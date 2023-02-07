Read full article on original website
US reaches nuclear ‘breakthrough’ with approval of new reactor that will change atomic energy
American government officials have greenlit the first nuclear reactor that promises to forever restructure the foundations of atomic energy. This novel design beats out previously failed attempts at this clean energy, giving it a chance to make impressions on the public that are nothing like Chernobyl. Approval from The U.S....
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
Europe Plans To Replace Natural Gas With Geothermal Power Station
Geothermal energy has a rich history in Europe, with Iceland, France, and Hungary being at the forefront of its use. However, in recent years, more countries have begun to invest in geothermal energy due to its attractive features - it is 100% renewable, abundant, and reliable. Additionally, the need to reduce dependence on Russian natural gas has increased interest in geothermal energy.
Channel Tunnel, the Longest Undersea Tunnel in the World, Reaches a Technological Grid Milestone With GE
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Today the Channel Tunnel, the longest undersea tunnel in the world, reached a technological milestone with Getlink ’s commissioning of a high-voltage grid solution from GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business [NYSE:GE]. GE’s flexible Static Synchronous Compensator ( STATCOM ) solution delivers the fast voltage support Eurotunnel requires to be able to run up to 16 trains simultaneously in the Channel Tunnel - a 60% increase in maximum capacity or as many as 1,000 trains per day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005238/en/ The world’s largest and most powerful Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) solution in a railway environment was developed by GE Grid Solutions and adapted to the Channel Tunnel in collaboration with Eurostar (Graphic: GE)
Scotland’s wind turbines have been secretly using fossil fuels
Scotland’s power sector is being criticized after it was revealed that dozens of giant turbines have been using diesel generators. The information came from a whistleblower who says the environmental-friendly windmills were only turning thanks to fossil fuels. The revelation is now fueling environmental, health and safety concerns, especially...
A Danish wind turbine giant just discovered how to recycle all blades
Wind turbine maker Vestas today announced that it’s figured out how to recycle all wind turbine blades – even ones already sitting in landfills. The Danish company says it has discovered a solution that “renders epoxy-based turbine blades as circular, without the need for changing the design or composition of blade material.”
Nuclear fusion breakthrough with world-first ‘super’ magnet
A UK firm has announced a world-first set of “super” magnets that can be used for testing nuclear fusion power plants.Tokamak Energy said the Demo4 magnet has a magnetic field strength that is nearly a million times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field, making it capable of confining and controlling the extremely hot plasma created during the fusion process.Nuclear fusion has been hailed as the “holy grail” of clean energy, with scientists working on the technology since the 1950s.The process involves mimicking the natural reactions that occur within the Sun, providing near-limitless energy without requiring fossil fuels and without producing...
Energy Department to invest as much as $75 million in geothermal RD
Seven enhanced geothermal systems pilot projects will get up to $73 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for research and development.
Perovskite: The Miracle Material Revolutionizing Sustainable Energy
Scientists have discovered a new way to convert plastic and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels using a “miracle material” called perovskite. Perovskite is a mineral with unique optical and electronic properties, making it a promising material for solar cells and other energy applications. In a recent study, researchers found that using perovskite could convert plastic and carbon dioxide (CO2) into a liquid fuel that users can use to power cars and other vehicles.
New lithium iron phosphate battery for residential, off-grid PV
Canadian energy storage specialist Discover Battery has developed a new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery storage system for residential off-grid solar, home backup power, and microgrids. The Element system has a nominal voltage of 51.2 V and a capacity of 100 Ah. A single battery module has a capacity of...
The coal whack-a-mole: getting rid of coal power will make prices fall and demand rise elsewhere
The fight against climate change is full of inconvenient truths. The latest? Coal is going to be harder to get rid of than we had hoped. Every victory like the rejection of Clive Palmer’s proposed Rockhampton coal mine seems to be offset by coal’s gains elsewhere. Potsdam Institute experts this week published research suggesting we have less than 5% chance of actually ending coal use by 2050. That would make the Paris Agreement goal of keeping global heating under 1.5℃ all but impossible. Why? Supply and demand coupled with domestic policies and priorities. While coal power is likely to drop sharply,...
Altea Green Power inks deal with Aer Soléir to build 300MW projects in Italy
Italian renewables company Altea Green Power has signed a co-development agreement with Irish renewable energy developer Aer Soléir to build 300MW of PV projects in Italy in the next 36 months. The partnership aims to jointly develop agrivoltaic projects. Altea Green Power said this agreement would increase its market...
Cummins on board for solid ’23 in truck equipment
Engine maker Cummins Inc. tracks with OEM projections for solid North American demand for new trucks for at least the first half of 2023. If the Chinese market recovers, look for a possible profit spike. Freight rates, especially spot rates that account for roughly 15% of the market that quote...
Post-Boom Hangover Leaves Carriers with Massive Container Surplus
The return to ‘supply chain normalisation’ has led to the container liner industry being hobbled by an estimated surplus of 5m teu of boxes, piled high on storage quays and in depots around the world. Weak consumer demand and consequent easing of supply chain congestion has resulted in...
Vertical axis wind turbines offer higher energy output and low noise
Wind power is quickly becoming one of the most attractive options for clean energy. But not all wind power turbines are equal. A Swiss company, Agile Wind Power, has been producing vertical wind turbines that have the potential to produce increased energy output with decreased noise levels and harm to animals.
EV battery has 50% more energy density than traditional lithium-ion, 10-minute charge
Ionblox announced it has received $32 million in funds following a second close of series B funding. The funds, provided by Lilium, Applied Ventures, Temasek, and Catalus Capital, are expected to help the startup scale its high-power cells for electric aviation and prototype its fast-charge electric vehicle (EV) cells. The...
Global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Poised for Growth in 2023-2027: Technavio Report
The onshore oil and gas pipeline market is set to experience growth in the next five years, according to a new report by Technavio. The market is fragmented, with a mix of global and local players offering pipeline construction services.
