KAR vs SAU: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for Ranji Trophy 2022/23, Semi-Final 2

Harry Brook helped England put on a show for New Zealand captain Tim Southee on the first of two warm-up days in Hamilton, smashing 97 as the runs flowed at Seddon Park. Black Caps skipper Southee arrived for a scouting mission ahead of next week's first Test and saw the tourists rack up 465 all out in just 69.2 overs against a local XI, scoring at a formidable rate of more than one-a-ball as their bold approach to the longest format continued to provide plenty of thrills and spills.

2 DAYS AGO