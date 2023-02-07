Read full article on original website
homesenator.com
Energy-Efficient Ways to Reduce Your Electricity Bill
Each month, many people are shocked when their energy bills arrive in the mail. For some people, the extra charge is a minor annoyance. In other cases, some individuals are truly struggling to pay their electricity bills. Making some changes at home can lead to significant savings. Fix HVAC Problems.
Authorities Impose Criminal Charges, Fines for People Using Wood-Burning Stoves to Stay Warm Amid Energy Crisis
The UK government has instructed local authorities to enforce penalties, including fines up to £300 or possible criminal charges, for individuals who persistently ignore state climate regulations by using wood-burning stoves for heating.
The Department of Energy Is Coming For Your Gas Stove...To Replace It With A More Efficient One
Just as Republicans have identified one’s method of cooking as the newest front in the culture wars, the Department of Energy has proposed efficiency standards for cooktop appliances for the first time, something few would care about if not for the absurd hysteria surrounding gas stoves. For the uninitiated,...
Motley Fool
How You Can Get a Free Electric Stove From the Government
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Interested in going electric?. Key points. Electric...
CNET
How Much Can You Save by Using a Space Heater? We Do the Math
Using a space heater to target rooms you're using instead of heating the entire house is a surefire way to trim money off of your monthly energy spend. Space heaters cost about 20 cents per hour to operate, give or take, which is a whole lot cheaper than central heat for a home of almost any size. Bigger homes and those in colder climates cost even more to heat, so the net savings you'll see using a space heater is even greater for folks with high energy bills.
Here’s how heat pumps can save you money
At least a $10,000 rebate is on the table. Let's walk you through the process. Going green doesn’t have to mean sacrificing comfort. Heat pumps are cost- and energy-efficient systems that can save homeowners money — and keep spaces warm or cool. Heat pumps use the second law...
CNET
Your Thermostat Is in the Wrong Spot, and It's Driving Up Your Heating Bill
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Looking to cut down those utility bills? You might consider trying things like unplugging your appliances, adjusting your thermostat, turning off your lights or buying some smart devices. There's even an easy ceiling fan hack that can save money heating up or cooling down your house. But if you haven't considered the location of your thermostat, you could be leaving cash on the table.
"Energy vampires," air leaks could be costing homeowners hundreds
For a second winter in a row, Americans have seen a spike in their energy bills as home heating costs are up nearly 36% — marking a 10-year high. Supply shortages, amplified by Russia's war on Ukraine, are causing the spike. Natural gas is estimated to be up almost 29% from the last fiscal year. Heating oil is up nearly 27% and electricity costs have climbed more than 10%, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, an educational and policy organization.But there are ways to save. Some energy experts recommend looking for energy-draining appliances — like coffee makers and cell phone chargers...
techxplore.com
Blending hydrogen with natural gas could help fuel energy transition
Burning a blend of hydrogen and natural gas to heat our homes could save as much as 5% on carbon emissions without changing existing infrastructure, says a University of Alberta expert in hydrogen energy. The blended fuel, called hythane, could also be a major step forward in the transition to...
5 Energy Efficiency Innovations From the 2023 International Builders’ Show
Energy efficiency and sustainability were major themes at IBS 2023. Here are some new construction products that do the job in efficient and sustainable ways. LG had a large presence at the 2023 International Builders’ Show (IBS 2023), showing off a wide collection of new home appliances. It introduced a new residential system connecting all these appliances that LG calls “Home8.”
How Does the Heater in Your Car Work?
The heater in your car plays in an important role in more ways than one. How does the system actually work though? The post How Does the Heater in Your Car Work? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why gas stoves matter to the climate – and the gas industry: Keeping them means homes will use gas for heating too | Opinion
Gas stoves are a leading source of hazardous indoor air pollution, but they emit only a tiny share of the greenhouse gases that warm the climate. Why, then, have they assumed such a heated role in climate politics?. This debate reignited on Jan. 9, 2023, when Richard Trumka Jr., a...
Vertical solar panels could save farm land and transform agriculture
Sunstall, a California-based company, has launched a vertical solar panel, Sunzaun, which can be used in existing fields and arable lands without sacrificing them for clean green energy. The installation is much like conventional solar systems, just that the system uses bifacial solar modules, and the entire array stands like a boundary wall in the field.
roofingmagazine.com
Quantifying the Impacts of Energy-Efficient Roof Replacements
As commitments to sustainability initiatives continue to gain momentum at the state and national level, there is a growing focus on improving the energy-efficiency performance of the built environment. After all, the existing building stock in the United States consumes approximately 40 percent of the total energy use and produces roughly 30 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions. Faced with the challenge of reducing these significant impacts, the building industry is asking: How much energy and associated greenhouse gas emissions can we save with today’s technology?
techxplore.com
Perovskite-based thermochromic windows reduce energy load and carbon emission in buildings
The use of thermochromic windows in office buildings improves energy efficiency across all climate zones in the United States by modulating the temperature inside, leading to a massive savings, according to a research effort led by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). The thermochromic windows based...
Consumer Reports.org
Most and Least Reliable Heat Pumps
Heat pumps can be one of the most efficient ways to heat—and cool—your home. That’s because rather than generating hot or cold air, they move it from one place to another, depending on the season: During the heating season, a heat pump pulls heat from the outdoor air into your home. And during hot weather, it pulls hot air from your home and expels it outdoors.
yankodesign.com
This indoor drone flies to deliver hot or cold air to people inside the house
Different people have different needs and tolerances for temperature. What might be room temperature for one could be uncomfortably warm for another. Some easily get cold, while others might need the fan or A/C to be at full blast in front of them. This variety of needs means achieving the perfect temperature inside a room to satisfy everyone is next to impossible. At the same time, catering to each and every preference is also impractical, given the limitations in space for multiple appliances. That’s the kind of problem that this idea for an indoor drone is trying to solve, making everyone inside your house feel comfortable and happy with the air temperature that’s catered specifically for them.
yankodesign.com
BLUETTI Portable Solar Generators spread sustainable love this Valentine’s Day
Dinner by candlelight might sound romantic, except when it’s because of a power outage. Nothing ruins the mood more than stress, especially when it’s due to not having much-needed electricity to keep the lights on, the wine cool, and the food toasty. Power generators have started becoming a necessity, whether it’s for emergencies at home or for enjoying an outdoor adventure. If you haven’t gotten the memo yet, traditional fuel and gasoline generators are not only outdated and inconvenient, they’re also unsafe for both humans and the planet.
Department of Energy Looking to Set Energy Consumption Limits on Gas and Electric Stoves
The Department of Energy is proposing regulations that will set energy consumption limits for gas appliances, gas stoves, and electric stoves. This is now the second federal agency to look into regulations on gas stoves.
