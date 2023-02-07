ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Major League Wrestling Champs Real1 & Jacob Fatu Battle For Family Honor During Altercation In Between Matches

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ObMoP_0kfBC8Um00
Reelz

Major League Wrestling champs Real1 and Jacob Fatu recently went after one another before their match against each other even kicked off, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

During the premiere of REELZ ’s newest primetime program, MLW Underground Wrestling , 36-year-old Real1 set off 30-year-old Fatu as the two professional wrestlers were preparing to enter the ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xrIEd_0kfBC8Um00
Reelz

In an exclusive video obtained by RadarOnline.com from Tuesday’s upcoming premiere of MLW Underground Wrestling , Real1 compares Fatu to Fata’s uncle and fellow WWE champ Solofa Fatu Jr. – aka Rikishi .

“You got a poor man’s Rikishi in the ring right now,” Real1 says into the microphone while pointing directly at Fatu. “Just another travesty in the MLW!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8lvG_0kfBC8Um00
Reelz

“You say one more f------ word, I’m about to beat the f--- out of you,” Fatu responds before climbing out of the ring and charging at Real 1 on the other side of the venue.

But before Fatu has a chance to attack Real1, a dozen referees and security guards step in to hold the 30-year-old one-time MLW world heavyweight champion back from obliterating his 36-year-old rival.

Further along in the exclusive preview of the REELZ’s premiere episode of MLW Underground Wrestling , titled “Titan vs. Titan,” Real1 continues to ridicule and instigate Fatu in what can only be described as a contentious battle for family honor that inevitably breaks out in between matches.

Watch the shocking sneak preview of MLW Underground Wrestling ’s premiere on RadarOnline.com right here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zhOQG_0kfBC8Um00
Reelz

Described as the fastest-growing wrestling league in the world, Major League Wrestling arrives to REELZ in the weekly primetime series starting this week.

Dubbed “the new era of wrestling for a new generation of fans,” the exciting new series is set to feature a dizzying array of world-class fighters, including MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone , The Certified G, Real1, Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie , John Hennigan , Jacob Fatu, The World’s Greatest Wonder , Microman and many others.

Never miss a story — sign up for RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r8L4d_0kfBC8Um00
Reelz

MLW Underground Wrestling premieres Tuesday, February 7, at 10ET/7PT on REELZ.

Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at reelz.com/get-reelz/

Comments / 2

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE NXT Star Makes Impact Wrestling Debut Against Jordynne Grace

While she waits for her impending rematch for the Knockouts Championship, Jordynne Grace has stumbled upon some new competition. On the February 9 edition of Impact Wrestling, former WWE star Persia Pirotta stepped up to the plate against Grace, wielding a legitimate test of strength to Impact's residential powerhouse. Debuting under the name Steph De Lander, the Australian performer made her promotional debut after participating in their latest round of television tapings in Orlando, Florida a few weeks ago.
FLORIDA STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Taya Valkyrie Lays Out Possibilities For 'Permanent Home' In 2023 - Exclusive

Taya Valkyrie is looking for a wrestling promotion to call home in 2023. In a new interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion opened up about her career and how she's looking to find a "permanent home" after doing her rounds on the independent circuit for the last several years.
wrestlinginc.com

Father James Mitchell Brings Former NWA Women's Tag Team Champions To Impact Wrestling

During the February 9 episode of "Impact Wrestling," Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie defeated the unlikely pairing of Killer Kelly and Taylor Wilde when they couldn't get on the same page. Following the bout, Father James Mitchell returned and issued a warning to Rosemary, declaring that he had returned to put "a hex" on her. As he said that, Allysin Kay and Marti Belle, collectively known as The Hex, attacked the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions and stood tall over them to make a statement.
PWMania

Possible Spoiler on WWE’s Plans for the Elimination Chamber US Title Match

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his title next Saturday from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, at the Bell Centre against Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford, Damian Priest, and Bronson Reed inside the Elimination Chamber at the PLE. This will be the first time in history that the US...
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown

"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
wrestlinginc.com

D-Von Dudley's Sons Hid Offensive Sign From WWE Executive

While they haven't broken through on a major level yet, Terrell and Terrence Hughes – the sons of former WWE star and producer D-Von Dudley – have carved out a respectable career as a tag team so far, making notable appearances in both AEW and TNA. But if their in-ring fortune had been a little less kind, they could've become known as the two kids with the wrong sign at the wrong time.
wrestlinginc.com

