Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Won’t Apologize for Sideline Behavior
Ahead of his first Super Bowl appearance, the Philadelphia coach had a message for those who didn’t approve of his on-field demeanor.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Nick Sirianni has classy response to James Bradberry penalty call
Nick Sirianni had a classy response on Sunday night to the controversial penalty call on James Bradberry that helped decide the Super Bowl. Bradberry was called for a defensive holding infraction with under two minutes left in the Super Bowl on Sunday. The penalty gave the Kansas City Chiefs a first down and allowed them... The post Nick Sirianni has classy response to James Bradberry penalty call appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 2/13: Mock draft, Judy Coughlin, Kafka staying, more headlines
Ed’s mock draft 3.0: A linebacker for the Giants, but ... BBV's Ed Valentine took his third look at how he would draft for the Giants this week, who have four of the first 100 picks. After selecting a wide receiver (BC's Zay Flowers) and an offensive linemen (Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence), Valentine goes to the other side of the ball with his first pick.
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: It’s a bonus mailbag edition!
The Big Blue View Mailbag, which runs every Saturday morning, is currently overflowing with so many questions I am trying to find alternate ways to clear some of the backlog. With that in mind, this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast is a mailbag. I have selected...
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley, drafting a center, other NYG free agents, more
There is one more NFL game to play. Then, a looooong offseason filled with speculation and tons of pointless arguing about which players the New York Giants should sign or draft. Pointless because none of us control those decisions, anyway. Before we get to all that, let’s open up this...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 2/11: Kadarius Toney, Dexter Lawrence, free agency, more
If he’s healthy and available, Toney has the kind of talent to be an All-Pro. But that is the problem first-year general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll had with Toney. They never knew what to expect. When they moved him prior to the trade deadline, they said...
Big Blue View
I did the unthinkable…
I bet $100 on the Eagles giving 1. It pained me, but I think the spread is way off. This team is loaded and I don’t think the Chiefs have enough to handle them. The only way KC wins is for Mahomes to go off, and the Eagles defense is just too good.
Big Blue View
2024 Super Bowl odds: Giants are middle of the pack
The Kansas City Chiefs earned the 2023 Super Bowl title with a come-from-behind 38-25 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. What are the odds that the New York Giants will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after the 2024 Super Bowl?. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Giants as +4000 to...
