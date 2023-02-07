Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Cites Local Ways to Honor Black History Month

Photo by iStock.

The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board invites Montgomery County residents Celebrate Black History Month in Montgomery County .

The following recommendations include both sites of historical significance in the Black community and commercial entities with proprietors or leaders of color.

The Patriots of African Descent Monument

Valley Forge National Historical Park

Valley Forge National Historical Park’s monument dedicated to the Patriots of African Descent contains the inscription: “In Honor of the Patriots of African Descent who served, suffered and sacrificed during the Valley Forge Encampment 1777–1778.”

It also includes the words of Charles Blockson, founder of the Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection at Temple University : “Throughout these historic and hallowed campsites were courageous Black Patriots who participated in our nation’s bitter fight for independence.”

Charles L. Blockson Exhibit

Centre Theatre

The Charles L. Blockson exhibition located within the historic Centre Theater is a celebration of the lifework and incredible accomplishments of Charles Blockson, a Norristown native who has amassed one of the largest collections of African American history in the nation and is an expert on the underground railroad.

Black-Owned Businesses in the County

Montgomery County hosts many black-owned businesses; the month of February is an apt time to support them by visiting and purchasing proprietors’ goods and services.

Beyond the Jewel Box

Beyond the Jewel Box is an upscale jewelry store and a jewelry concierge whose inventory includes 14K gold pieces, diamonds, and silver. Its experts specialize in repurposing vintage jewelry pieces.

The Black Reserve Bookstore

Located on Main Street in Lansdale, The Black Reserve Bookstore offers literature that promotes Black culture, literature, and history; it also sells apparel, gifts, and educational aids.

Buutchiis Grill

Ambler

Buutchiis Grill is Ambler’s top destination for authentic West African and Caribbean cuisine. It started as a food truck and with hard work and delicious meals, evolved into a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

The Cheesecake Lady

Owned and operated by Vanessa Jackson of Elkins Park, The Cheesecake Lady is a one-of-a-kind bakery whose desserts are worth standing in the ever-present line for.

Cyrenity Sips Winery

Cyrenity Sips Winery is a family owned and operated small-batch winery. In addition to vending vintages, the location periodically hosts wine-tasting events.

D’IYANU

Norristown

D’IYANU is Norristown’s first retail clothing store dedicated to African-inspired prints and clothing. The name translates roughly as “of or from something wonderful.”

Haya Ground Studio

Norristown

Haya Ground is Norristown’s resident art studio, gallery, and event space. Showcasing art from local and regional artists, Haya Ground nurtures its artists and patrons through classes, events, workshops, mentorships, and venue rental opportunities.

Holland and Milan Organics

Holland and Milan specialize in making hair and skin products that are 100 percent naturally sourced, plant-based, and clean.

Madelange Laroche Bridal Design Studio

Elkins Park

Brides-to-be need look no further than Madelange Laroche for classic, timeless, and luxurious gowns for brides and bridal parties.

Moody Jones Gallery

Moody Jones is an art gallery that boasts a rich collection of original paintings and sculpture by a variety of artists.

The Tricycle Café & Bikes

Part café, part bicycle shop and repair center, the Tricycle offers visitors delicious roasts, class-A cycles, and useful accessories and gear.

Welcome to the Avenue

Winner of the 2022 Caribbean Best of the Main Line and Western Suburbs, this ethnic restaurant offers authentic specialty cuisine.