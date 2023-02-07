Read full article on original website
Have You Been To New Jersey’s Best ‘Under The Radar’ Restaurant?
Nobody needs to tell you that we have great restaurants all over New Jersey, and a lot of them get a ton of attention. But are you missing one of the best Garden State eateries because it's flying under the radar?. So many amazing restaurants in New Jersey get the...
18 of New Jersey’s Best Wings are in South Jersey
A new list put together by NJ.com of the 52 best places to get wings in New Jersey includes 18 restaurants and bars right here in South Jersey. Not all wings are created equal. Some are plumper than others, some come unsplit, some are wet, and some are dry. And...
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
Unique healthy and delicious fast food chain expanding in NJ
The idea of Mediterranean food as a chain is nothing new. Take, for instance, Zoes, which has locations in New Jersey and around the country. But no one‘s done it like Hummus Republic. There they have a variety of hummus selections, combined with their formatted offerings of bowls, pitas...
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Cape May and Pittsgrove NJ
The reports of Mountain Lion/Cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to flow into my email box. Since March of 2022, I've been writing articles about eyewitness sighting of big animals being spotted in New Jersey. Animals the witnesses claim are cougars or mountain lions. (The names are pretty synonymous for the same animal.)
Here’s where millionaires choose to rent in New Jersey
There are over 100 millionaires that rent in one city in New Jersey. If you've been paying any attention at all to real estate and building trends in this state, it's not hard to guess that it's Jersey City. With a mass exodus out of NYC by many people following...
The New Jersey cheesesteak David Portnoy gave a 9+ to
When it comes to pizza ratings, David Portnoy may be one of the greatest influencers in New Jersey. His "One Bite" reviews have gotten millions of hits. After which, people line up at said pizza places across New Jersey to sample a slice. You can check out his top twenty pizza reviews here.
The 25 Most Popular Last Names in New Jersey
Have you ever done research on the history of your surname or last name?. A little digging will uncover some pretty interesting facts. According to American Surnames, Ryan, my last name, is pretty common in New Jersey. It's the 41st most popular surname in New Jersey. Plus, there are 516...
Amazing South Jersey Woman is NJ’s Oldest Person at 107
Lucia DeClerck says the secret to a long life is eating nine gin-soaked raisins a day. She should know, she recently celebrated her 107th birthday. The South Jersey woman is thought to be the oldest resident of New Jersey. Jersey Shore Online caught up with DeClerck's 87-year-old son and 57-year-old...
What Food Can’t New Jersey People Get in Movie Theaters?
What food can't se get at movie theaters in New Jersey?. Some movie theater are serving alcohol these days - but, that's not it. Some movie theaters have a menu like a Jersey Diner, and you can order sandwiches and other finger foods - but, that's not it. At my...
NJ weather: Cooling down this weekend, still watching coastal storm
Friday is a cold front day. Literally, as of this writing, temperatures across New Jersey range from 30 to 63 degrees, north to south. (Yes, 63 degrees, in the morning, in February.) As that leading edge of cold air drifts south, cooler air will envelop the entire state. And that will set up a windy transition day, then a return to seasonably cool temperatures for the weekend.
Where is winter, NJ? More mild 50s, with a few rain showers
What happened to winter? I dunno. I feel so bad for snow plow drivers, snow resort operators, and anyone who bought a snowblower this year. Yes, we've had two dramatic cold snaps. But for significant snow, we need a sustaining pool of available cold air. And at the same time, the predominant storm track needs to be just right. As we have discussed, a major culprit of this weird season is the continuing La Nina conditions (when the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean is relatively cool and the western Pacific is relatively warm).
A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it
Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
Margate Gets Called Out as the 2nd ‘Whitest City in New Jersey’
There is racial diversity - and then there's Margate. That's the point made by a national website that crunched data to come to that conclusion. (You do have to notice that, literally, right down the road a few miles sits Atlantic City - a city with a very diverse population.)
Reserve Valentines Day Specials With A New Jersey Irish Twist
There are so many great ideas and deals floating around for Valentine’s Day so I wanted to fill you in on a few more. If you’re stuck at procrastination station you’ll need this info before the big day! Check it out!. Needless to say, I love the...
New Jersey Muslim group wants an Islamic holiday for students
⚫ NJ Muslim group wants towns to close school for an Islamic holiday. ⚫ Eid is a celebration of Muslims commitment and submission to God. ⚫ More than 2 dozen NJ towns already recognize the day as a holiday. The New Jersey chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations...
Employee personal data exposed in NJ school district cyber breach
BRIDGEWATER — A New Jersey public school district's data breach in December exposed personal data of employees — but those affected were not notified until the end of January. The breach occurred in the Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District between Dec. 10 and 12 and exposed the names and...
Buckle Up! Popular Website Says This is NJ’s Most Dangerous Road
Editors of a popular website say one notorious highway in the Garden State is the most dangerous road in New Jersey. Consider this: according to federal statistics, the average person in New Jersey will drive 12,263 miles in a year (I thought it would have been higher than that). Obviously, that's about a thousand miles per month.
Jimmy Fallon Tapes Tonight Show Bit At New Jersey Business
A celebrity sighting is one thing, but it's not every day you spot an A-lister like this in Jersey!. It turns out that Jimmy Fallon has a racing habit so he brought his Tonight Show fam and Sergio “Checo” Perez to RPM Raceway to have more than a little fun. We got the pics right here!
NJ just ‘buying time’ until a spotted lanternfly predator is found
⚫ Spraying insecticides won't kill off the lanternfly population. ⚫ Researchers want to learn more about the lanternfly's genetic makeup. State officials have been telling us for years: crush any spotted lanternfly you see, and destroy egg masses on trees and outdoor furniture. But that can only do so much....
