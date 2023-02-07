ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardnerville, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Oddie Blvd. to close at Silverada Blvd. for pedestrian bridge removal

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will be closing Oddie Blvd. at Silverada Blvd. for two consecutive weekends for the demolition of a pedestrian bridge. The demolition is part of the ongoing Oddie Wells Project. Silverada Blvd. will remain open to through traffic. The section of road will be closed starting...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Accused Killer Troy Driver Expected to Waive Upcoming Preliminary Hearing

Accused killer Troy Driver is expected to waive his right to a preliminary hearing on Valentine's Day. The preliminary hearing was scheduled for a week from today but a status conference is now scheduled for February 14 when the Fernley Justice Court said Driver's attorney is expected to waive the right.
FERNLEY, NV
mynews4.com

Portion of Oddie Blvd. to be closed temporarily for pedestrian bridge demolition

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A portion of Oddie Blvd. in Reno will be closed for back-to-back weekends as RTC demolishes the popular pedestrian bridge. The closure, which will impact the Oddie and Silverada intersection, will start Friday, February 10 at 7 p.m. and run through Monday, February 13 at 5 a.m. The second closure will go into place February 17 at 7 p.m. through February 20 at 5 a.m. The northbound offramp from I-580 to eastbound Oddie will also be closed.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Tahoe area sets record for area tourism revenue

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New transient lodging and room tax statistics for 2022 show a record year for Reno Tahoe area tourism. The $467,886,384 collected was the most Taxable Room Revenue ever recorded for a calendar year, and four of the five top all-time revenue producing months came in 2022.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two hospitalized in Longley Lane crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -10:55 P.M. UPDATE: Two people hurt in a crash remained in the hospital late Wednesday night with serious injuries, the Reno Police Department said. Alcohol is being investigated as a factor in the crash, police said. The vehicle was driving at high speed when it crashed. The...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pedestrian injured crossing McCarran Blvd in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A man crossing McCarran Boulevard outside of a crosswalk was hit and injured Wednesday night in Sparks, the Nevada State Police said. It happened near Nugget Avenue just after 8 p.m. A Toyota pickup truck hit him and he was taken to the hospital with leg injuries.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks City Council to consider settlement with former fire chief Mark Lawson

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks City Council will meet next week to consider settling a lawsuit with former fire chief Mark Lawson. Lawson was briefly the city’s fire chief before being fired after being charged with a number of drug crimes in December. The amount being considered as a payout to Lawson is $441,218.83.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno officially settles with ACLU observer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update on Feb. 8: The Reno City Council has officially settled with an ACLU observer who says she was shot three times with pepper balls during a BLM protest. Councilwoman Brekhus was the only dissenting vote, saying she didn’t feel she had time to review documents...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Carson River Sunset / Carson City, NV

Here's a great sunset hike you can do along the Carson River Park, with Prison Hill in the distance. The Silver Saddle Ranch is nearby with plenty of wildlife and views of the river in Carson City. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching! KTVN Jeff Martinez https://www.alltrails.com/parks/us/nevada/carson-river-park.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County Commissioners found guilty of violating open meeting law

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has found the Lyon County Board of Commissioners violated the state‘s open meeting law. The AG found the board had violated those laws on four separate occasions between March and May of 2021. The findings came as a result of a complaint filed by Democratic Party Chair Tony Stephenson on behalf of the Lyon County DCC.
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
NEVADA STATE
nnbw.com

McMaster Consulting purchases Reno property

A prominent name in the field of providing IT services and products to businesses throughout Nevada and California, McMaster Consulting has purchased a property at 620 E. Plumb Lane in Reno to serve as company headquarters. The transaction, which includes minor tenant improvements was valued at $1,006,550. For information, visit...
RENO, NV
The Nevada Independent

Reno agrees to $250,000 settlement with observer hit by pepper balls at protest

The Reno City Council will discuss Wednesday whether to grant a $250,000 settlement to Rebecca Gasca, a former legal observer for the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, who sued after she said she was hit by pepper balls shot by local police at a downtown Black Lives Matter protest in 2020. The post Reno agrees to $250,000 settlement with observer hit by pepper balls at protest appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Power being restored Sunday at Reno airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Power is being restored to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday morning,. Airlines have used remote systems to check in passengers and power is coming back online, said Stacey Sunday, director of corporate communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “We’re not experiencing anything major,” Sunday said of the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Deadly wrong-way crash in Stead

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police say one person is dead after a crash between two cars early Wednesday morning. It happened at 12:44 a.m. on Stead Boulevard near Sagewood Drive. Investigators say a pickup truck being driven by 40-year-old Don Long Jr. was going north in southbound lanes. The...
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Sunday Sierra snow storm snarls traffic near Tahoe and Truckee

SACRAMENTO -- The snowfall caused a day full of traffic backups standstill at times due to holds on both Highway 50 and I-80, leading in and out of the Lake Tahoe area.Chain controls were in effect Sunday as the snow surprised some Sierra travelers. "It's my first time driving with chains in the snow. Feels like you're driving on flats," said traveler Dwain Crawley. A busy day putting on and taking off chains is a picture of a bustling snow season for chain installer George Porter. "January, February, and December have been a lot better than most, probably the last...
TRUCKEE, CA

