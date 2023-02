SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) – In a show of bi-partisanship, two state senate committees will be co-chaired by Republicans. Republican Dale Fowler will co-chair the Higher Education Committee alongside Democrat Michael Halpin. Republican Sally Beason will co-chair the State Government Committee alongside Democrat Patrick Joyce. Democrats hold a 40-19 majority...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO