Major League Wrestling Champs Real1 & Jacob Fatu Battle For Family Honor During Altercation In Between Matches

Major League Wrestling champs Real1 and Jacob Fatu recently went after one another before their match against each other even kicked off, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

During the premiere of REELZ ’s newest primetime program, MLW Underground Wrestling , 36-year-old Real1 set off 30-year-old Fatu as the two professional wrestlers were preparing to enter the ring.

In an exclusive video obtained by RadarOnline.com from Tuesday’s upcoming premiere of MLW Underground Wrestling , Real1 compares Fatu to Fata’s uncle and fellow WWE champ Solofa Fatu Jr. – aka Rikishi .

“You got a poor man’s Rikishi in the ring right now,” Real1 says into the microphone while pointing directly at Fatu. “Just another travesty in the MLW!”

“You say one more f------ word, I’m about to beat the f--- out of you,” Fatu responds before climbing out of the ring and charging at Real 1 on the other side of the venue.

But before Fatu has a chance to attack Real1, a dozen referees and security guards step in to hold the 30-year-old one-time MLW world heavyweight champion back from obliterating his 36-year-old rival.

Further along in the exclusive preview of the REELZ’s premiere episode of MLW Underground Wrestling , titled “Titan vs. Titan,” Real1 continues to ridicule and instigate Fatu in what can only be described as a contentious battle for family honor that inevitably breaks out in between matches.

Watch the shocking sneak preview of MLW Underground Wrestling ’s premiere on RadarOnline.com right here.

Described as the fastest-growing wrestling league in the world, Major League Wrestling arrives to REELZ in the weekly primetime series starting this week.

Dubbed “the new era of wrestling for a new generation of fans,” the exciting new series is set to feature a dizzying array of world-class fighters, including MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone , The Certified G, Real1, Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie , John Hennigan , Jacob Fatu, The World’s Greatest Wonder , Microman and many others.

MLW Underground Wrestling premieres Tuesday, February 7, at 10ET/7PT on REELZ.

