Read full article on original website
Related
Trump rips Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl performance
Former President Trump criticized Rihanna on Thursday ahead of her planned performance at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.
Look: Donald Trump Reacts To Rihanna's Haltime Show
While most of the country seemed to be a fan of Rihanna's halftime show at the Super Bowl on Sunday night, one former U.S. president was not. Former United States president Donald Trump sounded off on Rihanna's halftime show on Truth Social. Trump called Rihanna's halftime show the "worst" in the ...
Google, Microsoft announce plans to incorporate AI into search engines
Microsoft announced this week that it is incorporating artificial intelligence into its software and search engine Bing as Google raced to announce similar plans. NBC News’ Jacob Ward has more details on the tech giants battling to win the AI-infused search race.Feb. 11, 2023.
NBC News
582K+
Followers
67K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0