LIV Golf's Patrick Reed Flies To London For DP World Tour Hearing

By Elliott Heath
 5 days ago

Patrick Reed is joining Lee Westwood in appearing in person at this week's DP World Tour hearing at Sports Resolutions in London.

The week-long Arbitration Panel Hearing will see whether 13 LIV players can be successful in appealing their Scottish Open bans and £100,000 fines for playing in the opening LIV Golf event despite having their DP World Tour releases rejected.

Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding initailly appealed, with 13 others joining them. Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel and Sergio Garcia withdrew to keep the number at 13.

The players had the verdict stayed after appealing last July, with all LIV golfers who hold DP World Tour cards and exemptions continuing to play on the European-based circuit since.

The case will be heard by a three-person panel, with a decision expected to take several weeks, when it will be posted on the Sports Resolutions website.

Lee Westwood confirmed to The Telegraph that he would be attending in-person to give evidence at the hearing , and Patrick Reed will also be doing the same.

“I am in London to testify in person to show my respect for the honourable panel of judges and because of the importance of this proceeding not only for me, an honorary life member of the DP World Tour, [but] all LIV players and the game of golf in general,” the American told The Times .

Westwood told The Telegraph : “We all gave written statements and thought that might be enough, but I have been asked to give evidence at the hearing and, as I’m in London on Tuesday, will go along then. They said I could do it over an internet link but I’ve got nothing to feel uncomfortable about so am happy to go in person.”

Both Reed and Westwood played in last week's Saudi International on the LIV-backed Asian Tour, with their next starts set for Mexico later this month as the 14-event $405m LIV Golf League gets underway.

