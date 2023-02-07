Timberland Launches Future73, Celebrating Five Decades of Its Iconic Boots with Designer Collaborations

Read full article on original website
At Nordstrom, Wales Bonner Celebrates NYFW and Black Storytelling
As New York Fashion Week festivities begin to take over the city, Nordstrom and Wales Bonner partnered with BLACK DISCOURSE for a night of enjoyment at the Stay Cool Bar on 57th Street. The space was envisioned by Graces Wales Bonner and included vintage photographers, old rattan speakers, coffee table books dedicated to Black creatives, and picnic-like seating for a sense of homeliness. The space was inspired by the Wales Bonner Spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway “Horizon Blues” and “the craftsmanship that went into the collection,” the designer told Vogue. Also in the room were Saman Archives images that decorated the space to make it complete.
Photos of Lana Del Ray in her “Born to Die” era, protests from the feminist movement, and retro ’60s florals were pinned to Snow Xue Gao’s fall 2023 mood board. Having been inspired by a photo of leggy young Brits walking around with signs that said “Mini Skirts Forever” outside the Christian Dior show in 1966, Gao decided her fall 2023 collection would channel the dawning of the women’s rights movement. Skirts and dresses in an array of prints, from florals to punk-ish checks and plaids, all came in a variety of above-the-knee hemlines, while masculine wool coats and blazers complemented each look. To further counterbalance the femininity of the looks, each outfit was paired with Doc Martens, fitting shoes for stomping around at protests.
How Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Favorite Prada Bag Became a Forever Classic
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s pared-back style remains an inspiration for many to this day, with crisp white shirting and camel coats among the Calvin Klein publicist’s trademarks. On the accessories front, the New York socialite favoured one bag in particular: namely, Prada’s boxy Spazzolato tote bag. Bessette-Kennedy – who...
Inside the Opening of Kirna Zabête’s Brand New Madison Avenue Outpost
In 1999, a store called Kirna Zabête opened in Soho, and immediately, the name became synonymous with cutting-edge retail. What has changed in the decade-plus since? Where it calls home—still Soho but East Hampton, Bryn Mawr, Palm Beach, and the Upper East Side as of this week. Last...
Valuables With Ulla Johnson: The Designer on Her Personal Jewelry Collection
In this new series, Vogue talks all things jewelry with some of our favorite people. From Vogue stylists to designers to artists, they'll share with us their favorite jewelry-box treasures. Read on to learn about their most sentimental pieces, what they've most recently purchased, where they shop, and what they are obsessing over.
La Ligne (the Vogue-Loved Label That Perfected Stripes) Launches Denim
Meredith Melling, Valerie Macaulay, and Molly Howard, the three co-founders behind essentials label La Ligne, are no strangers to the pursuit of a perfect garment. Behind their striped staples are decades of observation and image references that have left lasting impressions on what they want to wear (and design) today. Of their musings, one feels most timely: "Meredith won't say it herself, but she is a bit of a denim icon," Howard says of her co-founder. "There is this one photo of her wearing a denim-on-denim look that still floats around the internet. I remember the photo from before I even knew her."
Palomo Spain Is Back! And Here’s a Sneak Peek at the Fall 2023 Collection
Alejandro Gómez Palomo ♥ New York, and New York returns the favor. As an extrovert, he’s vibing with the energy of the city and appreciates the locals’ vociferousness. “Here, the smallest effort…like you put on a nice coat to go out in the morning and people are complimenting you on the streets and just smiling at you,” he says. (When we meet, Palomo is looking pretty smashing in wide-leg denim, a Margiela sailor sweater, and tabi boots—definitely a look that merits attention.)
On the Podcast: Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s Guide to Styling a Vogue Cover Shoot
This week’s show starts with a call from Chioma with the very exciting news that Phoebe Philo will be back. Then, Chioma and I got to interview two people with whom we go way back. Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Vogue’s global contributing fashion editor at large, joins us in the studio to discuss everything from the nuts and bolts of styling a Vogue cover shoot (including the real story behind the infamous Kamala Harris cover), to what she took away from the much-publicized Kanye West debacle.
Vogue Editors and Vogue Club Members Gather for a NYFW Kickoff Party
On the night before the official start of NYFW, Vogue Club kicked off the week of fashion festivities with an exclusive cocktail at the Little Ned. Amidst the fête, members mingled with Vogue editors, many of them now familiar from earlier Vogue Club series and events. Partygoers enjoyed specialty cocktails and an editor-curated playlist inspired by the soirée's swanky, dimly lit, moody atmosphere.
Sienna Miller in Low-Rise Cargo Jeans Is a Throwback
Sienna Miller’s thoughts on low-rise jeans? Why not. At 41, the actor witnessed the rise of hip-hugging trousers in the noughties, as well as trying out the divisive style for herself back in the day. Proving that low-risers can still be a wardrobe staple in mid-life—if you have the...
