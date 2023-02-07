Read full article on original website
bravotv.com
There’s Been a New Development in Kyle Richards and Bethenny Frankel’s Years-Long Instagram Drama
The RHONY alum revealed an update on the social media issue between herself and the RHOBH cast member. The Real Housewives of New York City’s Bethenny Frankel didn’t just post a sweet homage to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards for her birthday this week, she also gave her the ultimate gift: She’s following her again on Instagram.
msn.com
'Real Housewives' star remarries her ex-husband, plus more celeb weddings of 2023
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celeb couples who tied the knot in 2023 -- or whose weddings came to light this year -- starting with this pair... On Jan. 23, People magazine broke the news that, according to multiple sources, Robyn Dixon and ex-husband Juan Dixon quietly tied the knot for the second time. It's unclear when or where the duo, who share two children, said "I do." The former high school sweethearts initially married in 2005 and divorced in 2012, but they continued living together amid the breakup, and eventually, things between them turned romantic again. They got re-engaged in late 2019.
Harry Hamlin Reportedly Spills The Real Reason Wife Lisa Rinna Left Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Harry Hamlin has entered the chat! I don’t think it was a surprise to viewers when Lisa Rinna announced her firing exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Still, after surviving so much controversy on the show, I think we just gave up on the idea. But the housewives tides started to turn at the end […] The post Harry Hamlin Reportedly Spills The Real Reason Wife Lisa Rinna Left Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
EW.com
RHUGT 'taking appropriate action' after Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo's abrupt exits
A review was launched into the incident that led to Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo's early departures from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Peacock and Shed Media, the production company behind the reality series, released a joint statement on the matter. "The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," representatives told EW. "In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
‘Sister Wives’: Where Does Meri Brown Live Now?
Meri Brown’s name has been in the media for weeks, and not in a positive light. Still, the Sister Wives star remains unbothered. Following her divorce from Kody Brown, she’s been traveling. Fans, however, want to know where Meri is currently living and if she plans to put down roots somewhere other than Flagstaff now that the Brown family has officially disbanded. So where does she actually call home at the moment?
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Kyle Richards Reveals Who She Is Closest To On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills And Why She’ll Never Turn On Erika Jayne
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is apparently on clean-up duty and trying to explain herself. Again. Over the years people have questioned Kyle’s definition of “loyalty.” After spending seasons with two of her sisters, she has often placed her friends’ opinion over those of the people she grew up with. People are […] The post Kyle Richards Reveals Who She Is Closest To On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills And Why She’ll Never Turn On Erika Jayne appeared first on Reality Tea.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Angie Katsanevas Responds To Backlash After Posing With A Man In A “White Lives Matters” Shirt; Jen Shah Reacts
Another day, another political scandal with the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Former Housewife (and a boring one at that), Jennie Nguyen, was fired from the series after a slew of problematic and seemingly racist Facebook posts were made public. In a statement, Bravo said, “We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once […] The post Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Angie Katsanevas Responds To Backlash After Posing With A Man In A “White Lives Matters” Shirt; Jen Shah Reacts appeared first on Reality Tea.
Dorit Kemsley Will Reportedly Return for ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 — But Her Contract Is Complicated
Dorit Kemsley will reportedly return for season 13 of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ but it will not be in a full-time capacity.
‘RHONJ’ recap: Jennifer Aydin calls Dolores Catania a ‘f—king c—t’
Oh how the tables have turned. Jennifer Aydin called Dolores Catania a “f–king c–t” during an explosive argument that aired on Tuesday’s Season 13 premiere of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” “I thought she was going to be nice and then she’s a f–king c–t that she always is. I learned that word from you, babe,” Aydin, 45, said while blowing a kiss upon leaving a group event. Catania, 52, fired back, saying that Aydin “should learn more” from her. Aydin sarcastically agreed, telling Catania that she could learn “how to be a bitch “and “a f–ked up” friend. “F–k her, f–k her,...
toofab.com
RHOSLC Stars Claim Jen Shah Asked Them For Money to Pay For Rising Legal Fees
"I did not give them money but I know people on this couch did." The women of "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" gave some insight into how Jen Shah's legal fees have allegedly affected her finances. During part two of this season's reunion on Wednesday night, Shah's close friend...
RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Has the Best Response to Jennifer Aydin's Cheating Allegation
Watch: Melissa Gorga NOT on Speaking Terms With Teresa Giudice. It's safe to say Melissa Gorga is tired of shutting down bogus cheating rumors. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who has previously been the target of infidelity allegations multiple times on the hit Bravo series—none of which were proven—is addressing co-star Jennifer Aydin's claim that she was spotted making out with a man who wasn't husband of 19 years Joe Gorga in the RHONJ season 13 trailer.
Gizelle Bryant Won’t “Hold Back” About Chris Bassett Encounter During Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion
It is my humble opinion after watching years and years of Real Housewives, that Real Housewives of Potomac is experiencing a slump this season. It’s one of my favorite franchises and I can always count on them to deliver. But every franchise goes through this, especially with casting changes. Regardless, OG RHOP housewife Gizelle Bryant […] The post Gizelle Bryant Won’t “Hold Back” About Chris Bassett Encounter During Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
Kyle Richards Reveals She's Gone Almost 7 Months Not Drinking amid Dramatic Body Transformation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been questioned about whether her health journey has been supplemented with weight-loss drugs like Ozempic Kyle Richards is sharing more details about her recent diet changes. After posting her morning workout routine on Instagram Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star answered several questions sent to her via DM from fans. One curious follower asked about how her break from alcohol — part of her strict health regimen — has been going so far. "Truth is I don't miss it...
'Below Deck' Fans Are Curious About Bobby Giancola's Relationship History
During his two seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean, deckhand Bobby Giancola gained a reputation as a wannabe ladies' man who was unafraid to play the field. And even though he's no longer part of the franchise, viewers are curious about Bobby Giancola's dating life and who he may (or may not) be seeing now.
Heather Dubrow Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s Exit; Says Whether She Would Join Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
It seems like everyone has something to say about Lisa Rinna’s departure from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Despite making it seem like it was her decision, I think we all know that fan pressure probably got to Bravo and ultimately thw network gave her the boot. Of course that is speculation but I really […] The post Heather Dubrow Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s Exit; Says Whether She Would Join Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Joan Collins, 89, shares photos from Cabo getaway with husband Percy Gibson, 58
Joan Collins has shared holiday snaps from her five star getaway to Cabo.
