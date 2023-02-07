Read full article on original website
Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
Charleston Aliens - Chinese Spy BalloonsCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Remain In The FamilyFlorence CarmelaMemphis, TN
15 Romantic Gestures for Her That Will Make Her DayTara Blair BallMemphis, TN
15-Year-Old Male Victim of Shooting Near Kirkwood and Haleville RoadcreteKirkwood, IL
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Morant and the Grizzlies face the Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Minnesota. He's ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game. The Grizzlies are 15-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis has a 3-6...
Nets ship Kevin Durant to Phoenix in blockbuster deal
The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to trade 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant and to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap, according to multiple reports. T.J. Warren will also head to the Suns as part of the trade.
AP source: Hornets send Plumlee to Clippers for Jackson
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have traded center Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers for point guard Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round draft pick, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Hornets also sent forward Jalen McDaniels to the Philadelphia 76ers as part...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner
The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
Memphis Showboats' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know
The Memphis Showboats' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday. The Showboats, coached by Todd Haley, open the season April 15 against the Philadelphia Stars in Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium and...
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Kings
Dallas Mavericks (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The Kings are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento...
Pro Picks: Eagles' talent over Chiefs' experience
PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles left their dog masks at home. Back in the Super Bowl five years after winning the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, the Eagles took a different path to reach this one. They’re 1 1/2-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs, per FanDuel Sportsbook, after outscoring the Giants and 49ers 69-14 in the playoffs.
Dinwiddie has 25 in Brooklyn return, Nets beat Bulls 116-105
NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points in his first game since returning to Brooklyn and the Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 116-105 on Thursday night, hours after trading superstar Kevin Durant to Phoenix. Joe Harris had 18 points, and Yuta Watanabe chipped in 14 points in...
LeBron James sets NBA's all-time points record, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career regular-season points total of 38,387 to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, breaking a record that was long viewed as untouchable. The moment arrived when James, who entered the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to...
With OU and Texas on way out, Big 12 has a branding problem
There’s a big game this week. It’s called the Super Bowl, and the NFL has been playing it for 56 years. The game predates the formation of the Big 12 Conference by 28 years. By comparison, Patrick Mahomes is only 27. Jalen Hurts is 24. Mahomes and Hurts...
Sabres face the Flames in a non-conference matchup
Calgary Flames (24-18-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (26-20-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Buffalo has gone 11-13-2 at home and 26-20-4 overall. The Sabres have given up 169 goals while scoring 185 for...
Lakers swap Russell Westbrook for D'Angelo Russell in three-team deal
The Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz have agreed to a deal that will send D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Lakers, Mike Conley Jr., Nickeil Alexander-Walker and a future second-round picks to the Timberwolves, and Russell Westbrook, Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson and a top-four protected 2027 first-round pick to the Jazz, according to multiple reports.
Sun Devils' Dj Horne buries a CLUTCH triple to put the game away for ASU 69-65 over Stanford
Arizona State Sun Devils' Dj Horne drained a late three-pointer to give his team the lead and victory over Stanford Cardinal. Horne led the Sun Devils with 18-points in the 69-65 win.
Lakers trade Pat Bev & Russell Westbrook; add Russell, Bamba, Beasley & Vanderbilt | FIRST THINGS FIRST
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly finalizing a three-team trade that would send Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz and acquire D’Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt would also go to LA. The Lakers are also sending Patrick Beverley to Orlando for Mo Bamba and Thomas Bryant to Denver for wing depth. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes determine if Lakers can contend in the West.
NBA odds: Does D'Angelo Russell improve Lakers' title chances?
LeBron James now owns the NBA career scoring record. But will the Los Angeles Lakers reacquiring point guard D'Angelo Russell in a three-team trade Thursday help LeBron earn his fifth NBA championship ring?. Let's dive into the trade from a betting perspective, and whether the move helped Los Angeles' title...
Super Bowl 2023 preview: Warren Sharp predicts what Eagles, Chiefs will exploit
I've been analyzing this game for over a week. And yes, these are the two teams supposed to be here. We're lucky enough to get a Super Bowl featuring the best team from the NFC and the best team from the AFC. They've both been under scrutiny all season. When...
Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet on the Eagles against the Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl, making their second trip in the last six seasons. But they've got a tough task ahead if they plan to outpoint the Chiefs in the Big Game. We've heard all the talk about how easy of a road the Eagles have...
