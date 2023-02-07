ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sportscasting

How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Scottsdale?

First opened in 1986, the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale has served as the venue for the tournament currently known as the WM Phoenix Open, annually the PGA Tour‘s highest-attended event, since 1987. But what some may not know about TPC Scottsdale is that the 7,266-yard Stadium Course, which...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
thegolfnewsnet.com

How many people are in the stands on the 16th at TPC Scottsdale and Phoenix Open?

A lot of people attend the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and most of them fill the grandstands around the par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale to capacity each day. As soon as the gates open at 6 a.m., fans make a beeline for the grandstands and skyboxes surrounding the 16th, the rowdiest hole in all of professional golf. Weeks before the tournament, workers erect the temporary seating that holds thousands of energetic, alcohol-slamming fans who cheer good shots and mercilessly boo the bad ones.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS golf set at 16th hole at WM Phoenix Open to be replicated at four other PGA Tour events in 2023

The 2022 WM Phoenix Open is remembered as Scottie Scheffler’s first win on the PGA Tour. But memory 1A has to be the Saturday hole-in-one on the 16th hole by Sam Ryder, the 11th ace on the iconic hole at TPC Scottsdale in tournament history. Carlos Ortiz made the 12th during Sunday’s final round, but it’s Ryder’s hole-out that stole the headlines.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
golfmagic.com

DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality

Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
Golf.com

WM Phoenix Open betting guide: 12 picks our expert loves at TPC Scottsdale

Welcome to our weekly PGA Tour gambling-tips column, featuring picks from GOLF.com’s expert prognosticator, Brady Kannon. A seasoned golf bettor, Kannon is an on-air host for VSiN, the Vegas Stats & Information Network, and host and creator of Long Shots, the network’s golf betting show. You can follow Kannon on Twitter at @LasVegasGolfer, and you can read below to see his 12 favorite plays for the WM Phoenix Open, which kicks off Thursday at TPC Scottsdale. Keep scrolling past Kannon’s picks, and you’ll also see data from Chirp, a free-to-play mobile platform — and GOLF.com affiliate — that features a range of games with enticing prizes, giving fans all kinds of ways to engage in the action without risking any money. For more from Kannon, you can also listen to his Long Shots podcast.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
GolfWRX

Photos from the 2023 WM Phoenix Open

GolfWRX is live at the Greenest Show on Grass for the WM Phoenix Open, and once again the only shots we took at TPC Scottsdale were with our cameras. In our coverage so far this week, we shot plenty of WITBs, including Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. wWe have 17 additional WITBs for your viewing pleasure this week as well.
TEXAS STATE
Golf.com

2023 WM Phoenix Open tee times: Round 2 groupings for Friday

The 2023 WM Phoenix Open continues on Friday with the second round at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. You can find full Round 2 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for Round 2. So far in 2023, Jon Rahm looks like an unstoppable force....
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf Digest

Here's why you (probably) won't see more beer showers on the 16th hole this week at the WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE — The OG beer shower at last year's WM Phoenix Open for Sam Ryder's incredible third-round ace at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th hole, aka “The Coliseum,” was an all-time great scene. Unfortunately, though, the 17,000 fans in the grandstands took it a little too far, making it rain suds for seemingly every routine birdie, par and chest-hair flash that came afterward.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf.com

How to watch the 2023 WM Phoenix Open on Thursday: Round 1 live coverage

The 2023 WM Phoenix Open begins Thursday with the opening round at the boisterous TPC Scottsdale. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 1 on TV or online. UPDATE: The PGA Tour announced Thursday morning that the start of the first round at the WM Phoenix Open would be delayed one hour due to “lingering frost.” The round will now begin at 10:15 a.m. ET/8:15 a.m. MT.
PHOENIX, AZ
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open

When it comes to money, numbers don’t always mean much without a little context. So, let’s provide some. In Jack Nicklaus’ Hall of Fame career on the PGA Tour, the biggest single paycheck he ever claimed was for $144,000 from his dramatic victory at the 1986 Masters. By comparison, at this week’s WM Phoenix Open, the golfer who finishes in 28th place will earn $149,000.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons

With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
DETROIT, MI
Golf.com

WM Phoenix Open: What exactly are The Thunderbirds?

If you’ve ever watched the Waste Management Phoenix Open, you’re likely familiar with the lore of the tournament. The raucous party atmosphere. The gorgeous desert views. The stadium build around the par-3 16th. There aren’t many events that garner interest quite like the WM Phoenix Open. But...
PHOENIX, AZ

