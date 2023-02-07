ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Member of Council Rock South’s Girls Basketball Team Looks Back on Career, Love of the Sport

 5 days ago

The player is looking forward to playing at the college level.Photo byiStock.

A Bucks County basketball player is now looking back at her career and her love of the sport as she prepares to play at the collegiate level. Jared Leveson wrote about the player for City of Basketball Love.

Karissa Smedley, a senior at Council Rock High School South, is gearing up to play at Georgian Court University in New Jersey. As she wraps up her high school career on the court, Smedley can now look back at all the years she has put into the sport she has loved since she was a child.

“I remember my very first team,” she said. “I don’t even remember how we did but I remember how much fun it was and it made me want to play the next year and the next year and then I fell in love with it.”

She earned Most Valuable Player honors for girls soccer, lacrosse, and basketball as a junior at her high school.

Read more about the player and her career at City of Basketball Love.

