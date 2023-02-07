Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
Pittsville Finishes 2nd At Aquinas Regional
Pittsville Finishes 2nd at Aquinas Regional and advances to the Team Sectional in Cashton on Tuesday. 1Aquinas 350.5, 2Pittsville 167.0, 3Blair-Taylor 139.0, 4Independence/Gilm. 138.0, 4Royall/Wonewoc-Cen. 138.0, 6Cashton 121.0, 7Whitehall 118.0, 8New Lisbon 86.0, 9Brookwood 77.5, 10Hillsboro 71.0, 11Cochrane-Foun. City 55.0, 12Granton 13.0, 13Coulee Christian 0.0. The top 4 individuals advance...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Rapids Wins Merrill Regional Title
The Wisconsin Rapids wrestling team took first at the Merrill Regional on Saturday and will now advance on to the D.C. Everest Team Sectional on Tuesday. The Top 4 individuals advance to the Shawano Community Individual Sectional next Saturday (2/18) 106. 2nd Place - Gavin Jacob of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.
cwbradio.com
Owen-Withee Local Spelling Bee Winners
Congratulations to the winners of the Owen-Withee local spelling bee competition. Winners from 8th grade in Lily Kasmeirski and Avalon Cwikla. In 7th grade, winners Bailey Ladewig and Camden Anderson. Winners from 6th grade include Addy McClelland and Isabella Juzwiak. Winners from 5th grade include Evan Pfeffer and Reid Renderman.
cwbradio.com
Black River Falls School Places Teacher On Leave
A Black River Falls teacher is on leave after a video posted to social media included racially insensitive and inappropriate comments. The comments were directed towards Native students. They are currently investigating this matter and will address the matter as appropriate. Please know that the statements made in the video in no way represent the views or beliefs of the SDBRF.
cwbradio.com
Loyal FBLA Members Place at Regional Competition
FBLA members recently competed at the FBLA Regional Leadership Conference competition at Owen-Withee High School. Loyal had 15 members compete with several placing in the top five of their event. Winners include Leah K. who placed 4th in Personal Finance, Danielle S. who placed 4th in Graphic Design, Sam L. who placed 1st in Computer Applications, Maci B who placed 2nd in Job Interview and Addysen W who placed 1st in Intro to FBLA.
cwbradio.com
Powers Bluff Winter Recreation Area in Wood County Closed Due to Warm Temperatures
The Powers Bluff Winter Recreation Area is closed to tubing and downhill skiing due to warm temperatures and deteriorating conditions. They will reopen when they receive sufficient snowfall. Bakerville Sno Rovers snowmobile trails will close at 8am tomorrow, Saturday, February 11th. All other snowmobile trails in Wood County remain closed due to lack of snow.
cwbradio.com
Due to Warm Temperatures, Some Clark County Snowmobile Trails Closed
Due to our warm temperatures, some Clark County snowmobile trails are closed. Loyal Sno Angels corridor 25 starting at Hwy H going south including trail Y and W are closed. All of Neillsville/Granton Snowmobile Club trails are closed due to the warming temperatures. Most other Clark County snowmobile trails are open still including the county forest.
cwbradio.com
Thorp Students Raise Money for Remembrance Park
Students from the Thorp Public Schools 2022 Middle School Student council, 2022-2023 Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), and the Employability class participated in a major community project: the construction of the Thorp Veterans Remembrance Park. According to American Legion Auxiliary Member Diane Weggen, they are to be commended for...
cwbradio.com
Owner of Wildwood Plaza Considering Donating Building for Marshfield Police Department
The owner of Wildwood Plaza approached the City of Marshfield about a potential donation of the building located at 2504 S. Central Avenue, which is commonly known as the 'Buffalo Building.'. Built-in 1996, the building is a 23,400 sq. ft. steel framed-masonry-clad office building with no tenant. The previous tenant...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville OR Department Sees Huge Advancements In Technology
Surgical services saw some of the biggest updates to their OR department when the new Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville was built in May 2021. While not much has changed as far as cases go, there has been some huge advancements in technology. Some of the advanced technology in surgical services includes...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Area United Way's United We Can Happening in March this Year
This year, United We Can will be held in March instead of May. Other than a different date, the 2023 United We Can has not changed. The event will continue to be virtual, with on-location construction and on-line voting. United We Can is a canned food sculpture competition; afterwards the food is donated to local food programs.
Comments / 0