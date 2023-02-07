Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by GI Partners for $12.25 Per Share

Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA)(OTC:MEDAF)(FSE:1ZY) (“Medaro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of soil and rock samples from their 2022 exploration work on the CYR South Lithium Property (“CYR” or the “Property”) located in the James Bay Region of northern Quebec. The results indicate higher than expected lithium values in several pegmatites sampled across the Property. These pegmatites zones also show concurrent lithium anomalies in soil samples and will be further explored through trenching and drilling. Anomalous values of other rare metals, such as beryllium, cesium, niobium and tantalum, were also found in the soil and rock samples.

1 DAY AGO