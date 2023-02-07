ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Donald Trump Reacts To Rihanna's Haltime Show

While most of the country seemed to be a fan of Rihanna's halftime show at the Super Bowl on Sunday night, one former U.S. president was not. Former United States president Donald Trump sounded off on Rihanna's halftime show on Truth Social. Trump called Rihanna's halftime show the "worst" in the ...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

582K+
Followers
67K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy