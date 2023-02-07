Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa School District set to purchase 80 acres in Crestview for new school, plans for Destin, Niceville
On Monday, January 23, 2023, the Okaloosa County School Board held a workshop where they discussed the proposed purchase of 80 acres in Crestview, Florida. The land, located on the Western Crestview bypass, is being considered as the potential site for a new K-8 school. This property is West of...
navarrenewspaper.com
RECORD CROWDS EXPECTED THIS SATURDAY
Navarre beach is preparing for the 37th annual Mardi Gras parade that will be held this Saturday. Record crowds are expected as we should have a beautiful sunny day for the parade. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf...
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo mourns death of Rajah, beloved Bengal tiger
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo lost an iconic resident on Thursday. The Zoo announced that Rajah, the Bengal tiger who for 18 years captured the hearts of guests and caretakers alike, has died. “Rajah lived at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo his entire life and had such an incredible presence,”said […]
tourcounsel.com
Pelican Place at Craft Farms | Shopping mall in Alabama
Pelican Place at Craft Farms is a 372,000-square-foot (34,600 m2) lifestyle center in Gulf Shores, Alabama. It is planned to expand to 650,000 square feet (60,000 m2). It was designed by CMH Architects of Birmingham, the firm that also designed the Eastern Shore Centre in nearby Spanish Fort. It was developed by Colonial Properties as part of their "Pinnacle" brand of lifestyle centers and was originally known as the Pinnacle at Craft Farms.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola temporarily renames airport “Pensacola Intergalactic Airport” to celebrate Pensacon
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - We are just a few weeks away from Pensacon! the comic convention starts February 24th. And to celebrate, the city of Pensacola officially renamed the airport the “Pensacola Intergalactic Airport.”. The change is temporary, but it’s worth it as we get ready to celebrate the...
getthecoast.com
NOW OPEN: Sura Korean Steakhouse brings Korean-style BBQ to Downtown Fort Walton Beach
Downtown Fort Walton Beach has a new Korean BBQ-style restaurant called Sura Korean Steakhouse. The new steakhouse officially opened on February 6, 2023 in the old Bangkok House on the corner of Ferry Road and First Street. Sura Korean Steakhouse is the brainchild of Ji Hoon Kim, a local, who...
WJHG-TV
Rain gradually moves across the Panhandle today
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!. We’re tracking a band of showers and some thunderstorms moving into the far Western Panhandle this morning. It’ll encompass most of Walton and Okaloosa Counties by 9am. But we’ll likely see it slow its movement to the east. It may not be until 11am or noon before it moves toward Hwy231. And most east of Hwy231 will have to wait till the mid to late afternoon before the rains extend across NWFL. So, based on where you’re getting your day started or heading, you may need the umbrella right away or have to wait until the afternoon. Either way, go ahead and pack the rain gear.
Foley BBQ & Blues Cook Off shirt design winner announced
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – A design by Foley High School freshman Brenda Garcia has been chosen for the artwork on T-shirts for the Foley BBQ & Blues Festival. Garcia is Mr. Wilhelm's sixth-period Art class. “Since Brenda has been in my art 1 class, I have noticed...
Panama City, Gulf Shores among top 10 most dangerous beaches, travel site claims
Take this with a grain of sand, but a travel site called Travel Lens has ranked two of the Gulf Coast’s most popular beaches as among the 10 “most dangerous” in the country. Travel Lens ranked Panama City Beach in Florida as the fourth-most dangerous U.S. beach...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama 41 reopens following crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A commercial vehicle crash that happened just before 4 a.m. today has caused a road closure. ALEA reports Alabama 41 at the 17 mile-marker in Escambia County will be closed during the recovery process for an undetermined amount of time. Alabama Department of Transportation personnel are on scene detouring.
cspdailynews.com
Wawa Enters Alabama With 6 New Stores
Wawa will open its first six locations in Alabama in the next year, the chain said during press conferences in Mobile and Spanish Fort, Alabama, according to an AL.com report. The new stores follow Wawa’s plan, announced in April, to double its store count by 2030, CEO Chris Gheysens told the Philadelphia Business Journal. That would bring the total store count to approximately 1,800 locations, with new stores in the Florida markets of Pensacola, Panama City and Tallahassee, along with Mobile, Alabama.
3 boats deemed complete loss after fire at Escambia Co. marina
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three boats in an Escambia County marina were deemed a complete loss early Monday morning, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. At 1:04 a.m., ECFR said 11 of their units and one unit from the Pace Fire District responded to a marine fire with exposure at the 10000th block of […]
Baldwin County Real Estate Market Shows Decreases in Property Sales
Resort and Traditional Residential Areas Both See Changes in Sales and Pricing Trends. Baldwin County, Ala. - (OBA) - The real estate market in Baldwin County, Alabama experienced some changes in January 2023, as indicated by the Baldwin REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service (MLS) reports. The reports showed that both the Resort and Traditional Residential areas of the county saw a decrease in the number of properties sold compared to the same period in 2022.
thebamabuzz.com
Cousins Maine Lobster food truck launches new territory, includes Alabama Gulf Coast
Alabama’s Gulf Coast is in for a treat. The popular food truck concept Cousins Maine Lobster is opening a new territory from Pensacola to Mobile. The grand opening is on February 11, 11AM to 7PM at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Florida. After the big opening, the food truck will be available daily all around the Gulf Coast. Visit their Facebook page at Cousins Maine Lobster (Pensacola FL. to Mobile AL.) to learn how to bring this one of a kind food truck to your community.
WEAR
3 boats destroyed after catching fire in Escambia County marina
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three boats were destroyed in a fire Monday morning in Escambia County. Escambia County fire crews were called around 1 a.m. to a marina at the 10000 block of N. Davis Highway. Upon arrival, crews found three boats engulfed in flames with other nearby boats at...
WEAR
Man wanted in Santa Rosa County for battery of pregnant woman
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is wanted in Santa Rosa County for the battery of a pregnant woman. Santa Rosa County deputies are searching for 29-year-old Zeke Watson. The sheriff's office says he is a white male, who is around 5'08" in height and weighs around 200 pounds.
Mardi Gras turns sinister with Slaughter Gras at OWA
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA is opening its newest haunted house Slaughter Gras to put some fear and fright into the Mardi Gras season. Those brave enough to enter can face their fears this Mardi Gras season with four different scare zones all within one terrifying haunted attraction. The terror begins on February 10 and continues on weekends through March 5.
navarrenewspaper.com
MILTON REMEMBERS TOM SCOTT “Captain Blackwater Bones.”
The City of Milton has learned about the recent passing of Mr. Tom Scott, known by many as “Captain Blackwater Bones.”. As an Air Force Veteran and proud American, Scott loved caring for his community. He made it his mission to get abandoned and derelict vessels out of Blackwater...
Beloved Maine lobster food truck expanding to Alabama coast region, company says
Food truck fanatics in the Birmingham area are likely already familiar with the Cousins Maine Lobster brand. The leading lobster food truck brand announced last week its plans to bring Maine lobster rolls to foodies in the Mobile, Alabama, to Pensacola, Florida corridor. Cousins Maine Lobster will hold a grand...
Comments / 0