investing.com
Fed’s Waller to crypto buyers: Don’t be surprised if the price goes to zero
Investing.com -- U.S. regulators’ rhetoric against cryptocurrencies reached new heights Friday when Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned that digital coins could lose all their value someday and buyers shouldn’t expect to be bailed out. “If you buy crypto-assets and the price goes to zero at some point,...
investing.com
MATIC, HBAR, LDO and BIT gather strength as Bitcoin price rebounds
Bitcoin (BTC) price is trying to recover over the weekend but the current bounce lacks conviction. This suggests that dip buyers are nervous to load up before the release of January’s consumer price index data on Feb. 14 as that could boost short-term volatility. Although the near term is...
investing.com
Justin Sun Working With Binance To Reduce Tron’s Withdrawal Fees
Justin Sun Working With Binance To Reduce Tron’s Withdrawal Fees. Binance recently increased the Tron network withdrawal fee on its platform. The fee hike ranged from 160% to 1400% per withdrawal. Tron founder Justin Sun has assured users that he is working with Binane to reduce the withdrawal fees.
investing.com
6 Super Bowl Lessons for Traders
Affirm Stock Skewered, Spotify Upgraded: 5 Big Analyst Calls | Pro... By Garrett Cook - Feb 12, 2023 1. Affirm was downgraded at two firms after a devastating earnings report, while Spotify climbed on a pair of upgrades. And here is your full Pro Recap of the biggest analyst calls...
investing.com
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell This Week: Deere, Palantir
U.S. inflation data, retail sales, and more earnings will drive markets in the week ahead. Deere) shares are a buy amid strong profit and sales growth. Palantir stock set to underperform amid sluggish results and weak outlook. Stocks on Wall Street ended mixed on Friday, as the S&P 500 suffered...
investing.com
Dow futures tick lower, CPI in focus
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading lower during Sunday’s evening deals, after major benchmark averages closed out the previous week with significant losses as investors look ahead to fresh CPI data set for release later in the week. By 18:35 ET (23:35 GMT) Dow Jones futures fell 0.1%,...
investing.com
BTC’s Price Is at Risk of Breaking Below a Bearish Chart Pattern
© Reuters. BTC’s Price Is at Risk of Breaking Below a Bearish Chart Pattern. Fire Charts show that weekend whales are exploiting the upside liquidity in BTC’s order books. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen 0.61% over the last 24 hours. A bearish chart pattern on...
investing.com
Best Algorithmic Trading Platforms in the U.S. February 2023
Algorithmic trading, also known as algorithmic trading or auto-trading, is a method of executing trades automatically based on mathematical algorithms and pre-defined rules. The algorithms take into account a wide range of market data and information, such as price trends, market volume, and volatility, to make informed trading decisions. The...
investing.com
Analysts positive on NVIDIA's ChatGPT, AI opportunity
© Reuters Analysts positive on NVIDIA's (NVDA) ChatGPY, AI opportunity. With the buzz of ChatGPT and other AI chatbots, analysts have speculated that it could benefit Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and while Morgan Stanley analysts agree, they said in a research note that several reports have incorrectly characterized the direct opportunity for the company "in particular the revenue from Chat GPT inference."
investing.com
Week Ahead: Forex Markets Brace for Volatility as U.S. CPI Takes Center Stage
After selling off sharply in the past four months, the dollar rebounded. Since the FOMC meeting on February 1, it has enjoyed one of the strongest bounces since it topped out in late September/early October. The incredible US jobs data, sharp bounce in the January services ISM, speculation of BOJ Governor Kuroda's successor, and some easing of the euphoria over China's re-opening have been notable drivers. The dramatic rise in the US two-year note illustrates the adjustment. The yield rose from the lower end of its range that goes back to the middle of last September (~4.0%) to the upper end near 4.50%.
investing.com
Morgan Stanley seeks narrative change at Tesla’s investor day as shares near valuation
© Reuters. Morgan Stanley seeks narrative change at Tesla’s (TSLA) investor day as shares nears valuation. Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as the company’s stock has nearly doubled since January 3rd, taking the stock to just under their $220 price target. Over the 27 trading days YTD, Tesla has traded an accumulated value (VWAP) of $804 billion. By comparison, in the trailing 27 days leading up to the end of calendar 2022, Tesla shares traded an accumulated dollar value of $525B.
investing.com
Gold prices retreat on CPI angst, copper hit by China uncertainty
Investing.com -- Gold prices fell to near one-month lows on Monday as traders awaited more cues on the U.S. economy from key inflation data due this week, while copper prices nursed steep losses amid growing uncertainty over an economic recovery in China. A new year rally in gold prices cooled...
