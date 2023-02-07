CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new bill introduced in the West Virginia Senate would create a new crime in the State. Senate Bill 540 would create a misdemeanor offense for those who willfully urinate or defecate in public. Any person who willfully urinates or defecates in a public place other than a public restroom, under circumstances where he or she knows or should know will likely cause affront or alarm to a reasonable person, is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, shall be confined in jail for not more than 90 days or fined not more than $500, or both confined and fined.

