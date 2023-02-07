ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'

Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
MOSCOW, ID
Vox

A federal judge mocks the Supreme Court on abortion

Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Last June, the Supreme Court...
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Why Trans People in North Dakota Are Planning to Flee U.S.

In Fargo, North Dakota, a group of transgender people are plotting their escape from the state’s anti-trans laws.“Everyone is really scared right now. A lot of us are afraid of getting our rights or identities ripped away,” Zara Crystal, 20, said of the slate of anti-trans bills proposed in North Dakota this year. “I want to help as many people as I can.”Crystal is part of the newly formed nonprofit TRANSport, a group which aims to help transgender people leave the United States and relocate to more LGBT-friendly nations. The nonprofit aims to aid trans people with their transitions, as...
FARGO, ND
The Center Square

Constitutional amendment giving prisoners right to vote may also give them right to hold office

(The Center Square) - On Jan 6, a constitutional amendment which would give prisoners the right to vote was introduced by self-described community organizer, policy expert and published academic, Isaac Bryan a Democratic state assemblymember. The Assembly Constitutional Amendment (ACA 4) introduced by Bryon who chairs the Elections Committee and Committee on Poverty & Economic Inclusion, was co-authored by Assembly Members Bonta, Jackson, Kalra, Weber, and Wilson and removes wording in Section 4 of Article II which states, “The Legislature shall prohibit improper practices that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate

(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
WCAX

Judge orders Slate Ridge owner to remove buildings or go to prison

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont judge has ordered the owner of the Slate Ridge firing range to remove unpermitted structures under a court-defined timeline or go to prison. It comes as Vermont lawmakers are pushing to ban similar paramilitary facilities statewide. The order Wednesday by Environmental Court Judge Thomas...
VERMONT STATE
Madison County Record

Pritzker to end Illinois' emergency orders after more than 3 years

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he will end over three years of non-stop COVID-19 disaster declarations on May 11 when the national emergency ends. But that also means until May 11 he intends to keep declaring statewide emergencies as a result of the pandemic. His 38th COVID-19 disaster proclamation will expire in a few days and must be followed by a 39th proclamation for him to extend his emergency powers.
ILLINOIS STATE
MSNBC

Why Dobbs might not be the end of the road for federal abortion rights

With a few state-based bright spots, it’s been a bleak time for abortion rights in this country — and one that could become bleaker. So when I saw Politico’s headline Monday — “Federal judge says constitutional right to abortion may still exist, despite Dobbs” — I’ll confess I thought I was hallucinating.
iheart.com

South Carolina Supreme Court Will Not Rehear Abortion Ruling

(Columbia, SC) - The South Carolina Supreme Court will not rehear a ruling on abortion. The state's highest court ruled in January that the law established in 2021 violated the state constitution's right to privacy. State Attorney General Alan Wilson petitioned the court to rehear the ruling. That petition is...
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Felons may earn six-figure salary from WA Dept of Corrections

The Washington Department of Corrections is offering a six-figure-salary position to applicants it hopes are felons. It’s part of a larger strategy to “destigmatize” criminals and there is no felony conviction that disqualifies them from the job. The director of Person-Centered Services is a senior-level position with...
WASHINGTON STATE
lootpress.com

New bill would create a crime to urinate or defecate in public

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new bill introduced in the West Virginia Senate would create a new crime in the State. Senate Bill 540 would create a misdemeanor offense for those who willfully urinate or defecate in public. Any person who willfully urinates or defecates in a public place other than a public restroom, under circumstances where he or she knows or should know will likely cause affront or alarm to a reasonable person, is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, shall be confined in jail for not more than 90 days or fined not more than $500, or both confined and fined.

