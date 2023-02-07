RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A portion of Oddie Blvd. in Reno will be closed for back-to-back weekends as RTC demolishes the popular pedestrian bridge. The closure, which will impact the Oddie and Silverada intersection, will start Friday, February 10 at 7 p.m. and run through Monday, February 13 at 5 a.m. The second closure will go into place February 17 at 7 p.m. through February 20 at 5 a.m. The northbound offramp from I-580 to eastbound Oddie will also be closed.

RENO, NV ・ 19 HOURS AGO