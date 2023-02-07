KickStand Cocktails and Hensley Beverage Company Enter Distribution Partnership To Bring The Heat To Arizona

Read full article on original website
allaboutarizonanews.com
Arizona Department of Education Makes Change For School Grants To Prioritize Police Presence
Arizona state superintendent Tom Horne announced his first priority is to ensure an armed officer is in every school. As the Arizona Department of Education opens the latest round of School Safety Grant Program applications, Superintendent Tom Horne is urging schools to prioritize having armed officers from law enforcement or highly trained security providers on campus.
MediaMuv L.L.C. Principal Pleads Guilty to Stealing Millions in Music Royalties
Jose Teran, 32, of Scottsdale, Arizona, pleaded guilty last week to Conspiracy, Wire Fraud, and Transactional Money Laundering. Sentencing is scheduled for June 26, 2023, before United States District Judge Douglas L. Rayes. Teran pleaded guilty to charges from a federal indictment issued on November 16, 2021. The indictment charged...
Indictment Issued Against Former Mesa Police Officer
A Maricopa County Grand Jury has indicted former Mesa Police Officer Kaylon Hall for two counts of Endangerment, a Class 6 Dangerous Felony, for an incident that occurred on July 2, 2022. During a traffic stop, Hall fired two shots from his service weapon at a vehicle he had pulled...
