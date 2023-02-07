Read full article on original website
Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson’s Baby Shower Was A Lit Fairytale Affair: Photos
During an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last week, the 29-year-old casually revealed the gender of her bundle of joy. Celebrity babies are coming in numbers lately, with droves of our favourite artists and actors expanding their families regularly. One of the most recent pregnancy announcements to come from Hollywood was during Keke Palmer’s hosting stint on Saturday Night Live. Last month, she confirmed to the world that she and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, are expecting their first child together.
Peta Murgatroyd Makes Silly Faces In Sweet Photos As She Confirms She's 20 Weeks Pregnant
Peta Murgatroyd is bumpin' along — and loving it! On Thursday, February 2, the dancer, 36, posted a slew of photos of herself getting silly and showing off her growing stomach. "Candids 📸 #20weekspregnant," she captioned the sweet snaps via Instagram. Of course, people couldn't get enough of the photoshoot, including her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. "You’re so hot ❤️🔥," he gushed, while Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson added, "Omggg obsessed 😍😍."A third person added, "When you still have abs 20 weeks pregnant…😲," while a fourth stated, "Omg!!!! Time is flying by !!! You look so beautiful and happy!!!...
Pregnant Hilary Swank, 48, Works Out With Massive Baby Bump At The Gym
Hilary Swank is expecting twins in April, but she’s not letting that slow her down. “Me and Da Babes workin’ out,” Hilary, 48, captioned a Jan. 21 Instagram video of her inside the gym. Set to Hollow Coves’ “Blessings,” the video showed Hilary, and her massive baby bump, working up a sweat while doing low-impact exercises on a machine. “Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday,” added the Oscar-winning actress.
Meagan Good Says She’s ‘Lowkey Excited’ After Divorce From DeVon Franklin
Celebrity couples have a difficult time maintaining their relationships due to having a magnifying glass on their love story. In the case of Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin, their divorce came as a shock to fans. Despite the heartbreak, Good says she has a new outlook on things, and she’s excited about what her future holds.
'GMA' host Amy Robach reunites with estranged husband Andrew Shue amid reported T.J. Holmes affair
Amy Robach was spotted exchanging custody of her dog Brody with estranged husband Andrew Shue. All of this comes during the aftermath of her alleged affair with "GMA3" costar T.J. Holmes.
WATCH: Keke Palmer Gushes Over ‘Sacred’ Love for Boyfriend on His Birthday
Keke Palmer is letting the world in on the “sacred” love she shares with her boyfriend and daddy-to-be Darius Jackson. The Nope star took to Instagram over the weekend to wish Jackson the “happiest” of birthdays ahead of welcoming their first child. Palmer, who debuted her baby bump while hosting Saturday Night Live last month, posted a video clip showing her and Jackson enjoying a car ride.
Georgia woman steals the show on 1st episode of ‘The Bachelor.’ Here’s a recap.
Charity Lawson made an impression in a stunning pink gown when she got out the limo, and she made sure to tell Zach about her love for Columbus, the city she calls home.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' 'GMA' Co-Workers 'Had Complaints' About Them, Source Says
While Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' exit from ABC may come as a surprise to some, it's not so shocking to their Good Morning America co-workers. A source tells ET that their colleagues at ABC were "not surprised" by Amy and T.J.'s exit from the network. In fact, some of their GMA counterparts even had complaints about the pair.
‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Releases First Video of Her Newborn Baby
There have never been happier days for Dancing With The Stars professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy after welcoming their first child into the world. Johnson shared a video on Instagram of Chmerkovskiy holding rocking their child, providing an intimate look into the couple’s life. Jenna Johnson Provides...
‘Bachelor’ alum Sarah Herron shares that her baby ‘died in his dad’s arms’ shortly after birth
Sarah Herron and her fiancé, Dylan Brown, are mourning the loss of the infant they called their “IVF miracle.”. The former “Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star shared the devastating news with her fans and followers on Instagram. “On January 28th, at 24 weeks...
Maria Menounos, Keven Undergaro expecting baby after ‘decade of trying’
Maria Menounos is going to be a mom! After a “decade of trying” to start a family with her husband, Keven Undergaro, the journalist announced Tuesday that she is expecting her first child via surrogate. “We are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby,” Menounos, 44, told People, explaining that she and Undergaro, 55, worked with Family Match Consulting. “Keven, my dad [Constantinos Menounos] and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives,” she continued. “What a blessing.” The TV host also shared a video with the magazine of herself watching ultrasound footage. “Oh, my God,”...
Keke Palmer Talks Her Son’s Name And How She Learned She’s Pregnant
Keke Palmer, who is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, is opening up about the tender albeit funny moment when she found out she was pregnant. On her Baby, this is Keke Palmer podcast, the KeyTV founder, 29, explained, “I always told myself definitely by 28 I would love to be pregnant, or at least focusing on something like this […] So, I took the test, and it came back negative. I didn’t have the lines on there, so I just threw it in the trash.” While out at a business dinner later that night, Jackson sent her a text...
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Potential New Boyfriend Revealed — See the Pics!
Who is Christine Brown's new boyfriend? 'Sister Wives' fans do some digging and think they found Christine's new man. Here's is everything we know about the potential boyfriend.
‘Bachelor’ Alum Sarah Herron and Dylan Brown’s Relationship Timeline: How They Met, Fertility Struggles and More
Sticking together. Bachelor Nation’s Sarah Herron has been candid about her ups and downs with love Dylan Brown by her side. Bachelor views met Herron on season 17 of the ABC series, which starred Sean Lowe and aired in 2013. She subsequently appeared on seasons 1 and 3 of Bachelor in Paradise but met The […]
Hilary Swank shares new pregnancy photo: 'Dough's beginning to rise!!'
Hilary Swank shares new pregnancy photo on Instagram, showing off her growing belly.
I Was 7 Months Pregnant But Had No Sweet Baby Bump
Expecting what? Where's the evidence? These and other questions my colleagues asked. No, dear Reader. The above image was never me. I did not stand a chance to be that popping, even in a million years. Two pregnancies later, the mysteries surrounding both are still just that…mysterious for me to explain.
Chris Harrison Applauds Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes for Hiring Lawyers Amid ‘GMA3’ Scandal: ‘Good on You’
Shutterstock (2) Not holding back. As a former ABC employee, Chris Harrison shared his thoughts on the scandal surrounding Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes — and offered to share his lawyer's contact info if they need it. "I have a lot of strong opinions about this. This is personal," the former Bachelor host, 51, said […]
Actor and Wife Welcome Baby Girl After Fertility Troubles
South Korean star Song Jae-hee and his wife, Ji So Yeon, welcomed a healthy baby girl earlier this week. Song's talent agency shared the news on Jan. 20, hours after their daughter was born. The couple has been married since 2017 and were open about their struggles with infertility. "This...
Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Details About Baby Shower, Reveals Cousin Rosie Was in Attendance
"It was so much fun," recalled the 19-year-old, who revealed her pregnancy back in October. Pregnant Sophia Grace is opening up about her baby shower. In a recent interview with E! News, "The Ellen Degeneres Show" alum -- who is expecting her first child -- recalled the celebration, sharing details from the fun event.
Naturi Naughton-Lewis Pregnant With Second Child
A rep for the "Queens" star confirms exclusively to PEOPLE that she and husband Xavier "Two" Lewis are expecting.