Why Rhea Ripley Wasn't On WWE Raw This Week

Rhea Ripley will have her hands full at Elimination Chamber on February 18 when she teams up with stablemate Finn Balor to take on Edge and Beth Phoenix. Yet while that match was made this past Monday on "WWE Raw," the Eradicator of The Judgement Day was nowhere to be found. However, her absence that night is no cause for fan concern. That's because, per Fightful, the women's Royal Rumble winner was simply back home in Australia visiting family.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Tyrus Retains NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title At Nuff Said PPV

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus put his title on the line against Matt Cardona at the NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view on Saturday night from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa Bay, Florida aired on FITE TV. The match served as the main event of the show. Tyrus went over with...
FLORIDA STATE
tjrwrestling.net

Dusty Rhodes “Hated” WWE Star’s Original Name

A former WWE Superstar has recalled Dusty Rhodes’ full and frank assessment of their potential ring name, saying “I f*cking hate it.”. Summer Rae was part of WWE between 2011 and 2017, originally appearing for then-developmental territory FCW. Rae was part of NXT in its early years, teaming up with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks to form The BFFs. Although she was known as Summer Rae for her run in the company, that wasn’t always going to be her name.
wrestleview.com

Former WWE Superstar becomes a US Citizen

Former WWE Superstar Kizarny took to Facebook to announce that he has officially become a United States Citizen. Kizarny (real name) Nicholas Cvjetkovich in Toronto, Ontario Canada and is Serbo-Canadian. He was in WWE between 2006 and 2009. On March 9, 2009, Kizarny was released by WWE due to not showing up at an event.
ringsidenews.com

Unmasked Rey Mysterio Rejects Fan Autograph Request At Airport

Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest underdogs in WWE history. The iconic luchadore continues to inspire fans and peers with his incredible in-ring prowess and storytelling abilities. Recently, a video of an unmasked Rey Mysterio found its way to social media. In the clip, Rey is seen rejecting fan...
PWMania

Ricardo Rodriguez Believed a Former WWE Manager Was a Racist Due to His Gimmick

Dutch Mantell recently spoke on his podcast, “Story Time with Dutch Mantell,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Ricardo Rodriguez, Alberto Del Rio’s ring announcer, who legitimately believed that he was racist. Mantell returned to the WWE, working as an anti-immigrant heel alongside Jack Swagger...
ringsidenews.com

Randy Orton Low-Key Preparing For WWE Return

Randy Orton has been out of action since dropping the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos. We exclusively covered the fact that his tag team partner, Matt Riddle, is not currently factored into WWE’s WrestleMania plans, but The Viper could be preparing for something. Randy Orton had lower...
wrestlingrumors.net

RUMOR: Former WWE Champion May Return Before WrestleMania 39

This is only a rumor, so take it for what it’s worth. A former WWE champion, who has been injured for quite some time, may be returning to the ring before WrestleMania 39. In a response to a fan on his Facebook Stories, wrestling bootmaker Jose G Sanz stated that Randy Orton recently contacted him about making boots for his return to the ring. He said the following:
wrestlinginc.com

Surprising New Challenger Emerges For GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Title

Madcap Moss emerged as the new #1 contender for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship on the 2/10 "WWE SmackDown" in Uncasville, CT. Moss earned a future title opportunity against "The Ring General" by defeating Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross in a Fatal 4-Way bout that closed out Friday's show. Towards...
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On Mercedes Mone's NJPW Contract

Mercedes Moné isn't in it for the money, according to a new report about the star's deal with NJPW. Recently, rumors spread online that Moné had been making at least $100,000 per appearance because of a comparison Dave Meltzer had made earlier this year about how much he believed Chris Jericho had made per appearance in NJPW. However, in the latest edition of Meltzer's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he clarified that "the story that was going around that Mercedes Moné was making more than Chris Jericho made here is incorrect."
wrestlinginc.com

Mandy Rose Was Staying With WWE NXT Star When She Was Released

When one has been "WWE NXT" Women's Champion for over 400 days, only to then lose the title and get released the next day, it tends to be a bit of a shock. That was in fact the case for Mandy Rose after she lost the "NXT" Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez and was released the next day – at least at first.
wrestlinginc.com

Possible Reason For The Good Brothers' Absence From WWE TV

Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows have not appeared on "WWE Raw" since their loss to Damian Priest & Finn Bálor on January 9. While their absence could be related to fellow O.C. stablemate AJ Styles being on the shelf with an ankle injury, it was recently revealed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful that The Good Brothers have a unique clause in their WWE contracts that allows them to not attend WWE shows if they're not being utilized in storylines or matches.
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

211K+
Followers
5K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy