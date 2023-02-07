Read full article on original website
Solitary confinement in Virginia prisons might become a thing of the past
Virginia prisons, like others in the United States, use solitary confinement as a practice for punishing inmates for bad behavior. There has been continued scrutiny of the cruelty of extended solitary confinement. Therefore, Virginia lawmakers have proposed for that practice to be stopped or modified, according to WTOP NEWS.
210 Democrats vote against bill requiring medical care for babies born alive after abortion attempt
Nearly every House Democrat voted against legislation on Wednesday to require medical care for infants who are born alive after an attempted abortion atttempt.
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'
Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
Funeral for Confederate General Reburied in Virginia Sparks Backlash
The remains of Confederate General A.P. Hill were reinterred after being removed from a monument at a busy Richmond intersection last month.
Vox
A federal judge mocks the Supreme Court on abortion
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Last June, the Supreme Court...
Why Trans People in North Dakota Are Planning to Flee U.S.
In Fargo, North Dakota, a group of transgender people are plotting their escape from the state’s anti-trans laws.“Everyone is really scared right now. A lot of us are afraid of getting our rights or identities ripped away,” Zara Crystal, 20, said of the slate of anti-trans bills proposed in North Dakota this year. “I want to help as many people as I can.”Crystal is part of the newly formed nonprofit TRANSport, a group which aims to help transgender people leave the United States and relocate to more LGBT-friendly nations. The nonprofit aims to aid trans people with their transitions, as...
GOP Gov. Chris Sununu jokes that Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'fur thing' at the State of the Union made her look like 'she belonged on the top of Mt. Washington'
The coat with fluffy fur trim came to mind for the GOP governor as he mused to Politico about low Northeastern temperatures. "God bless her," he said.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Constitutional amendment giving prisoners right to vote may also give them right to hold office
(The Center Square) - On Jan 6, a constitutional amendment which would give prisoners the right to vote was introduced by self-described community organizer, policy expert and published academic, Isaac Bryan a Democratic state assemblymember. The Assembly Constitutional Amendment (ACA 4) introduced by Bryon who chairs the Elections Committee and Committee on Poverty & Economic Inclusion, was co-authored by Assembly Members Bonta, Jackson, Kalra, Weber, and Wilson and removes wording in Section 4 of Article II which states, “The Legislature shall prohibit improper practices that...
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate
(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
WCAX
Judge orders Slate Ridge owner to remove buildings or go to prison
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont judge has ordered the owner of the Slate Ridge firing range to remove unpermitted structures under a court-defined timeline or go to prison. It comes as Vermont lawmakers are pushing to ban similar paramilitary facilities statewide. The order Wednesday by Environmental Court Judge Thomas...
Madison County Record
Pritzker to end Illinois' emergency orders after more than 3 years
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he will end over three years of non-stop COVID-19 disaster declarations on May 11 when the national emergency ends. But that also means until May 11 he intends to keep declaring statewide emergencies as a result of the pandemic. His 38th COVID-19 disaster proclamation will expire in a few days and must be followed by a 39th proclamation for him to extend his emergency powers.
MSNBC
Why Dobbs might not be the end of the road for federal abortion rights
With a few state-based bright spots, it’s been a bleak time for abortion rights in this country — and one that could become bleaker. So when I saw Politico’s headline Monday — “Federal judge says constitutional right to abortion may still exist, despite Dobbs” — I’ll confess I thought I was hallucinating.
iheart.com
South Carolina Supreme Court Will Not Rehear Abortion Ruling
(Columbia, SC) - The South Carolina Supreme Court will not rehear a ruling on abortion. The state's highest court ruled in January that the law established in 2021 violated the state constitution's right to privacy. State Attorney General Alan Wilson petitioned the court to rehear the ruling. That petition is...
DOJ says end of health emergency will terminate Title 42 policy and moot Supreme Court case
The Tuesday submission comes just a week after the administration formally announced its plan to end the public health emergency.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Felons may earn six-figure salary from WA Dept of Corrections
The Washington Department of Corrections is offering a six-figure-salary position to applicants it hopes are felons. It’s part of a larger strategy to “destigmatize” criminals and there is no felony conviction that disqualifies them from the job. The director of Person-Centered Services is a senior-level position with...
Virginia Senate passes TikTok ban on government devices with tie-breaking vote
The Virginia Senate passed a bill banning TikTok and WeChat on state government-issued devices after two Democrats sided with Republicans and a tie-breaking vote from Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.
lootpress.com
New bill would create a crime to urinate or defecate in public
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new bill introduced in the West Virginia Senate would create a new crime in the State. Senate Bill 540 would create a misdemeanor offense for those who willfully urinate or defecate in public. Any person who willfully urinates or defecates in a public place other than a public restroom, under circumstances where he or she knows or should know will likely cause affront or alarm to a reasonable person, is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, shall be confined in jail for not more than 90 days or fined not more than $500, or both confined and fined.
House votes to block D.C. bills on criminal code, non-citizen voting rights
The Republican-controlled House voted to block a pair of laws passed by the D.C. Council that would have updated the capital's criminal code and allowed non-citizens to vote in local elections.
