Westchester DA Rocah Urges Victims of Underage Sex Abuse to Come forward After New Rochelle Man Charged With Multiple Felonies

On Feb. 7, Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville reported on the arrest of a City of Peekskill resident for multiple violations of an order of protection. On February 2, 2023, Sheriff’s Investigators arrested Dany D. Villa-Carchipulla at his residence in Peekskill after it was determined that he had messaged the victim over 900 times since being issued an order of protection. He also called her more than 25 times and showed up at her residence on more than one occasion.

PEEKSKILL, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO