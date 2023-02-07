Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by GI Partners for $12.25 Per Share

Read full article on original website
John F Hunt Group acquire RKD Consultant Ltd
The John F Hunt Group is pleased to confirm that it has secured a majority shareholding in RKD Consultant Ltd. Specialists in geotechnical and structural engineering design, RKD has a reputation for being one of London’s leading designers of Temporary Works schemes. The award-winning company has worked on some...
ClockSpring|NRI Announces New Name: Critica™ Infrastructure
ClockSpring|NRI, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners (“Wind Point”), today announced a new corporate brand name and logo for the company: Critica Infrastructure. Critical infrastructure assets, the arteries and systems that keep global economies thriving, are increasingly operating beyond their original design life. Critica Infrastructure solutions, including associated engineering support and training services, are trusted by asset owners, engineers, and operators to extend the life of assets through our proven, engineered composites, insertion valves, geopolymer materials, and fiber-reinforced polymer solutions.
B2W Software to Demonstrate Enhanced Construction Management Applications and New Workflow Connectivity Capabilities at CONEXPO
B2W Software, a Trimble company providing estimating and operations software for heavy construction, today announced plans to demonstrate enhancements to its unified platform at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023. New B2W features give construction employees more and better data, increase their efficiency and further connect them across workflows. The largest construction tradeshow in...
Caterpillar Showcases Equipment Innovation, Ease of Use Technologies, Convenient Service Options and the 2023 Global Operator Challenge at CONEXPO-CON/AGG
The stage is set for Caterpillar’s largest exhibit to date at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 where the company will highlight its latest products, services and technologies while paying tribute to those who build the world’s infrastructure. The company’s 70,000 ft2 (6,500 m2) outdoor demonstration arena will anchor the massive display known as Operator Stadium located in the expo’s Festival Lot.
FORCE MAJEURE: WHAT HAS THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY LEARNED FROM THE PANDEMIC?
(Philadelphia, PA) Until Covid-19, the force majeure clause in construction contracts was largely perfunctory. The clause was designed to relieve the parties of some or all contractual obligations due to an unanticipated disruptive event that is out of the control of the parties, such as a war or natural disaster. Composed mostly of “boilerplate” wording, until recently, the clause attracted minimal scrutiny and virtually no negotiation.
Medaro Mining Identifies Lithium Pegmatites at the CYR South Lithium Property in James Bay Area, Quebec
Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA)(OTC:MEDAF)(FSE:1ZY) (“Medaro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of soil and rock samples from their 2022 exploration work on the CYR South Lithium Property (“CYR” or the “Property”) located in the James Bay Region of northern Quebec. The results indicate higher than expected lithium values in several pegmatites sampled across the Property. These pegmatites zones also show concurrent lithium anomalies in soil samples and will be further explored through trenching and drilling. Anomalous values of other rare metals, such as beryllium, cesium, niobium and tantalum, were also found in the soil and rock samples.
AI-Based Report: More than Half of Active Construction Site Areas Sit Idle
Using previously unavailable datasets of highly accurate, real-time information, the first ever “The Numbers Behind Inefficient Construction Practices: A Data-Driven Report,” has been released by AI-based construction technology leader Buildots, shedding new light on inefficiency in the multi-trillion dollar global construction industry. The scope, accuracy and type of...
RMF Engineering Celebrates 40 Years in Business
Baltimore, Md. –– RMF Engineering today announced the celebration of its 40th year in business––a significant milestone reflective of the firm’s continued excellence in quality and service, collaborative spirit, dexterity, and commitment to meeting the ever-evolving challenges of our industry. “More than just an anniversary,...
