Star Wars, Thor, Home Alone and more LEGO sets on sale - how to buy
If you've always wanted to live like prankster extraordinaire in Kevin McCallister's house. from Home Alone or become a Marvel superhero, you can with new LEGO deals. Who hasn't wanted to have the strength – or hair – of Thor? Well, the LEGO Marvel Avengers Thor's Hammer Infinity Saga Set will look fabulous displayed as if it was the real thing.
Brookside creator Phil Redmond reveals why he was initially against the show's streaming repeats
Brookside creator Phil Redmond wasn't keen on the idea of his soap hitting streaming platform STV Player when the idea was first considered. Stretching to over 2,900 episodes in total (airing between 1982 and 2003), Liverpool-set Brookside became available to watch once again earlier this month, much to the delight of fans clearly, as it broke records.
The Gold true story – where are Micky McAvoy and the other Brink's-Mat robbers now?
The BBC’s new six-part Sunday-night drama The Gold tells the story of one of the most extraordinary British crimes of the last few decades – the 1983 Brink’s-Mat armed robbery. The series stars Hugh Bonneville as Brian Boyce, the detective chief inspector on the case, and the...
Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reveals deluxe toys
Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp will release some deluxe action figures based on the characters from the duo’s latest outing in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Sold over on Zavvi, these three figures of Ant-Man in Paul Rudd’s likeness, the Wasp in Evangeline Lilly’s likeness and Kang in Jonathan Majors’ likeness, will all debut in June 2023. A specific release date has not been revealed yet.
Mario Kart 8 DLC hints at more returning characters after Birdo reveal
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is adding its first new character for the Booster Course Pass in Wave 4, with this week's announcement that Birdo is returning to the main series for the first time since Mario Kart Wii. But it looks like we'll be getting even more characters in Waves...
Fire Emblem Engage review: Satisfying combat but narratively bland
Fire Emblem Engage is a game of two halves. The combat – including the tactics and team-building – is among the best it's ever been in the long-running and beloved franchise, taking creative decisions to craft more dynamic battles. But narratively, it is the opposite with a disappointing and unambitious story and cast, jarringly so when compared to its predecessor Three Houses.
Brookside repeats break record for STV Player after huge demand
Classic Liverpool-set soap Brookside has broken records on STV Player, reaching over 1 million streams since its launch. At the start of this year STV confirmed it would be rerunning the show, with the first episodes dropping on February 1. The decision has proven to be a popular one, with more than 130,000 users having watched at least one complete episode.
The Last of Us dropped the ball with this major change
The Last of Us is beginning to make a habit of creating rich, evocative characters, urging us to fall for them, then swinging the axe down with a heavy thunk. Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam (Keivonn Woodard) are the latest to be tossed onto the heap of dead bodies in the series and we're not happy.
Taskmaster's Joe Lycett announces brand new show for Channel 4
Taskmaster's Joe Lycett will front a brand-new Friday night show live on Channel 4. Following the enormous success of Joe Lycett's Big Pride Party last year, five 60-minute episodes have been ordered, with the series having a working title of The Joe Lycett Live. Broadcast live from his home turf...
New Star Wars TV series coming to Disney+ as premiere date revealed
Star Wars Day this year, aka May the 4th (be with you), is set to be an exciting one as Disney+ announces its brand new Star Wars TV series will premiere on the special day. According to TVLine, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the first ever Star Wars TV series created for preschoolers (that's children from the ages of about 3 to 5, will premiere on Disney+ and Disney Junior.
Fast X director explains surprise connection to Fast Five
Fast X director Louis Leterrier has opened up about the upcoming sequel's surprise connection to Fast Five. The newly-dropped Fast X trailer featured a lot of moments alluding to Fast Five, including the vault chase scene and the reveal that Jason Momoa's villain character Dante is actually Hernan Reyes' son.
The Flash trailer release date confirmed as new poster is released
The Flash looks like it is finally on track to release in cinemas after numerous delays and controversies, because we now have a new poster as well as a release date for a brand new trailer. Warner Brothers announced on their social media accounts that the movie's trailer will be...
Fast X's Vin Diesel returning for brand new Riddick movie
Vin Diesel is officially making a fourth Riddick movie. The Fast X and Guardians of the Galaxy actor has played the science-fiction anti-hero in three films — Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddick and Riddick — to mixed reception, as well as two video games that were more warmly received.