Everyone Was at La Ligne’s Denim-Filled Dinner Party
In honor of La Ligne’s foray into denim, founders Meredith Melling, Molly Howard, and Valerie Macaulay threw a fabulous dinner party at Fouquet’s to kick off New York Fashion Week. And they went all out. Portraits of Selma Blair, the collection’s muse and campaign star, decorated the bar...
The Remarkable Tale of Grace Kelly’s Two Engagement Rings
The Cartier diamond engagement ring that Grace Kelly was presented with by Prince Rainier III of Monaco is legendary. It centers on a monumental 10.48-carat emerald-cut stone that, in the decades since, has inspired countless engagement rings – including versions belonging to Elizabeth Taylor, Beyoncé, Amal Clooney, and Anne Hathaway. The part of the story that’s less well known? The fact that the famous diamond was not the first engagement ring Kelly received from her husband-to-be.
On the First Night of New York Fashion Week, Thom Browne’s CFDA Chairmanship Is Celebrated
Last October, America’s favorite designer of tongue-in-cheek tailoring and dachshund-shaped handbags, Thom Browne, was appointed chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America—a position previously held by Tom Ford and Diane von Furstenberg. His new post was immediately celebrated, but last night, Anna Wintour and the CFDA’s CEO, Steven Kolb, hosted a cocktail party to properly mark the occasion with a toast.
Rihanna Revives Her Unmatched Maternity Style at the Super Bowl 2023
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s—Rihanna floating in the sky! The superstar began her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance in Arizona tonight by suspending herself (and her backup dancers) in the air on floating platforms to sing “Bitch Better Have My Money.” It was a dramatic start for her first live performance in five years. And Bad Gal Riri certainly did not disappoint with her vocals and fashions this evening. She broke the Internet when she debuted and rubbed her baby bump, announcing to the world that she’s now expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, who cheered her on from the sidelines. (The couple welcomed a baby boy back in March last year.)
Mariane Ibrahim Takes Mexico City By Storm With a New Gallery Space
Mariane Ibrahim is in Mexico City. Her new gallery, at Río Pánuco 36, welcomes us into a space with a romantic Porfiriato façade, located in the Cuauhtemoc neighborhood of the Mexican capital. The large property—her third gallery—combines refined French moldings, eclecticism, and a touch of tropical greenery. Ibrahim’s team is working against the clock on the final details of Clotilde Jiménez’s installation La Memoria del Agua, which combines large-scale collages, some ceramics, and painting.
From Bunny Bride to Punk Rooster, Collina Strada Unveils an Array of Fierce Animal Transformations
“I’ve never walked a fashion show before,” Tommy Dorfman admits backstage inside SoHo’s new THCNYC space, where teams are preparing for a multilevel Collina Strada experience. “She’s gracefully turning me into a little bunny bride,” she continues, speaking of creative director Hillary Taymour, who’s morphing models into farm animals with the help of makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench.
‘Groove Is a Psychological Construct’: Behind the Science of a New Music Therapy App
A month or two ago, I started using a new app called Spiritune. The premise was both wildly promising and, for me, deeply dubious: Spiritune is a music therapy app, one built by actual music therapists, musicians, and neuroscientists working together to harness both music and clinical principles in the service of what we’re all looking for. You know: better sleep, less stress, masterful focus, good vibes, a sunnier disposition.
How a Couple’s Trip to Mykonos Made Me Reconsider My Definition of Luxury
Luxury means something different to everybody. For some, it’s about unbridled excess; for others, it’s simply having time to relax. For some, it’s about how the meat you’re eating was raised, and for others, it’s a 16-mile hike alone up a snowy mountain. I am someone who has been obsessed with luxury for a long time—with pursuing it and attaining it—yet I’m unsure why. It‘s likely something about growing up poor, being told (rightly) no often, and being obsessed with reading Vogue. (Dreams really do come true girls!) Still, despite this life-long search for luxury, it was only on a recent trip to Mykonos that I realized I’d been imagining luxury as something you could attain, something you could grasp. But I’d been wrong.
Ella Emhoff Really, Really Likes to Knit
On Friday night, Ella Emhoff walked the Collina Strada show in a quilted jacket and printed slip dress. Afterwards she ran to Spring Studios to finish putting together the set of her pop-up, which opened the following day and included mannequins dressed in her hand-knitted pieces relaxing on “rolling hills” made of AstroTurf. Colorful knitted bows stood in the place of flowers.
Model Jessie Li’s Intimate New York Wedding Was Inspired by English Country Gardens
In 2017, after two years of studying to be a concert pianist at Juilliard, Jessie Li transferred to Columbia University and chose to commit more fully to her modeling career. And it was there, while on a campus tour, that she first met Yoni Schanzer. “Since Columbia was my first non–art school, I was shy and intimidated,” Li recalls, “but he came up to me and made me feel at ease. I remember him making me laugh a bunch, and he asked me out for coffee.”
