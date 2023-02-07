Read full article on original website
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
BBC
Bageshwar Dham Sarkar: The Indian guru making headlines over 'miracle' cures
India is home to thousands of religious gurus, but a controversial new "godman" has been making headlines for the past fortnight. Supporters of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, claim that he has divine powers and that he can heal the sick, cure people possessed by ghosts and help people tide over business and financial problems.
‘Aladdin’ Star Mena Massoud’s First Slate for Press Play Productions Includes Stephen King Farsi-Language Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)
“Aladdin” star Mena Massoud has revealed the first slate of projects out of his company Press Play Productions, which aims to bridge the gap between Hollywood and the Middle East and North Africa. With offices in Dubai and Los Angeles, Press Play was founded by Massoud and producing partner Ali Mashayekhi, who heads content development in North America. George Shehata oversees content development in the MENA region. Massoud, who is of Egyptian heritage, broke out playing Aladdin in Guy Ritchie’s live-action adaptation of the Disney film. His other credits include Prime Video’s “Hotel for the Holidays,” the animated feature “Lamya’s Poem” and...
‘Polite Society’ Producers Launch BBC and BFI-Backed ‘Lollipop,’ New Sales Outfit Architect to Launch Sales at EFM (EXCLUSIVE)
The producers of Focus Features’ “Polite Society” have launched their next project with “Lollipop,” the fiction debut feature of Daisy-May Hudson, which stars Posy Sterling, TerriAnn Oudjar and newcomer Idil Ahmed. The film, which has wrapped after a five-week shoot in London, is the first major title for new sales agent and financier Architect, set up by former Embankment Films executives Calum Gray and Max Pirkis. The company will launch the title at this month’s European Film Market, which runs alongside the Berlin Film Festival. A BAFTA Breakthrough, Grierson and BIFA-nominated documentary director, Daisy-May Hudson’s previous film was the acclaimed documentary...
IGN
Nintendo Direct to Take Place Tomorrow
It's that time of year again folks. We've got a Nintendo Direct on the way, taking place tomorrow, February 8. Confirmed in a tweet from Nintendo of America (below), the Direct will take place at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern / 10pm UK (so 8am on February 9 AEST) and can be viewed on Nintendo's website and its YouTube channels.
FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
Aditya Roy Kapur on Stepping Into Tom Hiddleston’s Shoes in Disney+ Hotstar Indian Adaptation of ‘The Night Manager’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Indian actor Aditya Roy Kapur plays the titular lead in the Disney+ Hotstar Indian adaptation of “The Night Manager.” Based on the 1993 espionage novel by British writer John le Carré, the series follows the night manager of a hotel who is recruited to infiltrate an arms dealer’s inner circle. It was previously adapted in 2016 by David Farr as a BBC/AMC series, with Tom Hiddleston playing the titular night manager and, as revealed by Variety, Anil Kapoor (“Jug Jugg Jeeyo”) as the arms dealer antagonist. The Ink Factory, which was behind the 2016 adaptation, is also producing the Hindi-language Indian...
CoinDesk
Crypto Protocol Lido Proposes ‘Turbo,’ ‘Bunker’ Modes for Post-Shanghai Ether Withdrawals
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Lido, the leading Ethereum liquid staking platform, disclosed a proposal on Tuesday for an upgrade designed to help decentralize the project while establishing procedures for users to redeem staked ether following next month’s Shanghai upgrade.
TechCrunch
Partech hits first close of largest Africa-focused fund, at €245M
The firm, which focuses on early- and growth-stage startups across the continent, intended to raise about €230 million (~$250 million) for its second African fund and reach a first close at €150 million, according to general partners Tidjane Deme and Cyril Collon. However, overwhelming interest from LPs meant Partech Africa II surpassed what was initially set for the entire fund at first close. To add, the African fund will now seek to reach a final close of not more than €280 million (~$300 million), Deme said on the call.
Sri Lankan leader appeals for patience amid economic crisis
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president on Wednesday appealed for patience amid the country’s worst economic crisis but promised brighter times ahead. President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a policy speech after inaugurating a new parliamentary session that he had been forced to make unpopular decisions to salvage the country’s finances, including by implementing measures such as higher taxes.
IGN
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer's Biggest Surprises
It’s been four months since we last saw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but with less than a hundred days to go until we get the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo couldn’t help but give us another look at the game.
Playmaker Capital Inc. Maintains Position in Comscore Rankings as a Top-10 Sports Media Group Across the Americas and as the Dominant Leader in Latin America
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSXV: PMKR) (“Playmaker”), the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media and technology brands, announced today that it has maintained its market position as a top-10 digital sports media group by audience across the Americas, per Comscore data for December 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005558/en/ Playmaker Capital Inc. Among Top-10 Sports Media Groups Across the Americas per Comscore Data for December 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Popculture
'Luther: The Fallen Sun': Netflix Releases Trailer, Release Date
Netflix has released an intense new trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun, as well as announced the movie's release date. The new film starring Idris Elba reprising his role as detective John Luther will open in select theaters on Feb. 24th before debuting on Netflix on March 10. The debut trailer teases a very dark and brutal fight for Luther, who flees prison to track down an old enemy. See the full clip below.
Quartz
India ignored the concerns of its own finance ministry to favor Adani
The crisis in India’s Adani group has revived allegations that the conglomerate has had the backing of prime minister Narendra Modi’s government for years, the latter’s noticeable silence on the matter notwithstanding. A key area of focus among India’s opposition parties now is Adani’s winning bid a...
IGN
Epilogue - The Story of Your World
Having successfully refused Geist's imposed choice between only sparing either the Abels or Cains, you and Aria were also able to stop the Proto-Seaslight descent from destroying the lands surrounding the Castle of Illusion. This is not the end, however. Far from it. While this disaster might have been averted, there is still one big problem to solve... ending Quietus and saving ReGaia.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Makes Third Place Start in China Cinemas
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the first Marvel franchise movie to be released in mainland China for three years, made a quiet start in Chinese cinemas. The film debuted Tuesday and grossed $3.47 million according to ticketing agency Maoyan. That represented a 17% market share and a third place slot behind Chinese-produced box office leaders “The Wandering Earth II” and historical action drama “Full River Red.” Based on social media activity, ticket buying and pre-sales for the next days, Maoyan has released a forecast that the film will enjoy a lifetime gross of RMB118 million ($17.3 million) in China. Forecasts are liable to...
insideevs.com
E-Mobility Firm Zinc Presents The Venture E-Scooter In The U.K.
Electric scooters are a fun and practical way to get around the city. However, they have one major drawback—you have to stay standing for the whole duration of the trip. Sure, there are e-bikes, but they tend to be much bigger, heavier, and more expensive. Oh, let's not forget the fact that you need to pedal.
Godzilla And The Titans Director Shares How Much The Apple TV+ Show Ties In With Godzilla Vs. Kong 2
Matt Shakman, a director on Godzilla and the Titans, went over how much that show will tie into Godzilla vs. Kong 2.
CNBC
Mark Mobius: Adani had 'big problems' that put me off, but India still looks appealing
Investor Mark Mobius said fraud accusations against Indian conglomerate Adani should be viewed in isolation and could in fact alert people to the size and opportunities in the Indian market. Short-selling firm Hindenburg Research on Jan. 24 accused Adani Group, one of India's biggest companies, of accounting fraud and stock...
