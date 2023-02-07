Julie Ann Taylor, 28, Manitowoc, bail jumping on 12/3/20, Guilty plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for eighteen (18) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety with the exception of prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, schooling or a combination of both; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by the Department of Corrections; 7) Submit a DNA sample and pay surcharge. Defendant shall be given 1 day jail credit.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO