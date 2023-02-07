Read full article on original website
Report: Ange Postecoglou Tipped As Jurgen Klopp Successor At Liverpool When German Calls Time At Anfield
A former Celtic player believes the Greek-Australian would be temped by a move to Liverpool.
Yardbarker
Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League
Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Why are Man Utd and Leeds football rivals? History of derby explained
Why is the Manchester United v Leeds rivalry one of the most bitter in English football?
Manchester City could replay entire seasons as punishment for alleged financial breaches, according to Premier League
The Premier League handbook states that league games affected during the period should be replayed if financial breaches are proven
SB Nation
Arsenal v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal as their defence of the League Cup continues on Wednesday night. The blues won the competition last year, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final and eased into the the last four of this year’s competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City. Arsenal...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: EPL Charges, City Pannick, Lionesses, and More...
Manchester City Women are sending seven players to represent England in the Arnold Clark Cup. The Men are getting ready to face off against Aston Villa... and the Premier League. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you caught up. Man City fight with Premier League will cause...
Man Utd ‘ready to launch £107m Victor Osimhen transfer bid with Napoli striker seen as Harry Kane alternative’
MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly ready to launch a £107million bid for Victor Osimhen. That’s as they look for striker alternatives to Harry Kane this summer. Erik ten Hag is keen on boosting his attacking options once he has money to spend. And the Mail claims Osimhen has emerged...
Manchester United vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Leeds United head into tonight’s match against Manchester United having sacked managerJesse Marsch after a run of just two wins from their last 17 Premier League games. They sit 17th in the table and are avoiding the relegation zone on goal difference only.Tonight’s clash is the first of two consecutive encounters between the teams who are fighting at either end of the table. Leeds are hoping to avoid the drop zone whilst Man Utd look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.Manchester United vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news and latest updatesErik ten Hag’s men will...
BBC
Transfer news: Man City joined by Magpies in Maddison race
Newcastle United will compete with Manchester City to sign England midfielder James Maddison, 26, from Leicester City. (Northern Echo), external. City are also keen to beat Real Madrid and Liverpool to the signing of 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window - but the threat of sanctions after they were charged by the Premier League could deter them from doing so. (Telegraph), external.
BBC
Manchester United manager Marc Skinner 'proud' of five England call-ups
Having five players selected for England is a "huge stamp of quality" for Manchester United, says manager Marc Skinner. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, Maya Le Tissier, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo have all been named in the Lionesses squad for this month's Arnold Clark Cup. Manchester City have six...
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Onana and McNeil reactions, Arteta’s curse and DCL fitness worries
Check out the three takeaways from the great victory over Arsenal. [RBM]. There are reports that Everton are sweating on Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fitness for the Merseyside Derby after he left the Arsenal match after 60 minutes. [Echo]. An interesting view from Alan Myers on what is required to get...
SB Nation
RBM Simulation: Overwhelming optimism for Everton’s relegation battle
Everton finally sacked the hapless Frank Lampard just days before the end of the January transfer window, with the Toffees not having won in the Premier League since October and seemingly a sure bet for the drop. New manager Sean Dyche did not get off to the most auspicious of...
BBC
Ipswich Town: FA Cup displays can act as league spur - McKenna
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna hopes his side's FA Cup battles with Championship leaders Burnley will act as a spur in their League One promotion campaign. Burnley scored in stoppage time to win their fourth-round replay at Turf Moor following a 0-0 draw in the first game. The Tractor Boys now...
Yardbarker
Championship review: Burnley running away with title; Martin ballistic at Swansea; Drameh's Luton class
Burnley are running away with the title, Russell Martin explodes at his Swansea City presser and Cyrus Christie does right by Liam Rosenior at Hull. All this and more from the latest round of the Championship... TEAM OF THE ROUND. Burnley. I'm going to be completely transparent about this, but...
Report: Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea & Newcastle Have All Shown Interest In Ajax Midfielder
Edson Alvarez was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League last summer.
Sunderland FA Cup tie an 'opportunity' for some fringe players, says Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray has hinted that he will make plenty of changes to the Sunderland team against Fulham.
Tony Mowbray: 'Luke O'Nien keeps telling me he can be a 15-goal a season striker!'
At least one Sunderland player is not worried about the squad lacking striker options...
Marco Silva: 'Sunderland have the quality - they can really punish you'
Fulham boss Marco Silva is wary of the threat Sunderland pose ahead of the FA Cup replay.
40 great international players who couldn't hack it in the Premier League
These players all starred for their countries on the international stage, but when it came to the Premier League, it was a whole different story
BBC
West Ham v Chelsea: Blues boss Emma Hayes praises 'underdog mentality' of Paul Konchesky's Hammers
Date: Thursday, 9 February Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium Kick-off: 19:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Chelsea boss Emma Hayes praised the fighting spirit of Paul Konchesky's West Ham United before Thursday's Continental League Cup semi-final. West Ham held high-flying Arsenal to...
