INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 02-11-2023 | 3:30 AM LOCATION: 7100 South 51st Avenue CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of an unknown fire near the 7100 block of South 51st Avenue around 3:30 AM. Upon arrival, crews found a large mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Crews quickly balanced the assignment to a working structure fire and deployed hand lines for fire attack. Crews achieved quick knock down on the main body of fire affectively stopping the blaze from spreading to any nearby properties. No injuries have been reported and fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO