Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc United Ties Marinette on Parent’s Night
In their final home game of the season, the Manitowoc United JV hockey team tied Marinette 3-3 Saturday on Parent’s Night. The Thunder started the scoring 3 minutes into the 1st period, with a powerplay goal. The second period was all Manitowoc. Landon Nienow netted the equalizer four minutes...
seehafernews.com
Former Reedsville Church Catches Fire
A former church in Reedsville that was remodeled into a home caught fire late last week. Crews were sent to the structure at around 5:00 p.m. Friday to find smoke emitting from the building. Crews entered the building and located the fire in the former bell tower. They gained access...
seehafernews.com
Man Arrested for Green Bay Double Homicide Now in the Brown County Jail
The man arrested in Arkansas for his alleged role in a double homicide in Green Bay is now in the Brown County Jail. Richard Wendell Sotka was extradited from the Mississippi County Detention Center to the Brown County Jail on Saturday. He is accused of killing 58-year-old Rhonda Cegelski of...
seehafernews.com
Imagining Grant Leads To Park Story Walk in Two Rivers
The Lester Public Library in Two Rivers is putting a $50,000 grant from the West Foundation to good use. Library Director Jeff Dawson said this week on WOMT’s Be My Guest program that the Imagining Grant will be used to develop a story walk for families and children at Zander Park.
seehafernews.com
De Pere Resident Burned in Weekend House Fire
A De Pere resident was injured during a weekend house fire. Crews were sent to the 900 block of Jordan Road at around 5:30 Sunday evening to attack the fire in a single-family residence. The fire was located in the kitchen, and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.
seehafernews.com
Water Main Breaks on Calumet Ave. in Manitowoc
There’s a report of a water main break this morning on Manitowoc’s southwest side. Seehafer News was informed just before 6:00 a.m. that the break was on Calumet Avenue, near South 37th Street. Traffic is down to a single lane for motorists heading in a westerly direction. No...
seehafernews.com
Two in Custody Following Weekend Shooting in Green Bay
Two people were taken into police custody following a deadly shooting in Green Bay Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 900 block of Clayton Street at around 3:30 a.m. to investigate the shooting. One person was declared dead while another was taken to a local hospital. Very little information...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc/Two Rivers YMCA Announce Foot and Ankle Clinic
The Manitowoc/Two Rivers YMCA has announced the dates and times of some upcoming Juniper Physical Therapy & Fitness Foot & Ankle Clinics. These clinics will take place at the Y from 9:00 to 10:00 am on February 15th and 2nd, and from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. on February 28th. Dr....
seehafernews.com
Meadow Links Plays Host to Snow Golf to Benefit Local Veterans
A unique golf event is taking place this weekend to help raise money for the Civil War Gravesite restoration project and the Manitowoc County Veterans organization. The Snow Golf event will be taking place at Meadow Links in Manitowoc this Saturday (February 11th). Teams of four will play a scramble...
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Reveals Dates of Upcoming In-Person Absentee Voting
The City of Manitowoc has revealed the dates and times voters can cast their ballots for in-person absentee voting. Next week, February 7th through the 10th, absentee voters can stop into City Hall between 7:30 to 4:30 p.m. Voters can also cast ballots during the same times February 13th through...
seehafernews.com
Hamann Construction Completes 4th Addition for Color Craft
Hamann Construction recently completed a 45,000-square-foot addition to Color Craft Graphic Arts, Inc., located in Manitowoc’s I-43 Technology & Enterprise Campus. This is Hamann’s fourth pre-engineered metal building addition for Color Craft and increases the total plant size to 130,000 sq. ft. Color Craft CEO Gregg Weber says...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Julie Ann Taylor, 28, Manitowoc, bail jumping on 12/3/20, Guilty plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for eighteen (18) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety with the exception of prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, schooling or a combination of both; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by the Department of Corrections; 7) Submit a DNA sample and pay surcharge. Defendant shall be given 1 day jail credit.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Police Department Names New Assistant Chief of Police
The Two Rivers Police Department has named its new Assistant Chief of Police. Detective Lieutenant Melissa Wiesner was named to the position effective February 10th. Wiesner was hired by the Two Rivers Police Department in March of 2002 as a Patrol Officer. Melissa also served the Two Rivers Police Department...
seehafernews.com
Its a Busy Saturday of High School Sports
Just a handful of games this afternoon and tonight in Boys High School Basketball, but, some of those matchups are quite interesting. Manitowoc Lincoln has a nonconference ballgame at Kimberly with varsity tipoff set for 6:00 p.m. Airtime on 107.9 FM WOMT for the Ships and Papermakers will be 5:45...
seehafernews.com
Calumet County Farm Service Agency Looking to Hire a Program Technician
The Calumet County Farm Service Agency (FSA) is seeking qualified candidates for a permanent Program Technician. The Farm Service Agency is an exciting and rewarding place to start, build and/or continue your professional career. County Program Technicians are responsible for carrying out office activities and functions pertaining to the technical...
seehafernews.com
Boys High School Basketball Scoreboard Saturday
Kimberly 48 Manitowoc Lincoln 47. Notre Dame 63 West De Pere 60. Xavier 71 Green Bay Preble 68.
Comments / 0