NASCAR team pulls out of Daytona 500
Finish Line Motorsports Marketing will miss the Daytona 500. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing was expected to enter the No. 80 machine. The car was set to be driven by JJ Yeley. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing team is based out of Indianapolis. It would have been the 7th open (non-charter) entry...
Arizona witness photographs hovering rectangle-shaped object in morning sky
An Arizona witness at Hereford reported watching and photographing a silver-colored, rectangle-shaped object hovering in the morning sky at 7:58 a.m. on March 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
