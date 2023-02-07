KAR vs SAU: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for Ranji Trophy 2022/23, Semi-Final 2

Read full article on original website
SkySports
New Zealand XI vs England: Harry Brook launches nine sixes before falling for 97 in warm-up match
Harry Brook helped England put on a show for New Zealand captain Tim Southee on the first of two warm-up days in Hamilton, smashing 97 as the runs flowed at Seddon Park. Black Caps skipper Southee arrived for a scouting mission ahead of next week's first Test and saw the tourists rack up 465 all out in just 69.2 overs against a local XI, scoring at a formidable rate of more than one-a-ball as their bold approach to the longest format continued to provide plenty of thrills and spills.
Sporting News
India vs Australia 1st Test: Day 1 scores, analysis and talking points
Australia were looking to start their four-game Test series against India with a quality batting performance - and despite some major selection decisions, they failed to make it happen. Travis Head was sensationally dropped from the side in favour of a returning Peter Handscomb, while young spinner Todd Murphy was...
McCullum keen ‘to make Test cricket enjoyable’ and counter lure of T20
England’s recent success has been built on off-field fun, with their head coach’s approach very different to his predecessors
Gill, Hardik and Arshdeep rise in T20I rankings after series win over New Zealand
Jofra Archer, playing after a gap of nearly two years, has moved up to No. 22 among bowlers after his career-best 6 for 40 vs SA
Sporting News
Sam Kerr scores four goals in Chelsea's WSL Cup thrashing of West Ham in timely form boost for Matildas
Matildas star Sam Kerr scored four goals as Chelsea romped to a 7-0 win against West Ham in the FA Women's League Cup semi-final on Friday (AEDT). The star striker banged in a first-half hat-trick and added another strike after the break as the Blues secured their place in the competition's final - to be played against Arsenal on March 6 (AEDT).
BBC
Netball Super League 2023: Chelsea Pitman looks ahead to new season with London Pulse
Three years ago, England's Chelsea Pitman thought her netball career might be over. "It was taken out of my hands," the 34-year-old, who was dropped by Suncorp Super Netball side Adelaide Thunderbirds in 2020, told BBC Sport. But after returning to the sport with West Coast Fever in 2022 as...
Sporting News
'The ICC should step in' - Australian greats question Nagpur pitch ahead of India Test series
Australian cricket greats have raised concerns about the Nagpur pitch which is due to host the first Test between India and Australia on Thursday. A photo posted on social media by Cricbuzz journalist Bharat Sundaresan showed the curators at Nagpur preparing the pitch in a rather interesting manner. It appears...
SB Nation
West Ham FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, League Cup semi-final: Confirmed lineups, how to watch
It has been a while since Chelsea Women last met West Ham on the pitch, with the Hammers being our third Women’s Super League opponent after the postponement of what would have been a season opener against our London rivals. Less than three weeks after the event the Blues handily beat them 3-1, despite an early scare via Dagný Brynjarsdóttir four-minute opener.
BBC
Ireland: Paul Stirling and Josh Little to miss Tests in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka
Paul Stirling and Josh Little will miss Ireland's April Tests in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as they juggle international and franchise cricket commitments. Opener Stirling will concentrate on white-ball cricket this year as Ireland aim to secure World Cup qualification. Indian Premier League-contracted left-arm seamer Little will play in the...
Sandeep Lamichhane set to be included in Nepal squad for tri-series
Lamichhane is currently out on bail, facing charges of alleged sexual coercion of another person
Women's Champions League quarter-final & semi-final draw revealed
The draw for the 2022/23 Women's Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals has been revealed.
