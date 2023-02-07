It’s Derby Day! Take a look at our preview and predicted lineup to get you ready for the match. “The city comes together for a massive game, my key marker is performance levels and parking the noise. Don’t let anything affect the build-up or planning. They have been on the up for a long time and it is difficult to constantly remodel, re-energise, they have done that well but the way football works it is difficult to constant keep achieving. They still have some very good players. I wont be overthink their form, good players, a very experienced group and the manager certainly is. They are in a tough spell, up and down time, but it is rare that teams don’t have that at some point. That has to be parked. There is plenty of belief in what we do and the players as individuals. We spoke them about it, the feedback of the introduction of new ideas but action is the main thing for me. The whistle blows you have to perform. The last win doesn’t guarantee the next one,” says Sean Dyche. [RBM]

