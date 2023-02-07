Read full article on original website
wisr680.com
Shapiro Requires State Workers To Return To In-Person Work
Governor Josh Shapiro is asking state employees who moved to remote work when the pandemic hit to return to the office. Shapiro sent a letter to 2,300 senior managers requiring them to come to the office at least three days a week. Most state employees have been working in-person since...
wisr680.com
Drivers See A Bit Of Relief At Pump
Gas prices have decreased slightly both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by seven cents over the past week to land at $3.81 per gallon.
