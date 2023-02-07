Pianist Renee Rosnes is the leader of Artemis and Scott Vander Werf spoke to her about the band and upcoming concert. Artemis is a jazz super group that released their debut album on the Blue Note label in September 2020. Led by pianist and composer Renee Rosnes, the group includes trumpeter Ingrid Jensen, bassist Noriko Ueda, and drummer Allison Miller. Clarinetist Anat Cohen and tenor saxophone player Melissa Aldana were on that first album. Now Alexa Tarantino on alto and flute and Nicole Glover on tenor are in the front line. The new lineup are preparing to release a new album later in the year. They’re now touring and will arrive in Grand Rapids to perform at St. Cecilia Music Center on Thursday, February 16th at 7:30. In Greek mythology, Artemis is the Goddess of the hunt… here’s the Allison Miller composition Goddess of the Hunt…

