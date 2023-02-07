Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Man dies while in police custody in east Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being held in Phoenix Police custody overnight on Saturday in east Phoenix. Phoenix police responded to reports of a man “acting erratic and breaking windows” near 44th Street and McDowell Road on Saturday around 6 p.m. Officers found the man and detained him, putting him in handcuffs and leg restraints. Phoenix Fire officials took him to a hospital, but on the way, the man became unresponsive and later died.
AZFamily
Man dies after being hit by impaired driver in downtown Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being hit by a car in downtown Phoenix Saturday night. Phoenix police responded to a report that a man had been hit by an SUV around 8:34 p.m. near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries at the scene, who later died.
Recognize this truck? Police looking for driver who struck, killed juvenile in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a driver who struck and killed a juvenile in west Phoenix Saturday night. Phoenix police said the deadly incident happened around 5 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road. The juvenile was found lying in the roadway in critical...
AZFamily
Man dead, another arrested after early morning hit and run in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being hit by a car in Glendale early Sunday morning. Glendale police responded to reports that a person had been hit by a car near 51st and Olive avenues around 5:35 a.m. Officers found a man lying in the street at the scene, and he was pronounced dead.
AZFamily
Boy dead after hit and run in Phoenix, police looking for suspect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the vehicle involved hit and run death of a young boy on Saturday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., police responded to a collision involving a boy and a truck near 67th Avenue and Thomas road. Officers arrived and found the boy with critical injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.
fox10phoenix.com
Man reported for 'erratic' behavior dies in Phoenix Police custody
PHOENIX - A man died while in Phoenix Police custody on Saturday, and an investigation is underway. Officers were called to an area near 44th Street and McDowell for reports of a man acting erratically and breaking windows. "When officers arrived, they saw an adult man matching the description of...
Man shot and killed near 19th Avenue and Roosevelt Street
A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in Phoenix, near 19th Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Police say suspect(s) are still outstanding.
KTAR.com
Man crossing street in Phoenix fatally struck by vehicle
PHOENIX – A man crossing a street Thursday in Phoenix was struck by a vehicle and died, authorities said. Ruben Joya Corrales, 38, was killed as he walked Dunlap and 21st avenues midblock around 12:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers responded to a call about a serious...
KTAR.com
Tempe police arrest man who took child’s phone, swam in lake
PHOENIX — Police arrested a man on Friday after he stole a child’s cellphone, struck an officer and leaped into Tempe Town Lake authorities said. Officers responded to a disturbance call at approximately 2:45 p.m. near the 600 block of Tempe Town Lake to reports of a man acting violently toward pedestrians, the Tempe Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Motorcyclist dead after crash on I-10 in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist died after a crash in Chandler on Saturday night. Around 8:20 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a car hauler tractor-trailer on the I-10 and Loop 202 interchange. DPS says the motorcyclist died at...
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was shot Saturday morning west of downtown Phoenix. Phoenix police officers responded to a reported shooting around 10:45 a.m. near Garfield Street and 15th Avenue. A man, later identified as 68-year-old Winston Shieh, was found with several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
Phoenix police release sketch after skull found on South Mountain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released a composite sketch of what a man may have looked like after a human skull after a hiker found remains at the South Mountain Preserve nearly a month ago. According to authorities, the discovery was made just before 2 p.m. on Saturday,...
onscene.tv
(Pre-Arrival) Firefighters Battle Fully Engulfed Mobile Home Fire | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 02-11-2023 | 3:30 AM LOCATION: 7100 South 51st Avenue CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of an unknown fire near the 7100 block of South 51st Avenue around 3:30 AM. Upon arrival, crews found a large mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Crews quickly balanced the assignment to a working structure fire and deployed hand lines for fire attack. Crews achieved quick knock down on the main body of fire affectively stopping the blaze from spreading to any nearby properties. No injuries have been reported and fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
KTAR.com
Eastbound Interstate 10 lanes close in Chandler after fatal crash
PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Chandler closed Saturday night after a crash, transportation officials said. The lanes closed at Ray Road around 8:25 p.m. after a collision occurred at milepost 161, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The Arizona Department of Safety tweeted that...
KTAR.com
Phoenix police seeking community help identifying skeletal remains found at South Mountain
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Homicide Unit is asking the community to help identify the man whose skeletal remains were found by a hiker at South Mountain Park and Preserve on Jan. 14. Police on Friday released a composite sketch of the individual, who is believed to have been...
UPDATE: Man killed in Highway 101 car crash in Santa Barbara identified
One confirmed fatality after a car crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara at the State Street off-ramp in the early morning.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man accused of disrupting the WM Phoenix Open
According to Scottsdale Police, 27-year-old Sean Patrick McConnell allegedly jumped from the general admissions bleachers at the WM Phoenix Open's 16th hole and went onto the course. From there, he ran through a player access tunnel to the 17th hole, and later jumped into the water.
Doorbell video catches couple being run over by a truck in Glendale neighborhood
A neighbor spoke to ABC15 after her surveillance camera caught a couple being struck by a truck in a Glendale neighborhood.
YAHOO!
Four arrested on homicide charges in shooting that killed 38-year-old man in Mesa
A 38-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Mesa, according to police officials. The man was identified as 38-year-old Brandon Van, according to an email from Mesa police Detective Jason Flam, a department spokesperson. Four people were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting. Mesa...
AZFamily
‘A horrible tragedy’: Phoenix couple hospitalized after driver runs them over
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley couple was hit by a driver Monday morning near 47th Avenue and Bell Road. Kirt Haeward and Lisa Lenahan were walking around their neighborhood when a man intentionally ran them over. Their attorney Chris Goodnow says the two have been together for several years....
