will soon be vacant. Kansas Courts says that the Third Judicial District Nominating Commission has opened nominations to fill a district judge vacancy that will be left by the swearing-in of Judge Rachel Pickering to the Kansas Court of Appeals. The Third Judicial District covers Shawnee Co.

SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO