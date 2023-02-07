ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Man dies while in police custody in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being held in Phoenix Police custody overnight on Saturday in east Phoenix. Phoenix police responded to reports of a man “acting erratic and breaking windows” near 44th Street and McDowell Road on Saturday around 6 p.m. Officers found the man and detained him, putting him in handcuffs and leg restraints. Phoenix Fire officials took him to a hospital, but on the way, the man became unresponsive and later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after being hit by impaired driver in downtown Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being hit by a car in downtown Phoenix Saturday night. Phoenix police responded to a report that a man had been hit by an SUV around 8:34 p.m. near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries at the scene, who later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, another arrested after early morning hit and run in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being hit by a car in Glendale early Sunday morning. Glendale police responded to reports that a person had been hit by a car near 51st and Olive avenues around 5:35 a.m. Officers found a man lying in the street at the scene, and he was pronounced dead.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Boy dead after hit and run in Phoenix, police looking for suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the vehicle involved hit and run death of a young boy on Saturday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., police responded to a collision involving a boy and a truck near 67th Avenue and Thomas road. Officers arrived and found the boy with critical injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man reported for 'erratic' behavior dies in Phoenix Police custody

PHOENIX - A man died while in Phoenix Police custody on Saturday, and an investigation is underway. Officers were called to an area near 44th Street and McDowell for reports of a man acting erratically and breaking windows. "When officers arrived, they saw an adult man matching the description of...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man crossing street in Phoenix fatally struck by vehicle

PHOENIX – A man crossing a street Thursday in Phoenix was struck by a vehicle and died, authorities said. Ruben Joya Corrales, 38, was killed as he walked Dunlap and 21st avenues midblock around 12:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers responded to a call about a serious...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Tempe police arrest man who took child’s phone, swam in lake

PHOENIX — Police arrested a man on Friday after he stole a child’s cellphone, struck an officer and leaped into Tempe Town Lake authorities said. Officers responded to a disturbance call at approximately 2:45 p.m. near the 600 block of Tempe Town Lake to reports of a man acting violently toward pedestrians, the Tempe Police Department said in a press release.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist dead after crash on I-10 in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist died after a crash in Chandler on Saturday night. Around 8:20 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a car hauler tractor-trailer on the I-10 and Loop 202 interchange. DPS says the motorcyclist died at...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was shot Saturday morning west of downtown Phoenix. Phoenix police officers responded to a reported shooting around 10:45 a.m. near Garfield Street and 15th Avenue. A man, later identified as 68-year-old Winston Shieh, was found with several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police release sketch after skull found on South Mountain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released a composite sketch of what a man may have looked like after a human skull after a hiker found remains at the South Mountain Preserve nearly a month ago. According to authorities, the discovery was made just before 2 p.m. on Saturday,...
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

(Pre-Arrival) Firefighters Battle Fully Engulfed Mobile Home Fire | Phoenix

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 02-11-2023 | 3:30 AM LOCATION: 7100 South 51st Avenue CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of an unknown fire near the 7100 block of South 51st Avenue around 3:30 AM. Upon arrival, crews found a large mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Crews quickly balanced the assignment to a working structure fire and deployed hand lines for fire attack. Crews achieved quick knock down on the main body of fire affectively stopping the blaze from spreading to any nearby properties. No injuries have been reported and fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Eastbound Interstate 10 lanes close in Chandler after fatal crash

PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Chandler closed Saturday night after a crash, transportation officials said. The lanes closed at Ray Road around 8:25 p.m. after a collision occurred at milepost 161, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The Arizona Department of Safety tweeted that...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man accused of disrupting the WM Phoenix Open

According to Scottsdale Police, 27-year-old Sean Patrick McConnell allegedly jumped from the general admissions bleachers at the WM Phoenix Open's 16th hole and went onto the course. From there, he ran through a player access tunnel to the 17th hole, and later jumped into the water.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy