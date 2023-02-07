ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Four Tips on How to ‘Quiet-Thrive’ in the Workplace

 5 days ago

Photo byiStock.

Quiet quitting was the workplace trend of 2022, and quiet hiring has been coined recently as the trend of 2023. But another silent fad is on the horizon, and it’s called ‘quiet thriving’, writes Fiona Ward for GLAMOUR Magazine UK. This term means shifting your mental state so that you can mentally check-in for your job, instead of being exhausted and drained.  

GLAMOUR talked to neuroscientist and success coach Laura Ellera. Here are some tips according to Ellera on how to quiet thrive in the workplace.   

Consider what you have control over

While you can’t control everything you dislike about your job, you can certainly control how you react to it. Consider other aspects of your employment that irk you and find solutions on how to make them more bearable.  

Soothe your nerves

When we’re stressed, according to Ellera, our brains are focusing on “imminent threats” and we “lose full access to other parts of our brain.” Ellera suggests deep breaths, relaxing jaws and shoulders, and setting alarms throughout the day to check in with your body. 

Make connections

“One thing that can help us to feel rejuvenated is to connect with people that make us feel safe,” Ellera told GLAMOUR. Spending time with people who relax us can give us more energy in the long run.  

Take care of your health

Poor health and sleep are going to affect how you feel when you step into the office. Eating the right food, staying hydrated, cutting out alcohol and getting eight hours of rest a night are great ways to refresh and reset your brain. 

Read more about how to quietly thrive in the workplace in GLAMOUR.  

---

Photo byBucks County Community College

