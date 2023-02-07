Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seehafernews.com
Probation For Eau Claire Man In 2021 Stabbing
An Eau Claire man will not be going to prison for a 2021 stabbing that sent another person to the hospital. A judge yesterday sentenced 35-year-old James Sande to three years probation instead. Eau Claire police say Sande stabbed someone at the Brickhouse Bar on New Year’s Day back in...
3 ejected from vehicle in fatal western Wisconsin crash
ALDEN, Wis. -- One person is dead and two others are severely injured Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle in western Wisconsin.The Polk County Sheriff's Office says its dispatch center received a call of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 65 north of 28th Avenue in Alden shortly before 3 p.m.An initial investigation revealed a vehicle with five occupants had been traveling northbound on Highway 6 at a high rate of speed when it lost control after cresting a hill. The vehicle crossed the center line and struck two southbound vehicles.Occupants from the southbound vehicles had minor to moderate injuries, the sheriff's office says.Two people from the northbound vehicle were airlifted to a hospital and another person was pronounced dead at the scene.The crash is under investigation.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Arrests Man After High Speed Chase
A 43-year-old Eagle River man, known to have a Felony Body Only Warrant through Department of Corrections, attempted to flee from Marshfield Police Officers after a traffic stop was initiated. The pursuit reached speeds of 60 mph and went a distance of 3 miles. A pursuit intervention technique was attempted...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Polk County
TOWN OF ALDEN (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and multiple people are hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Polk County Saturday afternoon. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Highway 65 north of 28th Avenue in the Town of Alden, or about eight miles southwest of Amery.
winonaradio.com
Winona County Officials Investigating Shooting at House Near Nodine
(KWNO)- The Winona County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 39000 block of County Road 12. Officers responded to a report of a house being shot at, at 9:10 p.m. on February 9th. Upon investigation, officers found a 9mm bullet inside the home. Officers concluded...
drydenwire.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash In Polk County Results In One Death, Others With Serious Injuries
POLK COUNTY -- A multi-vehicle crash in Polk County has resulted in one death and severe injuries to others, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:56p, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a call of a 3-vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 65 just north of 28th ave in the town of Alden.
WEAU-TV 13
Multiple people hurt, 1 person arrested in 2 crashes on Highway 53 Friday night
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple people were hurt and one person was arrested for suspected OWI after a series of incidents on Highway 53 northbound in Altoona Friday night. The Altoona Police Department said the first incident was a semi trailer that had caught on fire near River Prairie Drive. The semi trailer was moved off of the highway while crews worked to put out the fire.
news8000.com
Winona County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help with shooting investigation
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (WKBT) -- The Winona County Sheriff's announced they are seeking the public's help in a shooting investigation. According to a Facebook post, a resident came back to their home near County Road 12 and County Road 7 Thursday and discovered a bullet hole in the side of their home and located a bullet inside their house.
drydenwire.com
Woman Sentenced On Meth Conviction From Barron County Drug Bust
BARRON COUNTY -- The Court sentenced Brittany Turgeson on a conviction stemming from a meth-related drug bust in Barron County. DrydenWire.com previously published a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office regarding a situation that resulted in the arrest of Turgeson as well as Bernardo Garcia and Jacob Rheingans.
wbrc.com
City worker killed in crash while helping stranded driver in Wisconsin
PRESCOTT, Wis. (KARE) - Friends of a public works foremen in Wisconsin are remembering him as someone always ready to help those in need. Officials say Doug Whaley died while trying to help a mother and her 3-week-old baby who were in a car stuck in the ditch. The Pierce...
WEAU-TV 13
Teen Speaks Out on Barron Co. Fatal Crash
Teen Charged in Crash Appears in Court Barron County. Teen Charged in Crash Appears in Court Barron County.
WEAU-TV 13
Survivor of fatal crash that killed two teens speaks out
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The teen who survived the rollover crash near Cameron back in October talked about what happened. Mya Davis and friends were headed to the Kwik Trip on the evening of October 10th. What ended up happening is something Davis said changed her life forever. “We...
drydenwire.com
Woman Arrested Following Report Of A Fire At Rice Lake Hotel
BARRON COUNTY — One person has been arrested following a report of a fire at the AmericInn Hotel in Rice Lake on Saturday, according to a press release from the Rice Lake Police Department. Press Release. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 11:18 am, Rice Lake Police and...
WEAU-TV 13
Building declared a total loss after fire at business in Mondovi Friday
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire destroyed a business’s building in Mondovi Friday. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said that the building owned by Five Star Boat Hull and Auto Body, located on Mondovi’s north side, is a total loss. A passerby called in the fire at...
wiproud.com
Emergency homeless shelter breaks ground in Dunn Co.
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An emergency shelter to help people struggling with homelessness in Menomonie and Dunn County is another step closer to reality. A groundbreaking ceremony took place yesterday at Stepping Stones of Dunn County for the new 20-bed shelter. The executive director of Stepping Stones says this will...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Responds to One Vehicle Accident Caused by Medical Emergency
Marshfield Police Officers and EMS responded to a report of an accident with the operator actively seizing in the Festival Foods Parking lot. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 1:46pm on Monday, February 6th, they received a report of an accident in the Festival Foods parking lot. The caller stated the operator of the vehicle involved was actively seizing.
winonaradio.com
Three-Vehicle Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries
(KWNO)- At 6:36 p.m. on February 9 a three-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 61 at Gilmore Avenue in Winona. A Chevy was traveling north bound on Hwy 61 to Gilmore Avenue, a Cadillac was moving southbound on Hwy 61 and a Ford was stopped on Gilmore Avenue, according to MN State Patrol.
KMOV
‘You’re Native, right?’ Student says school staff member made racist comment caught on audio
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) - A Ho-Chunk student is speaking out after she said a school staff member made a racially derogatory comment toward her. The Black River Falls School District confirms the staff member is currently on administrative leave. The family said change needs to happen because racial...
wiproud.com
Meat packing plant in Wis. recalling contaminated products
BLOOMER Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A meat packaging plant in Bloomer is recalling products sold over the last 7 months. Lotts-A-Meat says inspectors found the products include unlisted allergens and restricted ingredients and were not inspected while being produced. These products were sold at stores in Bloomer, Cadott, Fall Creek,...
Wisconsin alleged fraudster arrested after string of thefts
Wisconsin law enforcement officials arrested 51-year-old Kimberley Maine for allegedly breaking into vehicles, stealing financial cards and IDS, and using them to take money.
Comments / 0