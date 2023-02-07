Read full article on original website
umterps.com
No. 8 Terps Beat Illinois on Senior Day, 82-71
COLLEGE PARK, MD — No. 8 Maryland outscored Illinois 31-8 in the third quarter after falling behind early, powering it to a come-from-behind 82-71 victory on Senior Day. The Terps trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half, making Sunday's deficit the biggest one they've overcome this year.
umterps.com
Maryland Loses Big Ten Finale At No. 1 Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA -- Braxton Brown picked up his 20th win of the season, but Maryland could not come out on top in another bout, losing 44-3 to No. 1 Penn State on Sunday afternoon. The Terps were without two ranked wrestlers in Jaxon Smith and Jaron Smith. Maryland is...
umterps.com
Tennis Terps Top Liberty, 4-0
LYNCHBURG, V.A. - The University of Maryland women's tennis team (6-1) won its sixth match 4-0 over Liberty (6-2) on Friday at the Liberty Indoor Tennis Center. The Terps won the doubles point with victories on courts 2 and 3. Minorka Miranda/Marta Perez Mur won 6-2 . Jojo Bach and Hannah McColgan secured the doubles point with a 6-1 victory. Minorka Miranda, Francesca Feodorov, and Hannah McColgan won their singles matches to secure the win for the Terps.
umterps.com
No. 1 Maryland Falls At Loyola, 12-7
BALTIMORE, MD -- No. 1 Maryland could not rally from early deficits against Loyola and ultimately came up short by a score of 12-7. Daniel Kelly scored four goals to lead the way for the Terps. Jack Brennan and Kyle Long each added a goal and an assist apiece. Luke...
umterps.com
The Terrapins Return to Puerto Rico for Stroke Play Match Up
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - The Maryland men's golf team returns to competition after an eight-day break for the sixth event of the 2022-23 season in the 30th annual Puerto Rico Classic, hosted by the Big Ten conference foe Purdue. Over the three-day tournament (Feb. 12-14), the Terrapins will play...
umterps.com
No. 2 Terps Open With 15-5 Win Over Saint Joseph’s
COLLEGE PARK, MD – No. 2 Maryland opened its 50th season of women's lacrosse in style with a 15-5 victory over Saint Joseph's at SECU Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Terps had two different six-goal runs to take control of the game. "Great start today for the Terps," said...
umterps.com
Terps Claim Second Big Ten Win Over Rutgers
Piscataway, NJ -- Maryland once again set their season-high team score defeating Rutgers 196.875 - 196.325 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The Terps (4-2, 2-2 B1G) continue to ride positive momentum in 2023, improving their team score in every meet this season. Saturday's meet kicked off on bars for the Terps...
umterps.com
Maryland Wins 10th Conference Home Game In A Row, Racing Past Penn State, 74-68
"I thought Jahmir (Young) got us back into the game and the second half, but he was expending a lot of energy on the defensive end. I just wanted to give Hakim (Hart) the ball hot, just to give Jahmir a break, and I thought he did a great job of just probing, being aggressive, and finding guys. Honestly, getting as close to getting to the basket."
umterps.com
Terps Suffer 2-1 Defeat To Cal Baptist
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO – The Terps (2-1) fell to California Baptist (1-2) by a score of 2-1 on their third day at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. Maryland battled all game, escaping multiple bases-loaded jams and keeping the Lancers' offense to a minimum. Perseverant pitching by Courtney Wyche, Kyra...
umterps.com
Jaron Smith's Win On Senior Night Gives Terps 19-18 Victory Over Purdue
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- Maryland won its first Big Ten dual match since Jan. 10, 2016 with a dramatic 19-18 win over Purdue on Friday night at the XFINITY Pavilion. Eighth-year senior Jaron Smith clinched the win for the Terps (9-7, 1-6) with a 3-2 decision at heavyweight, sending the crowd and team into a frenzy.
