Westchester DA Rocah Urges Victims of Underage Sex Abuse to Come forward After New Rochelle Man Charged With Multiple Felonies

In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.Daily DigestNew York City, NY
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New YorkJake WellsNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Program for first-time homebuyers in NYC: A chance to get up to $100,000Mark StarNew York City, NY
yonkerstimes.com
Peekskill Man Violated Order of Protection with Over 900 Messages
On Feb. 7, Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville reported on the arrest of a City of Peekskill resident for multiple violations of an order of protection. On February 2, 2023, Sheriff’s Investigators arrested Dany D. Villa-Carchipulla at his residence in Peekskill after it was determined that he had messaged the victim over 900 times since being issued an order of protection. He also called her more than 25 times and showed up at her residence on more than one occasion.
yonkerstimes.com
On This Day in Yonkers History…
February 13, 1940:The New York State Education Department declared the election of Board of Education Vice President Sylvester Del Bello to the Library Board of Trustees was illegal. Yonkers was informed no member of the School Board was eligible to serve as a library trustee since the Board of Ed appointed the Library Trustees and it violated the State Education Law.
yonkerstimes.com
Shatika Parker Announces 1st Council Run; Breen Announces Reelection Bid in 5th District
Two more announcements for elected office in Yonkerssince our last issue. City Council Minority Leader Mike Breen kicked off his campaign for reelection in the 5th council district, and Democrat Shatika Parker announced her campaign for City Council in the First District. Minority Leader Mike Breen announced his candidacy for...
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers City Council Approves Redistricting 6-1
On Feb. 10, the Yonkers City Council held a Special City Council meeting to approve new city council districts. Every ten years, the city is required to adjust the six council districts according to new census figures. The vote for the final plan was 6-1 with Councilman Anthony Merante voting no.
yonkerstimes.com
James O’Keefe’s Strange Suspension from Project Veritas
Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe is not one of the most popular journalists in Westchester County, yet the companies office is located here in Mamaroneck. Veritas’ lastest “gothca” video was with a Pfizer executive talking about things he shouldn’t be talking about, like how the company is trying to stay ahead of the next pandemic by experimenting with mutations of COVID.
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Mourns the Passing of Barbara Smith
Barbara P. Smith, President of The Hudson River Community Association of Northwest Yonkers, died on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at St. John’s Riverside Hospital in Yonkers, New York. Barbara, the daughter of Theodore H. and Mabel Smith was born on December 16, 1945 in Yonkers. Barbara attended the Yonkers...
yonkerstimes.com
Barnes & Noble Returning to Greenburgh & to Open 30 New Stores
Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner shared some good news in a recent email. “In 2012, the Greenburgh community was disappointed when Barnes & Noble closed their bookstore on Central Ave. in Hartsdale as it was a popular destination for residents. “The good news is that Barnes & Noble is returning...
yonkerstimes.com
North Salem Native One of All Female Naval Aviators to Fly Over Super Bowl 57
In 1973, the first women began flight school in Pensacola – today, the US Navy marks 50 years of women in Naval aviation with an all-female aviator team for the Super Bowl pregame flyover. Flying the two F/A-18F Super Hornets:. Lt. Arielle Ash, pilot, of Abilene, Texas. Lt. Saree...
yonkerstimes.com
Cruz Qualifies For Nationals!
“To all freshmen, not only in Yonkers but in the country, put in the work and don’t give up!!”. It’s been an amazing debut season for Anthony Cruz. As a freshman for The Yonkers Public Schools Track Team he’s proven to be a standout performer setting the teams freshman 600m record 3 different times. However, on Wednesday he outdid himself qualifying for New Balance Nationals in the freshman division.
yonkerstimes.com
Hudson River Museum Celebrates Lunar New Year with a Museum-Wide Festival on Saturday, February 18
Hudson River Museum is celebrating the Year of the Rabbit with a Lunar New Year Festival on Saturday, February 18, 12-5pm. Join us for traditional Asian arts, crafts, demonstrations, and performances for all ages. Celebrate the fourth of the twelve animals of the Chinese zodiac, and, according to Chinese culture, the luckiest animal of all! All workshops and performances are free with general admission. Planetarium shows are ticketed. Included in the festival, which starts at 1pm, is:
