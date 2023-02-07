View the original article about A Guide To CBD For Sleep At Any Age at Sleep Good CBD. CBD has become increasingly popular in recent years for its potential health benefits. One area that CBD may be helpful with is sleep. CBD can interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which plays a role in regulating sleep. CBD is generally considered safe, but it can have side effects such as tiredness, upset stomach, and changes in appetite. It is also important to note that CBD is not regulated by the FDA and more research is needed to find its exact effects. If you’re considering trying CBD for sleep, talk to your doctor first to see if it’s right for you. In the meantime, check out this blog post for more information on CBD and sleep.

2 DAYS AGO