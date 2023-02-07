ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson’s Baby Shower Was A Lit Fairytale Affair: Photos

During an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last week, the 29-year-old casually revealed the gender of her bundle of joy. Celebrity babies are coming in numbers lately, with droves of our favourite artists and actors expanding their families regularly. One of the most recent pregnancy announcements to come from Hollywood was during Keke Palmer’s hosting stint on Saturday Night Live. Last month, she confirmed to the world that she and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, are expecting their first child together.
OK! Magazine

Peta Murgatroyd Makes Silly Faces In Sweet Photos As She Confirms She's 20 Weeks Pregnant

Peta Murgatroyd is bumpin' along — and loving it! On Thursday, February 2, the dancer, 36, posted a slew of photos of herself getting silly and showing off her growing stomach. "Candids 📸 #20weekspregnant," she captioned the sweet snaps via Instagram. Of course, people couldn't get enough of the photoshoot, including her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. "You’re so hot ❤️🔥," he gushed, while Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson added, "Omggg obsessed 😍😍."A third person added, "When you still have abs 20 weeks pregnant…😲," while a fourth stated, "Omg!!!! Time is flying by !!! You look so beautiful and happy!!!...
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Hilary Swank, 48, Works Out With Massive Baby Bump At The Gym

Hilary Swank is expecting twins in April, but she’s not letting that slow her down. “Me and Da Babes workin’ out,” Hilary, 48, captioned a Jan. 21 Instagram video of her inside the gym. Set to Hollow Coves’ “Blessings,” the video showed Hilary, and her massive baby bump, working up a sweat while doing low-impact exercises on a machine. “Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday,” added the Oscar-winning actress.
Black Enterprise

WATCH: Keke Palmer Gushes Over ‘Sacred’ Love for Boyfriend on His Birthday

Keke Palmer is letting the world in on the “sacred” love she shares with her boyfriend and daddy-to-be Darius Jackson. The Nope star took to Instagram over the weekend to wish Jackson the “happiest” of birthdays ahead of welcoming their first child. Palmer, who debuted her baby bump while hosting Saturday Night Live last month, posted a video clip showing her and Jackson enjoying a car ride.
ETOnline.com

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' 'GMA' Co-Workers 'Had Complaints' About Them, Source Says

While Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' exit from ABC may come as a surprise to some, it's not so shocking to their Good Morning America co-workers. A source tells ET that their colleagues at ABC were "not surprised" by Amy and T.J.'s exit from the network. In fact, some of their GMA counterparts even had complaints about the pair.
talentrecap.com

‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Releases First Video of Her Newborn Baby

There have never been happier days for Dancing With The Stars professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy after welcoming their first child into the world. Johnson shared a video on Instagram of Chmerkovskiy holding rocking their child, providing an intimate look into the couple’s life. Jenna Johnson Provides...
Page Six

Maria Menounos, Keven Undergaro expecting baby after ‘decade of trying’

Maria Menounos is going to be a mom! After a “decade of trying” to start a family with her husband, Keven Undergaro, the journalist announced Tuesday that she is expecting her first child via surrogate. “We are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby,” Menounos, 44, told People, explaining that she and Undergaro, 55, worked with Family Match Consulting. “Keven, my dad [Constantinos Menounos] and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives,” she continued. “What a blessing.” The TV host also shared a video with the magazine of herself watching ultrasound footage. “Oh, my God,”...
TENNESSEE STATE
Vibe

Keke Palmer Talks Her Son’s Name And How She Learned She’s Pregnant

Keke Palmer, who is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, is opening up about the tender albeit funny moment when she found out she was pregnant. On her Baby, this is Keke Palmer podcast, the KeyTV founder, 29, explained, “I always told myself definitely by 28 I would love to be pregnant, or at least focusing on something like this […] So, I took the test, and it came back negative. I didn’t have the lines on there, so I just threw it in the trash.” While out at a business dinner later that night, Jackson sent her a text...
Casandra Reid

I Was 7 Months Pregnant But Had No Sweet Baby Bump

Expecting what? Where's the evidence? These and other questions my colleagues asked. No, dear Reader. The above image was never me. I did not stand a chance to be that popping, even in a million years. Two pregnancies later, the mysteries surrounding both are still just that…mysterious for me to explain.
Popculture

Actor and Wife Welcome Baby Girl After Fertility Troubles

South Korean star Song Jae-hee and his wife, Ji So Yeon, welcomed a healthy baby girl earlier this week. Song's talent agency shared the news on Jan. 20, hours after their daughter was born. The couple has been married since 2017 and were open about their struggles with infertility. "This...

Comments / 0

Community Policy