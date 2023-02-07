Different people have different needs and tolerances for temperature. What might be room temperature for one could be uncomfortably warm for another. Some easily get cold, while others might need the fan or A/C to be at full blast in front of them. This variety of needs means achieving the perfect temperature inside a room to satisfy everyone is next to impossible. At the same time, catering to each and every preference is also impractical, given the limitations in space for multiple appliances. That’s the kind of problem that this idea for an indoor drone is trying to solve, making everyone inside your house feel comfortable and happy with the air temperature that’s catered specifically for them.

