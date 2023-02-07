Read full article on original website
alreporter.com
Gov. Kay Ivey and ADOL encourage veteran hiring
Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington are encouraging Alabama employers to hire veterans by applying to and participating in the Hire Vets Medallion Award Program, an official program of the U.S. Department of Labor. The application period runs from January 28 – April 30, 2023....
Alabama exports soared to new record in 2022
Governor Kay Ivey Thursday announced that Alabama exports surged to over $25.5 billion in 2022, setting a new annual record and providing another indicator that the state’s economy is performing strongly. Last year’s surging export activity was driven by rising overseas shipments of Alabama-made vehicles, aerospace parts, chemicals, minerals,...
