Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
TV Star Found Dead At 34
Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in popular shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "Nashville," and "Hollywood Heights," has been found dead at the age of 34. According to reports, Longo was discovered at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, following a wellness check by the police, after concerns were raised by his wife. Longo had not been responding to her throughout the day and she became worried, the family says.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man
***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
hypebeast.com
Dion Lee FW23 Sheds a Second Skin
Dion Lee is a beacon of sensual fashion (and arguably the purveyor of high-end ravewear among downtowners). The Australian designer’s subversive silhouettes oftentimes offer their wearers a transformational alter-ego, one that’s particularly unlocked upon passing a bouncer’s ID check at the club entrance. For Fall 2023, this “second skin” is Lee’s blueprint.
L.A. Weekly
Nuovo Testamento Have Control
Nuovo Testamento Have Control: Chelsey Crowley of Los Angeles / Bologna based alt-synth trio Nuovo Testamento told us about her love for a Janet Jackson classic. Chelsey Crowley: Personally and collectively, one of our all-time favorite albums is, hands down, Janet Jackson’s Control. It’s hard to overemphasize how perfect...
L.A. Weekly
Presale Codes for Duran Duran Future Past Tour
Brace yourself: Duran Duran is going on a massive tour — we wouldn’t want you to come undone. Dubbed the “Future Past” tour in support of their 2021 album of the same name, the 80s darlings will be be crisscrossing North America playing 26 dates. They’ll launch in Napa Valley, CA headlining the Bottlerock Festival on May 27 and will wrap on September 19 in Toronto, ON — see below for all dates. The band will be supported by Bastille, Chic and Nile Rodgers. Passwords and presale codes for the Duran Duran Future Past Tour tickets are as follows:
L.A. Weekly
Preston Corbell | Stellar Stunts & Epic Transformations Between Roles
Building a career as an athletic stunt double is one thing. Offering quick muscular and weight transformations between two near-overlapping roles is a whole new ball game. However, Preston Corbell clearly has the chops and experience for both. We recently had the opportunity to sit with this entertainer, stuntman, and...
