RECORD CROWDS EXPECTED THIS SATURDAY

Navarre beach is preparing for the 37th annual Mardi Gras parade that will be held this Saturday. Record crowds are expected as we should have a beautiful sunny day for the parade. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf...
Pelican Place at Craft Farms | Shopping mall in Alabama

Pelican Place at Craft Farms is a 372,000-square-foot (34,600 m2) lifestyle center in Gulf Shores, Alabama. It is planned to expand to 650,000 square feet (60,000 m2). It was designed by CMH Architects of Birmingham, the firm that also designed the Eastern Shore Centre in nearby Spanish Fort. It was developed by Colonial Properties as part of their "Pinnacle" brand of lifestyle centers and was originally known as the Pinnacle at Craft Farms.
Rain gradually moves across the Panhandle today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!. We’re tracking a band of showers and some thunderstorms moving into the far Western Panhandle this morning. It’ll encompass most of Walton and Okaloosa Counties by 9am. But we’ll likely see it slow its movement to the east. It may not be until 11am or noon before it moves toward Hwy231. And most east of Hwy231 will have to wait till the mid to late afternoon before the rains extend across NWFL. So, based on where you’re getting your day started or heading, you may need the umbrella right away or have to wait until the afternoon. Either way, go ahead and pack the rain gear.
Foley BBQ & Blues Cook Off shirt design winner announced

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – A design by Foley High School freshman Brenda Garcia has been chosen for the artwork on T-shirts for the Foley BBQ & Blues Festival. Garcia is Mr. Wilhelm's sixth-period Art class. “Since Brenda has been in my art 1 class, I have noticed...
Alabama 41 reopens following crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A commercial vehicle crash that happened just before 4 a.m. today has caused a road closure. ALEA reports Alabama 41 at the 17 mile-marker in Escambia County will be closed during the recovery process for an undetermined amount of time. Alabama Department of Transportation personnel are on scene detouring.
Wawa Enters Alabama With 6 New Stores

Wawa will open its first six locations in Alabama in the next year, the chain said during press conferences in Mobile and Spanish Fort, Alabama, according to an AL.com report. The new stores follow Wawa’s plan, announced in April, to double its store count by 2030, CEO Chris Gheysens told the Philadelphia Business Journal. That would bring the total store count to approximately 1,800 locations, with new stores in the Florida markets of Pensacola, Panama City and Tallahassee, along with Mobile, Alabama.
Baldwin County Real Estate Market Shows Decreases in Property Sales

Resort and Traditional Residential Areas Both See Changes in Sales and Pricing Trends. Baldwin County, Ala. - (OBA) - The real estate market in Baldwin County, Alabama experienced some changes in January 2023, as indicated by the Baldwin REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service (MLS) reports. The reports showed that both the Resort and Traditional Residential areas of the county saw a decrease in the number of properties sold compared to the same period in 2022.
Cousins Maine Lobster food truck launches new territory, includes Alabama Gulf Coast

Alabama’s Gulf Coast is in for a treat. The popular food truck concept Cousins Maine Lobster is opening a new territory from Pensacola to Mobile. The grand opening is on February 11, 11AM to 7PM at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Florida. After the big opening, the food truck will be available daily all around the Gulf Coast. Visit their Facebook page at Cousins Maine Lobster (Pensacola FL. to Mobile AL.) to learn how to bring this one of a kind food truck to your community.
Mardi Gras turns sinister with Slaughter Gras at OWA

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA is opening its newest haunted house Slaughter Gras to put some fear and fright into the Mardi Gras season. Those brave enough to enter can face their fears this Mardi Gras season with four different scare zones all within one terrifying haunted attraction. The terror begins on February 10 and continues on weekends through March 5.
MILTON REMEMBERS TOM SCOTT “Captain Blackwater Bones.”

The City of Milton has learned about the recent passing of Mr. Tom Scott, known by many as “Captain Blackwater Bones.”. As an Air Force Veteran and proud American, Scott loved caring for his community. He made it his mission to get abandoned and derelict vessels out of Blackwater...
